Chimera Investment: Discount To Book Value Is Attractive

Bargain Buyer profile picture
Bargain Buyer
304 Followers

Summary

  • Chimera Investment stock is at a 5-year low, but the discount to book value is too wide, making it a cheap investment opportunity.
  • The company primarily invests in mortgage assets, with a focus on residential loans that have a strong track record of performance.
  • Q1 2024 earnings were mixed, but CIM stock price still underprices the fundamental performance of the business.
  • Shares are a buy with price target of $15.

Female real estate agent carrying document while walking into house

The Good Brigade

Investment Thesis

Pessimism surrounding Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) has brought the stock to a 5-year low, at around $12 per share at the time of this writing. As a mREIT, this isn't too unusual, as a lot of mortgage REITs trade at

Read with Free Trial

Recommended For You

About CIM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CIM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CIM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News