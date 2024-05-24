Robert Way

Elevator Pitch

I have a Hold rating for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) [9626:HK] stock.

My prior January 22, 2024 write-up drew attention to Bilibili's healthy user metrics and modest buybacks. The current article reviews BILI's most recent quarterly financial results.

I continue to have a Neutral view of BILI. On one hand, BILI's mobile games business registered lower-than-expected revenue in the latest quarter. On the other hand, the company looks to be on track to meet its Q3 2024 positive normalized operating profit goal.

Bilibili's Mobile Games Business Performed Below Expectations In First Quarter

Bilibili published the company's results announcement for the first quarter of this year on May 23, 2024 before trading hours. BILI's stock price fell by -12.4% at the end of the same trading day for its earnings release.

BILI's Q1 2024 top-line performance didn't throw up any positive surprises, and its mobile games business reported lower-than-expected revenue in the latest quarter. These are likely to have been the reasons for Bilibili's significant share price correction following the company's Q1 results disclosure.

The company's total revenue increased by +11.7% YoY from RMB5,069.6 million for the first quarter of 2023 to RMB5,664.6 million in the recent quarter. More importantly, Bilibili's Q1 2024 top line was only marginally higher or just +0.6% above the sell-side analysts' consensus sales projection of RMB5,632.7 million as per S&P Capital IQ data.

Moreover, the "whispered numbers" or the buy-side institutional investors' revenue forecast for BILI might have been higher than the sell-side's consensus top-line estimate. Bilibili's shares had gone up by +31% between January 2, 2024 and May 22, 2024, so the investors were likely to have high expectations of the company's financial performance leading up to the Q1 results release. As such, BILI's actual total revenue for Q1 2024 could have been lower than what the buy-side had anticipated earlier.

It is also worth noting that Bilibili's mobile games business didn't perform well in the most recent quarter. Revenue for the company's mobile games business decreased by -13.1% YoY and -2.4% QoQ to RMB982.8 million for the first quarter of the current year. In contrast, the sell-side analysts' consensus top-line projection for BILI's mobile games business was relatively higher at RMB1,011 million (source: S&P Capital IQ). In other words, the latest quarterly revenue generated by the company's mobile games business turned out to be -2.8% below the analysts' consensus estimate.

The mobile games business, which contributed 17.4% of BILI's total revenue for Q1 2024, is most probably an area of concern for investors.

At its earlier Q3 2023 results briefing in late-November last year, Bilibili acknowledged that the Mainland Chinese games industry "has become a more saturated market" and indicated that its games business was operating in a "very competitive landscape." The company also revealed at its third quarter analyst briefing in November 2023 that it "further streamlined our in-house development team and discontinued projects that did not meet our standards."

As mentioned above, the company's mobile games business recorded lower and below-expectations revenue for the recent quarter. Therefore, it is reasonable to be worried about the mobile games business' prospects.

In summary, Bilibili didn't manage to achieve a top-line beat in the first quarter, and its mobile games business also performed below expectations for the latest quarter.

But BILI Is Targeting Positive Normalized Operating Income In Q3

There are reasons to be optimistic about BILI's profitability outlook, even though the company's Q1 mobile games revenue missed expectations.

Bilibili emphasized at the company's Q1 2024 earnings call that "we expect to reach positive non-GAAP operating profit in the third quarter of 2024." As a comparison, BILI's actual Q1 2024 normalized operating loss was -RMB512.2 million.

BILI's most recent quarterly results did offer positive read-throughs for the company's profitability prospects.

Firstly, Bilibili's revenue mix is likely to remain favorable with the strong growth of its advertising business. The company generated 29.5% of its Q1 2024 revenue from the advertising segment.

I previously mentioned in my January 22, 2024 update that the company's advertising segment is a "high-margin business" as per the management's comments. In Q1 2024, revenue for BILI's advertising business rose by +31.2% YoY to RMB1,668.6 million, which also beat the sell-side's consensus forecast of RMB1,618 million (source: S&P Capital IQ) by +3.1%. At its Q1 2024 earnings briefing, Bilibili stressed that "our ad load is still low and have significant room to expand compared to other platforms." This implies that it is highly probable that revenue contribution from BILI's "high-margin" advertising business will continue to grow going forward.

Secondly, BILI's gross profit margin is expected to increase further in the future.

The company's gross margin expanded significantly by +6.5 percentage points YoY to 28.3% in Q1 2024. This is the seventh straight quarter running that Bilibili has managed to realize gross margin expansion on a YoY basis. Looking forward, BILI is aiming to improve its gross margin to 30.0% for the third quarter of this year.

Thirdly, Bilibili has been doing a good job managing its operating expenses.

BILI's operating costs decreased by -18.2% QoQ to RMB2,424.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. The operating costs-to-revenue ratio for Bilibili improved from 48.9% in Q1 2023 and 46.7% in Q4 2023 to 42.8% for Q1 2024.

In a nutshell, I have confidence that BILI can achieve positive normalized operating income in the third quarter this year as per its goal, taking into consideration the positive takeaways from its results.

Final Thoughts

Bilibili's prospects are mixed, considering both the weaker-than-expected top line for its games business and the expected operating profitability improvement for the company.

Also, I believe that BILI's valuations are fair and aligned with the company's financial outlook. The market is now valuing Bilibili at a seemingly undemanding consensus FY 2025 Enterprise Value-to-Sales multiple of 1.2 times. But Bilibili's revenue growth expectations are modest, taking into account its consensus FY 2023-2026 revenue CAGR of +12% which is much lower than the +20% indicative of a fast-growing internet business. Also, the analysts only see BILI achieving full-year positive normalized net income next year (FY 2025), notwithstanding its Q3 2024 operating profitability target. These metrics are sourced from S&P Capital IQ data.