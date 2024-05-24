EFG: A Great Potential Outperformer For International Stocks

Yury Karamanenko/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I continue to favor international over domestic, given relative valuations, and over-concentration in US stocks driven by technology. If you're of the same mindset, and want to tilt towards the growth side of the spectrum over value, then one of the best ETFs tracking growth stocks beyond the US is the iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG). Launched on Aug 1, 2005, it captures the growth-oriented portion of stocks within the MSCI EAFE Index. The index constituents are chosen based on earnings growth potential relative to their respective markets.

This is a sizeable fund with over $12 billion in assets and 390 holdings. EFG is a solidly liquid and diversified investment vehicle to ride the upward momentum of international markets, which in my view are due to outperform, for just 36 basis points in total fee. Sounds appealing, but let's take a closer look at what the fund is made up of.

A Look At The Holdings

The fun is fairly balanced. No position makes up more than 5%. No surprise on Novo Nordisk being at the top, given the weight loss drug momentum fever that's gripped investors for the past year. Notice that only one stock in the top 10 is Tech - SAP - making this, as a growth portfolio, very different from what you see in the US.

ishares.com

Sector Composition and Weightings

One of the big things I like is exactly what I mentioned above. Tech isn't a big player here. Industrials are the largest allocation at 19.54%, followed by Healthcare and then Tech in third. This matters on a go-forward basis, as it makes the fund a differentiator. Should investors sour on Tech (hard to imagine, I know), these other sectors likely get re-allocated to globally, serving as a momentum tailwind potentially.

ishares.com

From a country weighting standpoint, Japan makes up the largest allocation.

ishares.com

Peer Comparison

Since this is looking at the growth side of the MSCI EAFE Index, it's worth comparing it against the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA). EFG has underperformed overall. I suspect this will change though as the ratio seems to be turning higher now. The big reason why EFA outperformed? It's top sector if Financials, which has performed fairly well relative to other sectors internationally.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons

I like the diversification here and generally like international stocks as mentioned earlier. EFG provides near-complete global coverage, with nearly 400 stocks across multiple countries. The fund provides an important way for investors to participate in the long-term earning power of international markets while aligning with their growth-oriented investment objectives.

The downside? Even though EFG gets you broad diversification across industries, it also makes you very heavily concentrated in one geography: Japan. This means that a localized event - be it in the economy or politics - in that Japan would be disproportionately magnified in the fund. In addition, foreign exchange rate fluctuations can negatively impact return to shareholders denominating their holding in domestic currency.

Conclusion: Is EFG the Right Investment for You?

The two things you need to think about here are 1) do you want international exposure, and 2) do you want growth stocks in those outside markets. If the answer is yes to both, then the iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF is a good fund. I happen to like the mix here and think that the sector composition is favorable going forward. For a long-horizon investor looking to capture the growth potential of developed markets outside the US and Canada, EFG's diversification, bias toward EAFE's growth prospects, and low costs make it an appealing addition to an investment portfolio. Just be away of the fact that international, despite my bullishness there, could continue to lag the US, and that currency movement could complicate overall performance.

Nevertheless, to think that momentum will only persist in US markets, to make, seems like a mistake. Yes - that's been the case for over a decade, but by the same token, cycles do change, and there almost by definition have to be undervalued great companies outside US borders that investors have forgotten about and ignored in the chase for US momentum stocks. That is the opportunity you can get access to in a broad way with EFG.