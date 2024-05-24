aprott/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It has been a while since I last covered ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCPK:PBSFF) (OTCPK:PBSFY). At the time, I saw limited upside potential on fundamentals alone. Four years later, the business has somewhat declined, but the stock trades around a third lower, too. In this article, I will discuss why I still do not see much upside potential for the stock despite a relatively moderate valuation.

Lackluster Performance

ProSiebenSat.1 most recent financial results are relatively positive, but far from great in absolute terms. In the first quarter, the company returned to a net profit (adjusted net profit €8 million; +€23 million YoY), but barely so. Group revenues increased 6 percent to €867 million. For the full year, the company forecasts revenues to the tune of €3.95 billion (2023: 3.85 billion). It should, however, be noted that 2023 was a rather weak year and even the higher end of the forecast is below 2022 revenue of €4.2 billion, which already was down markedly from 2021 levels of €4.5 billion. Net debt more or less stagnated at a level slightly above €1.5 billion. At around 2.6 times expected EBITDA of €575 million (2023: €578 million) that is manageable.

Business Model Broken

ProSiebenSat.1's main problem, in my assessment, is structural. The company's core business is bundled in the Entertainment division. Seven.One Entertainment Group operates a range of broadcast channels in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland). It also comprises the Joyn streaming service. The other part of the division is Seven.One Studios, which produces content, primarily for the aforementioned distribution channels.

The non-media business is grouped into two divisions: The Commerce & Ventures division comprises mostly e-commerce in the broader sense, with products ranging from perfumes to utility contracts. The segment is divided into Seven Accelerator, Seven Ventures and Seven Growth, but the basic strategy is similar across these three. Meanwhile, the Dating & Video segment consists of a 53 percent majority stake in Parshipmeet Group, which offers digital matchmaking services under different brands. The main synergy with the TV segment is that ProSiebenSat.1 supplies portfolio companies with ad slots in its programming. This way, it can also fill open slots more reliably.

All in all, the whole value proposition relies on the TV business as its core. Without it, the digital businesses are a mix of somewhat arbitrarily assembled, in many cases cash flow negative, investments. That, arguably, makes it the company's Achilles heel.

TV-viewership is declining. The one kind of programming that still reliably makes people tune in is live sports. Unfortunately, ProSiebenSat.1 does only have a portfolio. Just last year, they also lost their German NFL rights package to rival RTL Group's (OTCPK:RGLXF) eponymous broadcast network. To make matters worse, streaming services are increasingly producing reality formats and game shows, which are ProSiebenSat.1's bread and butter, so to speak.

It is prudent to keep in mind a standout feature of the German TV market. Pay-TV has never really taken hold in Germany. There is also a multichannel public broadcasting, which is financed through a mandatory flat fee ("Rundfunkbeitrag") paid by households and businesses. Most privately operated cable channels - including those of ProSiebenSat.1 - are available free of charge and entirely ad-funded. Beyond that, most German households are unwilling to pay for additional channels. The issue of "cord-cutting" therefore does not exist to the same degree as in other markets. Nonetheless, a reduction in eyeballs is, for obvious reasons, problematic.

At the same time, it is very hard, to say the least, to operate a profitable streaming operation. Especially, if scale is inherently limited by addressing only a relatively small market. Presently, I do not see how Joyn might be able to succeed in the face of competitors such as Netflix (NFLX), Amazon's (AMZN) Prime or The Walt Disney Company's (DIS) Disney Plus (which in DACH also includes Hulu content).

Large Shareholders Seek To Break Up The Company

It is worth noting that major shareholders are actively working towards splitting up ProSiebenSat.1. MediaForEurope NV ("MFE"; formerly Mediaset SpA; ticker symbol: MDIEF) is the largest shareholder with a 26.58 percent equity stake. PPF Group NV, which is controlled by the heirs of the late founder Petr Kellner, in particular his widow, Renata Kellnerova, controls another 11.6 percent. These two investors joined forces in order to propose a motion calling for the separation of the Commerce & Ventures/ Dating & Videos segments to the general meeting. The motion was opposed by management and ultimately voted down by independent shareholders. They did, however, succeed in getting a slate of three candidates proposed by MFE and/or PPF elected to the supervisory board. The supervisory board has nine members in total, with the terms of two members ending in 2025. Thus, it is not unlikely to assume that MFE/PPF might increase their influence even further in the future. It should, however, be noted that all board members do have fiduciary responsibilities to all shareholders, regardless of who proposed their election.

While a separation could potentially be a positive catalyst in the short term, infighting between management and shareholders representing almost 40 percent of outstanding capital also has its downsides. For once, decision-making processes might be somewhat slowed down. Furthermore, personnel turnover at the executive level is not unlikely. Notably, current CEO Bert Habets is already the fourth Chief executive since 2018.

On a sidenote, MFE also may have an interest in acquiring the TV business. Naturally, it would be advantageous to them to scoop it up for as cheap as possible a price. With the passing of founder Silvio Berlusconi - who remained actively engaged in Italian and EU politics as a party leader until shortly before his death - there is now arguably less reason for heightened scrutiny related to potential conflicts of interest of a political nature. To that end, there may be an interest to dispose of the digital businesses sooner rather than later, even if that leads to a lower than possible price.

Conclusion

All in all, I do not foresee much growth for ProSiebenSat.1 going forward. On the contrary, the rise of streaming slowly but surely eats away at the business model. An annual dividend of €0.05 per share - resulting in a dividend yield of a mere 0.7 percent based on the current share price - hardly moves the needle investment wise.

A takeover of the TV business is possible, but MFE strikes me as the only realistic candidate, as they could effectively block any suitor, so there, arguably, is no point in trying for any other party. Therefore, I would not expect a major upside catalyst in the form of an attractive takeover offer anytime soon. At the same time, at around 7 times earnings, the stock is not particularly expensive either. Consequently, I am rating it a hold for the time being.

