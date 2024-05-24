BlackRock: Fairly Valued, But No Clear Outperformance Catalyst, With Equity At ATH

May 24, 2024 4:36 AM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Stock
Summary

  • BlackRock has matched the performance of the S&P 500 of the last year, but has significantly underperformed the Capital Markets benchmark by -21%.
  • BLK trades at its historic forward PE multiple, but with revenue from equity being their largest driver, the growth potential is lower in the short-term with the market at all-time-highs.
  • The law of large numbers is something that would affect them in terms of revenue growth against peers, but faster growth opportunities remain in the alternative and software solutions space.
  • All these factors combined justify a hold rating on the stock of BlackRock.

Bar graph of floating cash - Wave pattern

PM Images

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is the asset manager with the most AUM in the world reaching an amount higher than $10 trillion. To put it in context, that is higher than any nation's GDP except for the

