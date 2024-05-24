Sundry Photography

May 23rd ended up being a really monumental day for shareholders of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD). Although shares of the company closed up only 0.5%, news reverberated throughout the markets that the company is going to proceed with a major structural change that will impact shareholder prospects in the long run. After scaling the business for around 220 years, the management team at the company will finally spin off operations into three independent, publicly traded enterprises.

This might seem peculiar to some market watchers. But it will make sense to others. In recent years, there have been a number of multibillion dollar conglomerates that have spun off operations. The two biggest examples that pop into my head would be General Electric, which ultimately spun off into GE Aerospace (GE), GE Vernova (GEV), and GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC), and AT&T (T), which sold off a number of subsidiaries and spun off WarnerMedia in a deal that saw it merge with Discover to create Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

Historically speaking, companies have combined together in order to create operational synergies. But over time, they can become prone to inefficiencies and shareholders can suffer because of management teams that are unsure of where to appropriately allocate capital in order to optimize opportunities. Looking at just the share price of DuPont de Nemours, you can see what the market has thought leading up to this point. Over the past year, shares of the company are up only 17.1%. By comparison, the S&P 500 is up 27%. Over the past five years, shares have risen by only 20.4%. That pales in comparison to the 86.4% upside seen by the broader market.

There are a lot of details that have not yet been disclosed. These will come out over the next 18 to 24 months that the tax free spin offs are completed. However, it does look as though this could open the door to tremendous upside for investors. Given this revelation, I would argue that DuPont de Nemours now makes for a rather appealing prospect, so much so that I have no problem rating it a ‘buy’.

A fascinating move

To understand why DuPont de Nemours might be better off spinning off its operations into three separate companies, we need only look at financial performance leading up to this point. In the chart above, you can see financial results covering the 2021 through 2023 fiscal years. And in the chart below, you can see results covering the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same time one year earlier. As you can see, financial performance has been quite lumpy for the company. Revenue seems to be bouncing around in a fairly narrow range. Some of the firm’s cash flow metrics have risen during this window of time. But most profitability metrics have only worsened.

In order to rectify these problems, management has decided to let each major operation of the company do its own thing. The hope is that management teams that are focused on each operation will create more value than having a centralized management team that is controlling such a large and diverse enterprise. It would be helpful, of course, to understand a bit more about what the end result is expected to look like. For starters, we should probably touch on what management is currently referring to as New Dupont.

New Dupont

Management describes New Dupont as a ‘diversified industrial company’. And in all honesty, that is probably the best way to describe it. The core brands that will fall under this new business include, but are not limited to, Tyvek, Kevlar, and Nomex. The first of these, Tyvek, is a synthetic, non-woven material that is produced from high density polyethylene fibers. This technology can be used in the production of protective apparel, breather membranes, healthcare packaging, controlled environments apparel, envelopes, and more. Kevlar might be the most well-known of the three brands. It is a strong fiber that is heat resistant. They are most famously used in the production of bulletproof vests. And Nomex is a flame resistant, high temperature resistant fiber that is used for various purposes, including in flame resistant clothing.

There are other offerings under this umbrella as well. But you get the point. According to management, using results from the 2023 fiscal year, this business generated about $6.6 billion of the $12.1 billion of revenue generated by DuPont de Nemours as a whole. About 25% of its revenue comes from the healthcare space, with customers including those in the biopharmaceutical space, the medical device space, medical packaging, protective garments, and more. Another 25% of revenue is attributable to the advanced mobility market. These applications can be used in the production of batteries for electric vehicles, as well as in structural adhesives and in the aerospace industry. And the remaining 50% of revenue comes from safety and protection products. This includes in the construction market, personal protection market, electrical infrastructure, defense, and more.

In evaluating this opportunity, it would be best to see how other companies that are similar to this are valued. Management does not provide any details as to what the best comparable firms are. So in the table below, I provided a list of companies that I think would be most appropriate. In that table, you can see not only the EBITDA margins of each business, but also the price to sales multiples and the EV to EBITDA multiples. According to management, New Dupont should generate an operating EBITDA margin of around 24%. In preparing for this article, I determine that, on average, total EBITDA for the conglomerate is around 97% of what its consolidated operating EBITDA actually is. Using that, we should expect EBITDA for this standalone enterprise to be somewhere around $1.54 billion.

Company Price / Sales EV / EBITDA EBITDA Margin 3M (MMM) 1.69 7.0 24.95% Honeywell International (HON) 3.59 15.8 24.17% Lockheed Martin (LMT) 1.66 12.5 14.58% Deere & Company (DE) 1.88 9.7 26.70% General Dynamics (GD) 1.90 16.9 11.11% Click to enlarge

For the conglomerate as a whole, management has provided guidance for the entirety of the 2024 fiscal year. But based on the data provided, results for 2024 will probably be remarkably similar to what 2023 data was. So we should not expect any growth for any of these spin offs for the foreseeable future. This makes valuing the company quite easy. In the table below, I decided to look at four potential scenarios for how to value New Dupont using both the price to sales approach and the EV to EBITDA approach. As a note, in this table and others like it, the rows that are in bold are the ones used for the last section of this article.

Scenario Price / Sales EV / EBITDA Low $10.96 Billion $10.75 Billion Average $14.15 Billion $19.02 Billion Average - Outlier $11.77 Billion $19.02 Billion Similar EBITDA Firms - Outlier $11.78 Billion $16.64 Billion Click to enlarge

The first of these is to use the multiple of the cheapest of the five companies that I compared it to. In this case, that would be Lockheed Martin on a price to sales basis with a multiple of 1.66 and 3M on an EV to EBITDA basis with a multiple of 7. In this case, we are looking at a market capitalization of $10.96 billion or an enterprise value of $10.75 billion. The second scenario looks at what happens if we average out the multiples of each of the five companies. This gives us a market capitalization of around $14.15 billion and an enterprise value of $19.02 billion. Recognizing that Honeywell International looks to be an extreme outlier, I made the third scenario exclude that company from the equation. Although I only did that with the price to sales approach since it does not appear as though there is an extreme outlier using the EV to EBITDA approach. And lastly, I decided to look at the two companies that were not outliers and that had EBITDA margins similar to the 23.3% margin that I calculated for New Dupont. In the worst case scenario, we are looking at a market capitalization of about $10.96 billion. In the best case, we are looking at about $14.15 billion. For the enterprise value, the range is between $10.75 billion and $19.02 billion.

Electronics

The next largest set of operations essentially consists of the Electronics business that DuPont de Nemours currently owns. The majority of this firm’s revenue comes from semiconductor solutions, including from precision parts, display materials, advanced cleans and slurries, lithographic materials, and more. But the rest of the revenue is attributable to what management calls interconnect solutions. This includes things like advanced circuit and packaging products, films and laminates, thermal management products, and more. The technologies are used in things like the fabrication of semiconductors, the production of electromagnetic shielding, the production of printed circuit boards, digital displays, and more.

In total, this business generates around $4 billion per year in revenue. And its EBITDA margin is about 29%. Sticking to the same methodology that I used when looking at New Dupont, this implies EBITDA of around $1.13 billion. Fortunately, management was a bit more transparent when it came to comparables here. They listed Entegris (ENTG) as a comparable firm. However, I would like to have more than just one enterprise. So as part of my analysis, I picked out four other similar firms as shown in the table below.

Company Price / Sales EV / EBITDA Entegris 5.76 24.8 Teradyne (TER) 8.62 35.0 Enphase Energy (ENPH) 9.05 39.4 Onto Innovation (ONTO) 13.32 53.6 MKS Instruments (MKSI) 2.33 15.2 Click to enlarge

This is a rather complicated picture, however. Unlike in the case of New Dupont’s comparables, the comparables for Electronics happened to be all over the place in terms of valuation. In the aforementioned table, I provided the same kind of insight that I did when looking at New DuPont. But since Entegris was provided by management as the best comparable and since it is cheaper than three of the other four firms that I looked at, thereby giving us a more conservative outlook than if we were to use an alternative approach, I decided to use the trading multiples of that business instead. In this case, as the table below shows, this would imply a market capitalization of around $23.04 billion and an enterprise value of $27.90 billion.

Scenario Price / Sales EV / EBITDA Low $9.32 Billion $17.10 Billion Average $31.24 Billion $37.80 Billion Average - Outlier $36.75 Billion $32.18 Billion Entegris Only $23.04 Billion $27.90 Billion Click to enlarge

Water

The last of the separate publicly traded companies is currently being referred to as the Water business. Examples of products include those dedicated to reverse osmosis, ion exchange, and ultrafiltration. These offerings are used in a wide variety of industries, including in desalinization plants, food and beverage processing, the handling of industrial wastewater, the production of drinking water, and more. In total, this business is responsible for about $1.5 billion in revenue. And with an operating EBITDA margin of 24%, we are looking at EBITDA of somewhere around $349 million.

As was the case when it came to the Electronics business, management provided a look at similar enterprises. Instead of one firm, however, they looked at two. The first of these would be Xylem (XYL), while the other would be Veralto (VLTO). Normally, I would want to look at others as well. But as the table below illustrates, these two companies are priced similarly to one another. This stability makes me feel more confident in using just two firms instead of multiple others.

Company Price / Sales EV / EBITDA EBITDA Margin Xylem 4.23 28.8 18.13% Veralto 4.90 22.5 24.59% Click to enlarge

As the next table below shows, we are looking at a low scenario for the valuation of between $6.35 billion and $7.85 billion. Using the average of the two companies, this number is a bit higher. In this case, we get a valuation of between $6.85 billion and $8.95 billion. In this particular case, I had no choice but to use all of these results in the final section of this article.

Scenario Price / Sales EV / EBITDA Low $6.35 Billion $7.85 Billion Average $6.85 Billion $8.95 Billion Click to enlarge

Shares offer robust upside

Price / Sales Approach Electronics Water New Dupont Total Upside Base Case $23.04 Billion $6.35 Billion $10.96 Billion $40.34 Billion 22.8% More Aggressive Case $23.04 Billion $6.85 Billion $11.77 Billion $41.65 Billion 26.8% Click to enlarge

Assuming nothing majorly negative comes out of the woodwork, our results here allow us to understand a range of upside that shares might experience. Using the price to sales approach, as shown in the table above, you can see a valuation for the company of about $40.34 billion. This is the low case. The more aggressive case calls for a market capitalization of $41.65 billion. All combined, this implies upside for shareholders from where shares are priced at the moment of between 22.8% and 26.8%. In the subsequent table below, I did the same thing using the EV to EBITDA approach. This implies an enterprise value of between $46.51 billion and $53.49 billion. Stripping out net debt and non-controlling interests, we would be looking at upside of between 23.8% and 45.1%.

EV / EBITDA Approach Electronics Water New Dupont Total Upside Base Case $27.90 Billion $7.85 Billion $10.75 Billion $46.51 Billion 23.8% More Aggressive Case $27.90 Billion $8.95 Billion $16.64 Billion $53.49 Billion 45.1% Click to enlarge

Takeaway

As things stand, I believe that investors should be pretty excited about this transaction. Unless the company experiences significant margin contraction because of standalone costs, it looks as though there's a lot of money that can be made. Given these factors, I would say that DuPont de Nemours warrants some upside at this point in time, enough so as to warrant a ‘buy’ rating.