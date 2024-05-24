PM Images

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is the asset manager with the most AUM in the world reaching an amount higher than $10 trillion. To put it in context, that is higher than any nation's GDP except for the US and China. Despite this, alternative competitor Blackstone (BX) still achieves a higher market cap of $154.13 billion vs. $118.82 billion, making BlackRock the second largest asset manager when measured by market capitalization. In this analysis, I will explain why I believe in holding the stock. To do that, I will briefly explain the drivers of the business, their growth opportunities, financial performance, risks, and forward multiple valuation.

From the $10.5 trillion in assets under management that BlackRock reported in Q1, several points could be made regarding the AUM distribution and profitability by style and product type.

First, is to say that even though BlackRock is mainly known for its passive vehicles, 44% of the management fees generated are driven by active strategies that account for just 26% of the total AUM.

Second, even though their passive indexed products roughly represent 31% of the AUM, they contribute to merely 8% of the total management fees collected.

Third, alternative investments share only 3% of the AUM but boost their base fees to 11% of the management fees. From there, volatile performance fees should be added further.

Fourth, seems like institutional clients are more induced towards passive products since although they own 55% of the AUM, their base fees are reduced to 31%

In my previous analyses about T. Rowe Price (TROW) and Franklin Resources (BEN), I commented on the shift towards passive products from traditional active mutual funds. Nonetheless, when analyzing the AUM and fee generation from a passive giant such as BlackRock, it is evident that the gross margins between passive and active funds brutally diverge. Going forward, I believe that the passive market will remain dominated by a few players as economies of scale are vital to sustaining those low margins from passive products.

BlackRock's Alternatives and Tech Solutions

With alternatives expected to hit $23.21 trillion AUM in 2026, BlackRock is also in the game of capturing alternatives market share. At the beginning of the year, they announced the acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) for a total consideration of $12.5 billion. GIP is one of the largest infrastructure asset managers and has around $100 billion in AUM. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024, which is subject to regulatory approval.

At the same time, BlackRock has been experiencing high growth in its software solutions for asset and risk management with its recognized software Aladdin and other offers such as eFront, Aladdin Wealth, and Cachematrix. I have personally used Aladdin and all I can say is that is a great software to obtain all the necessary insights and calculations of a particular investment fund in a user-friendly way. The technological solutions offered by BlackRock account for a tiny portion of the business and in Q1 weighted 8% of the business revenue.

Following the growth opportunity in alternatives, it has been the asset class that has grown the most since Q4 2019 at 66.5%. At the same time, revenue from the technology business line is the second segment that has grown the most after cash management that has benefitted from inflows due to elevated global policy rates.

BlackRock's Financials

Over the past five years, the income statement margins of BlackRock have been characterized by representing low volatility. The gross profit margin moved in a range between 49.00% to 51.01%. Same with the operating income ranging from 35.49% to 38.63%. And finally, net income ranged between 29.87% to 30.81%.

At the same time, this happened with higher volatility regarding annual growth in revenue, operating income, and net income. Further commenting on those growth metrics, BlackRock encountered headwinds in the market drop of 2022, and still in a soaring year such as 2023, the company wasn't able to grow its lines such as revenue and operating income. My expectation is for top-line growth to continue in the fiscal year of 2024. The market consensus is for a revenue growth in 2024 of 13.30%, but again, this is highly dependent on market performance and upcoming inflows. Following from there, I forecast that the company could achieve pre-pandemic revenue growth of around 5%-8% annually.

It's evident that BlackRock suffers from the law of large numbers when they are the largest asset manager and holds double-digit trillions of dollars in AUM. That's why it is smart to display some attention to non-core segments for growth such as alternative investments and software solutions to increment those growing percentages.

Although BlackRock has had a similar yearly performance to the S&P 500, it has underperformed its natural benchmark, the SPDR® S&P Capital Markets (KCE), by -21.28% (including dividends). The capital markets index achieved great performance led by the price appreciations of names such as Robinhood (HOOD), Interactive Brokers (IBKR), Piper Sandler (PIPR), and Victory Capital (VCTR) with outperformances considerably above the index returns. Overall, the stock price of BlackRock hasn't been volatile through the year and didn't experience many gaps from close to opening. The major up-movement was on November 14 when the stock appreciated 5.43%, and on October 17, the stock experienced a reduction of -3.05%. Pretty decent for a stock with a 24M beta of 1.61.

BlackRock's 2024 Outlook

In my view, the switch from classical mutual funds structures to passive products embedded in an ETF structure is a secular trend that will persist in the foreseeable future due to the advantages in taxes, commissions, and most of the time in returns, especially in the United States. With this, BlackRock is well positioned to keep bringing inflows as economies of scale allow them to offer low expense ratios and still perform with minimum tracking error against the respective benchmarks. Although the higher growth segments are alternatives and tech, together they do not account for an important weight in the revenue sources to affect the short-term outlook of the company's overall growth.

Following, from a global asset allocation outlook, I believe that expectations for rate cuts will predominantly allow transfers from money market funds towards fixed income funds, where the company has a higher weight of its AUM. At this point, rates remain elevated making a clear opportunity to gain from mean reversion with fixed-income capital gains. Yet, after dividing the quarterly revenue per asset class with their respect AUM, I found out that fees from fixed income and money market are almost the same with the percentage of fees, on average, at 0.03% quarterly.

BlackRock's PE Multiple

Compared to the sector the P/E Non-GAAP (FWD) ratio of BlackRock stands elevated to the sector median of 10.73x vs. 19.33x of BlackRock, which represents an 80% divergence. Yet, the fact that BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world and has an elevated net profit margin (TTM) of 32.3%, comes with embedded premiums in the trading multiple. That's why I will give more weight to where they trade concerning their historical multiple than to where they due against the sector median.

As you can see in the graph above, the forward PE multiple of BlackRock has predominantly traded in the same consolidated range over the past three years. Currently, the stock is situated just by its historical average which puts the multiple valuations in the fair zone.

BLK Risks

As illustrated during the analysis, the majority of BlackRock's AUM comes from equity products predominately in the United States. Therefore, it would be fair to conclude that S&P 500 performance has a predictive power on BlackRock's revenue. Currently, the market is at all-time highs, and I am not going to give a prediction as to where it is going in this analysis, but all I can say is that in the short term, the upside potential is limited.

From the side of inflows, being an asset manager with that level of AUM, the law of large numbers starts to play against them when it comes to passive investments. For them to grow their AUM by 100%, they need another $10 trillion, and that can't simply occur organically without the help of economic growth and expansion in the money supply.

Last, Blackrock has been a clear loser of the ESG backlash with the company being pointed out by many US politicians as bringing climate change and DEI agendas that have a direct conflict of interest to their fiduciary duty of focusing on returns. The outflows from ESG products have been a trend not only for BlackRock but for the US ESG industry in general which as of Q1 saw outflows of $8.8 billion, even with rising markets. To save the business from critics, BlackRock drastically changed its views of voting proposals, and as an example from July 2022 to June 2023, they voted against 93% of social and climate proposals during the proxy voting season. At the same time, it's hard for BlackRock to control this situation, as European investors still demand these ESG products.

From this situation, this is what CEO Larry Fink had to say on their last earnings call

Our industry and BlackRock have been a subject of political dialogue mostly in the United States. We recognize some of this with being the industry leader. We have done a better job now of telling our story so that people can make decisions based on facts, not on lies and not on misinformation or politicization by others. Unfortunately, there are still others out there who put short-term politics, who continuously lie about these issues.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, I wasn't able to identify a clear catalyst of growth to the fundamentals of the company, especially in the short term, and that's why I went for a hold rating. Yet, for an income investment, the combination of a forward dividend yield of 2.55%, ongoing share buybacks, and a Seeking Alpha dividend safety score of A+ seems attractive. But from a capital gain standpoint, I believe that their revenue drivers are too concentrated in lower-growth segments. However, an exercise that could be made to extract alpha is to extrapolate BlackRock's main drivers of growth; asset management tech, and alternative investments, and from there pick securities concentrated in those high-growth industries. For that, I have previously rated MSCI (MSCI) and Blue Owl (OWL) with strong buy and buy ratings, respectively, in my previous analyses.