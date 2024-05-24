Nikada

In this article, we take a look at the Business Development Company Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC), a stock that has been one of our largest BDC positions for some time. The company has extended its strong run of performance with a +3.1% total NAV return in Q1.

Over the past year, the company delivered a sector-beating +14% total NAV return and a 44% total price return, outperforming the median BDC in our coverage by 13% on the latter metric.

OBDC targets borrowers in the upper middle-market space with a weighted-average EBITDA of $182m in its portfolio.

Blue Owl

Its top sectors are software, insurance, food/beverage and others.

Blue Owl

OBDC trades at a 10.3% yield (pro forma based on the expected supplemental dividend and declared base dividend) and a 6% premium to book. Its net income price yield is 11.5%, roughly in line with the sector median.

Quarter Update

Net income fell to $0.47 after two years of rises. The main drivers of the income drop were lower leverage as well as the shift in the portfolio towards first-lien assets. A CLO takeout was a nonrepeatable cost to net income of around a penny.

The spillover is estimated at $0.30 or a bit less than one quarterly base dividend.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The company declared a base dividend of $0.37 for Q2, unchanged from the previous quarter.

OBDC has a framework for calculating the supplemental dividend, which equals half of the excess dividend. Based on this, we expect a $0.05 supplemental declared for Q2. This would equate to a total dividend coverage of 112% - leaving the company with additional room for base dividend hikes.

The NAV rose for the seventh quarter in a row and is at a record high level.

Systematic Income

The latest bump was primarily due to retained income.

Blue Owl

Income Dynamics

Net new investments fell for another quarter.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

This pushed leverage lower - below the sector average level.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Management noted that increased fundraising in private credit markets caused some downward pressure on spreads. This directly led to 40% of the company's second-lien loans to prepay during the quarter.

Spread compression as well as rotation toward first-lien loans are the key factors pushing the portfolio yield lower. Interest expense increased slightly - a trend we will see across the sector over the rest of the year as bonds are refinanced to higher coupons.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The company issued a 5.95% 2029 $600m bond earlier in the year which was then swapped to a floating-rate of SOFR + 212. This issue refinanced a $400m 5.25% 2024 bond that was earlier swapped to SOFR + 293.7. At the start of the year, the market expected around 6-7 rate cuts, so the swapping of the new bond to a floating-rate has not yet worked well. That said, the issuance still managed to lower the company's interest expense on the matured $400m because of a lower spread over SOFR of the new 2029 bond.

The yield on new commitments has been moving steadily lower - in line with continued spread compression in credit markets.

Blue Owl

Going forward, the company expects leverage to stabilize or increase while spread pressure could continue. In short, the downward pressure on net income should ease as at least one of the two headwinds should fall away.

Portfolio Quality

Non-accruals moved higher, two investments were added to non-accrual while one came off.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

PIK moved lower towards the sector average level.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Portfolio quality, as gauged by internal ratings, fell slightly.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

There was a tiny net realized loss. Overall, this figure has been stable for the past year.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The average interest coverage ratio is currently 1.6 times.

Management noted there wasn't a pickup in serious amendment activity.

Overall, portfolio quality is holding up well despite indications of a slowing economy and low levels of interest coverage.

Valuation and Returns

OBDC has outperformed BDCs in our coverage over various periods in total NAV terms.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The company continued its streak of outperformance for a seventh consecutive quarter.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The company's valuation has risen strongly off a relatively depressed period in 2022.

Systematic Income

The gap between it and the sector average valuation has nearly closed, and we expect it will.

Systematic Income

Stance and Takeaways

We first saw an opportunity to add OBDC when its valuation was trading more than 10% below the sector average. This looked out of kilter with the company's consistent above-average performance and strong credit metrics.

Systematic Income

This valuation gap has closed depending on the metric - OBDC is trading at a premium to the median valuation in our coverage but a slight discount to the average valuation (the average valuation tends to sit above the median due to the long tail of very high-valuation BDCs like MAIN, HTGC and others). In this sense, the stock still offers value, but it's not the obvious slam dunk it was in the second half of last year.