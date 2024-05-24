UnitedHealth Group: Don't Miss Out On This Dividend Growth Beast

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
8.85K Followers

Summary

  • As the years progress, phenomenal dividend growers are making up more of my portfolio.
  • UnitedHealth Group posted another double beat during the first quarter.
  • The company had just shy of $41 billion in net debt as of March 31, 2024, which is very manageable for its size and scale.
  • The managed care behemoth could be priced 12% below fair value.
  • UNH could generate at least 40% cumulative total returns through 2026.

Female customer asking pharmacist at checkout

A pharmacist assists a customer.

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I have plenty of time to let compounding work wonders for me. After all, I just turned 27 years old last month.

In investing, my youth wasn't always something that I

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
8.85K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. Aside from my articles here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha. I have been investing since September 2017 and interested in dividend investing since about 2009.Since July 2018, I have ran Kody's Dividends. This is a blog that is documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality. It's also the inspiration of my pseudonym here on Seeking Alpha.By God's grace, I owe everything to my blog for introducing me to the Seeking Alpha community as an analyst. That's my story and I hope you enjoy my work examining dividend growth stocks and the occasional growth stock!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNH, EPD, PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UNH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UNH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News