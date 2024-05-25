9 Stocks I'm Buying In Late May

Summary

  • My natural inclination is to save money and invest in dividend growth stocks, but it pays dividends to remember that the ultimate goal is the financial freedom to enjoy life.
  • The article highlights the shift in market narrative from rate cuts to potential rate hikes, and the impact this has on stock prices.
  • I maintain that the economy is in disinflationary mode, and the economic drag caused by fiscal largesse and government debt actually reinforces this.
  • Gold is not correlated to inflation, but it is strongly correlated to deficit spending as a percentage of GDP.
  • I discuss the 9 high-quality dividend growth stocks on my buy list right now.
View Over Old Man Of Storr, Isle Of Skye, Scotland

1111IESPDJ/E+ via Getty Images

I'm a natural saver.

I get strong satisfaction and a sense of security from being able to stash away money every month, investing most of it into dividend growth stocks that further my passive income snowball.

Austin Rogers is a REIT specialist with a professional background in commercial real estate. He writes about high-quality dividend growth stocks with the goal of generating the safest growing passive income stream possible. Since his ideal holding period is "lifelong," his focus is on portfolio income growth rather than total returns.

Austin is a contributing author for the investing group High Yield Landlord, one of the largest real estate investment communities on Seeking Alpha, with thousands of members.

