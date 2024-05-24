bjdlzx

Parex Resources (OTCPK:PARXF) is a Canadian company that reports using United States dollars while doing business in Colombia in South America. Colombia has long been supportive of the oil and gas business. However, the government is not quite as effective as it could be, and the infrastructure could use a little upgrading (even if it is better than some other places I cover). Because of the situation there, and the fact that the government is widely believed to have taken a left-hand turn, the risk of doing business in Colombia is somewhat complicated, though not nearly as bad as elsewhere on the South American Continent. In fact, overall, it is probably one of the better places for an oil and gas company to do business when it comes to South America.

Debt

Because of where the main business is located, a conservative balance sheet is probably advisable. Parex has long either had a debt free balance sheet or a nominal amount of debt. The latest balance sheet shows roughly $60 million in bank debt. This is down from $90 million in debt at yearend but up from zero in the previous fiscal year.

Since the funds flow from operations (the GAAP number) is more than double that amount for just one quarter, it is probably safe to assume that the bank debt is a nominal amount for the size of the company.

Working Capital Surplus

Many companies I follow efficiently run with a working capital deficit. That is not the case here.

Parex Resources Working Capital Surplus Calculation (Parex Resources First Quarter 2024, Earnings Press Release)

The working capital surplus shown points to a significant cash and working capital balance that is maintained on a regular basis.

A company with a sizable liquid balance as shown above, combined with a very low debt amount can withstand the business interruptions that happen in Colombia from time to time. Management touched on this briefly in the latest conference call. That makes the very strong balance sheet an important competitive advantage.

First Quarter Results

Production did decline due to a business interruption in one area of the business that had been resolved at the time of the conference call.

Parex Resources First Quarter Summary Of Results (Parex Resources First Quarter 2024, Earnings Press Release)

This management generally has a goal to grow production every year. Therefore, cash is likely to be reinvested in the business rather than to be paid out as a dividend. This does not mean that there will not be a dividend. Instead, the dividend is not the priority that growing the business is.

Management did declare a dividend of C$0.385 per share. Clearly, the company has the capacity to raise that dividend more in the future if management desires.

Profitability

The numbers above demonstrate that this company is unusually profitable. Management is building a company that will be attractive on a cash flow basis, even though doing business in Colombia has its challenges.

Parex Resources Profitability And Growth Per Share (Parex Resources Corporate Presentation May 2024)

The return on average capital employed is near the top of all companies that I follow. On the other hand, this company has repurchased shares to aid the growth of the per-share figures shown above.

This makes the dividend defensible in a downturn as the share repurchase program would most likely stop first before there is any talk of a dividend cut. Furthermore, the very strong balance sheet shown demonstrated above ensures that any potential dividend cut will come back very fast.

A lot of investors believe that heavy financial leverage is needed to have a "home run" stock. But many professionals in the industry believe that financial leverage is too risky. Therefore, they do not use financial leverage. Instead, they look for a situation with superior profit potential to earn those large long-term capital gains.

The result is shown above. Production has grown steadily, while the company pays a dividend and buys back stock. Thanks to the business opportunity, there is no need to pile on long-term debt. That is a rare accomplishment in North America. Actually, it is a rare accomplishment anywhere.

Operations

This company is largely a medium and heavy oil producer. As such there will be a quality discount from the usual light oil benchmarks (Brent).

Parex Resources Map Of Operations (Parex Resources Corporate Presentation May 2024)

The company has gotten large enough so that it has diversified into several basins. That means business interruptions usually only affect some production, while other areas can still produce and generate cash (as happened in the first quarter).

This can also be considered a competitive advantage over some smaller producers that are much more affected by business interruptions.

Production costs appear to be more than reasonable, even though there are a lot of secondary recovery techniques being used throughout the operations. Things such as polymer flooding and water flooding are often mentioned.

Value

Some of the challenges with doing business in Colombia and South America in general appear to cause a permanent discount in valuation compared to many others in the industry that do business in Canada and North America.

Parex Resources Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website May 19, 2024)

Therefore, while the price-earnings ratio shown above is definitely cheap. This price-earnings ratio might only recover to 7 (give or take). While that is a nice increase over what it is now, the companies that do business in North America are likely to do better (even if the business is located in Canada).

The other consideration that should benefit the stock long-term is that management plans to grow production. There may be an occasional opportunistic acquisition (although it appears this conservative management prefers organic growth).

For similar reasons, the dividend yield is likely to remain on the high side.

Summary

Parex Resources has long been a strong buy consideration because it is one of the most conservative as well as extremely well-run companies that do business in Colombia. If an investor is interested in the oil and gas business in Colombia, then this is likely to be the investment vehicle to consider.

Earnings can vary due to business interruptions. But as the company grows, each area of operations becomes less significant to the overall picture when it comes time to report quarterly results.

Risks

Colombia has an area along the Venezuelan border that the government really does not have control over. Some pipelines that go through the interior of the country have experienced both damage and service interruptions as a result.

Peasant "strikes" are a fact of life of doing business in Colombia. Management is usually pretty good at dealing with this, and the growth of the company has made the effects of these strikes somewhat less significant than in the past. Still, they can affect cash flow and earnings.

Any upstream company is subject to the low visibility and volatility of commodity prices. That is particularly the case here.

The loss of a key officer or employee could materially affect the business of the company. This is especially when one considers that Colombia has its own special challenges. Doing business there can be considered a niche business.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.