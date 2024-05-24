Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

The Everything Bubble

The Fed released the minutes from the May FOMC meeting on Wednesday. The key information from the minutes is that the Fed 1) raised the "assessment of vulnerabilities in asset valuations to elevated" and 2) thinks that "valuations across a range of markets appeared high relative to risk-adjusted cash flows".

Here is the full paragraph from the minutes:

The staff provided an update on its assessment of the stability of the U.S. financial system. On balance, the staff continued to characterize the system's financial vulnerabilities as notable but raised the assessment of vulnerabilities in asset valuations to elevated, as valuations across a range of markets appeared high relative to risk-adjusted cash flows. House prices remained elevated relative to fundamentals such as rents and Treasury yields...

The Fed specifically states that the "high valuations", relative to "cash flows" are "across a range of markets". This is essentially consistent with the term "everything bubble" that has been discussed since the post-pandemic stimulus induced rebound in asset prices.

The Housing Bubble

The Fed specifically says that the house prices are elevated relative to the rents. Here is the chart of the house price to rent ratio - obviously the house prices relative to rents are well above the 2008 bubble levels. Yes, there has been some moderation, but the bubble is not nearly enough. Home prices need to fall by 30% to restore the price-rent balance.

Trading Economics

The Stock Market Bubble

Here is the Shiller PE Ratio for S&P 500. This ratio uses the average inflation-adjusted earnings for the last 10 years relative to the price. The chart shows that the current valuation is just below the 2022 highs, which was just below the 2000 dot.com bubble highs. Thus, the S&P 500 is in a bubble, as the price is too high relative to the inflation adjusted earnings.

multpl.com

Vulnerability is elevated

Thus, the Fed increased the financial system vulnerability to elevated, meaning the bubble burst is becoming more likely.

There are other bubbles, like the Crypto currencies bubble. These are essentially worthless assets, priced strictly based on sentiment. Here is the chart of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) - it recently spiked to the new all-time high.

Trading Economics

The problem for the system is that these bubbles will eventually burst, which makes the financial system vulnerable to a systematic shock.

The Fed will have to bust these bubbles. Why? Because these bubbles are inflationary via the wealth effect, and the Fed has to restore price stability.

Here is the reference to the wealth effect in the minutes:

A couple of participants noted that financial conditions appeared favorable for wealthier households, which account for a large portion of aggregate consumption, with hefty wealth gains resulting from recent equity and house price increases.

Inflation

Ideally, inflation would just fall by itself, so the Fed could lower interest rates, and let the "everything bubble" stay inflated - that's the soft-landing scenario. However, the Fed recognized that broad measures of inflation are actually moving higher:

...inflation for core services excluding housing had moved up in the first quarter compared with the fourth quarter of last year, and prices of core goods posted their first three-month increase in several months. In addition, housing services inflation had slowed less than had been anticipated based on the smaller increases in measures of market rents over the past year.

This statement alone signals that the Fed cannot cut interest rates - until inflation falls sustainably towards the 2% target. The Fed actually lists three factors that could cause inflation to fall: 1) falling rents, 2) falling wages, and 3) increase in productivity.

Participants discussed several factors that, in conjunction with appropriately restrictive monetary policy, could support the return of inflation to the Committee's goal over time. One was a further reduction in housing services price inflation as lower readings for rent growth on new leases continued to pass through to this category of inflation. However, many participants commented that the pass-through would likely take place only gradually or noted that a reacceleration of market rents could reduce the effect. Several participants stated that core nonhousing services price inflation could resume its decline as wage growth slows further with labor demand and supply moving into better balance, aided by higher labor force participation and strong immigration flows. In addition, many participants commented that ongoing increases in productivity growth would support disinflation if sustained, though the outlook for productivity growth was regarded as uncertain.

These hopes are going against the reality, which the Fed actually recognizes:

Some participants pointed to geopolitical events or other factors resulting in more severe supply bottlenecks or higher shipping costs, which could put upward pressure on prices and weigh on economic growth. The possibility that geopolitical events could generate commodity price increases was also seen as an upside risk to inflation. A number of participants noted uncertainty regarding the degree of restrictiveness of current financial conditions and the associated risk that such conditions were insufficiently restrictive on aggregate demand and inflation.

The reality is that currently there are two real wars, several cold wars, and the trade war. Deglobalization is inflationary or stagflationary. In this situation, the policy rate should be even higher because, in Fed's words:

high interest rates may be having smaller effects than in the past, longer-run equilibrium interest rates may be higher than previously thought, or that the level of potential output may be lower than estimated.

Implications

The S&P 500 (SP500) is currently valued near the levels that were previously associated with a bubble. The Fed will be forced to burst the bubble because inflation is failing to sustainably fall towards the 2% level.

Thus, the Fed will be forced to hold interest rates high, and the yield curve inverted until the economy eventually enters a recession, which will cause a spike in the unemployment rates, which will in turn burst the housing market bubble, as well as the stock market bubble.

The soft-landing hopes are running out of time. The S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) is facing a recessionary bear market and a bubble burst.