Julian Prizont-Cado/iStock via Getty Images

Every few months, I like to revisit the companies and stocks I have written about to see if my analysis has been correct. When I last wrote about The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS), I was cautious about the company's prospects as movie theatre attendance had only recovered to ~80% of 2019 levels, which translates into structurally lower earnings for the company. Unfortunately, my thesis continues to play out, as MCS's stock has fallen by another 30% since my article (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - MCS has declined by 30% since November (Seeking Alpha)

However, with the company's shares now trading at ~$10 and change, a level last seen in 2020 when most of the United States was locked down due to the COVID pandemic, one has to wonder whether investors have gotten too pessimistic about MCS (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - Valuation back to 2020 levels (stockcharts.com)

In my opinion, MCS' vast real estate assets are currently undervalued by the market. I estimate they are worth $15 / share for the company. However, I do not see any catalysts to unlock this value, as hotel real estate markets are currently frozen and peer movie theatre operators are struggling to survive. I am maintaining my hold rating for now.

Brief Company Overview

The Marcus Corporation is a product of a bygone era when empire builders fuse seemingly disparate businesses into a conglomerate. The Marcus Corp. was founded in 1935 by Ben Marcus with a single movie theatre in Wisconsin. In the ensuing decades, the Marcus family expanded the company to operate multiple movie theatres in the Midwest and also expanded into restaurants. In the 1960s, the company diversified into operating hotels and went public in the 1970s.

While the restaurant business was sold off in 2001, MCS retained its core movie theatre and hotels businesses to today, where Marcus Theatres is the fourth-largest movie exhibitor in the U.S. with 993 screens in 17 states and Marcus Hotels & Resorts owns and operates a portfolio of 16 high-end hotel properties (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - MCS overview (MCS investor presentation)

Before the COVID-pandemic, approximately 2/3 of the company's revenues and almost all of the company's operating income was derived from the theatre business. However, today, the business mix is more 60/40 in terms of revenue and operating income, primarily as the movie theatre business has failed to fully recover.

New Normal In Movie Attendance A Structural Headwind...

While other analysts and investors were predicting a recovery in movie attendance to pre-pandemic levels, I made the bold prediction in late 2022 that movie attendance has entered a 'new normal' and would not recover to pre-pandemic levels. In my opinion, the rapid adoption of video-streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ and a general aversion to public spaces by the immune-compromised segment of the population means that movie attendance will unlikely recover to 2019 levels for many years to come.

So far, I have been proven correct. Despite blockbuster movies like last year's Oppenheimer and The Barbie Movie drawing massive crowds, attendance and theatre revenues have plateaued at ~80% of pre-pandemic levels in 2023 (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - Box office attendance has plateaued at 80% of pre-pandemic levels (MCS investor presentation)

...Offset By Revenge Travel

Fortunately for MCS, the weakness in movie attendance was offset somewhat by a surge in leisure and business 'revenge travel' such that the hotel industry was able to record 2023 average revenue per available room ("RevPAR") far over 2019 levels (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - Hotel industry benefiting from revenge travel (MCS investor presentation)

For MCS, this give-and-take has translated into 2023 revenues returning to 89% of 2019 levels (Figure 6). However, the operating income for the company in 2023 was only $33.9 million, roughly half of 2019's $68.2 million, as hotel management is a lower-margin business.

Figure 6 - MCS historical financial performance (MCS investor presentation)

Q1 Marred By Hollywood Strikes

To add to shareholder's misery, MCS recently reported disappointing fiscal first-quarter results with revenues of $138.5 million (-9.1% YoY) and an operating loss of $16.7 million compared to an operating loss of $9.0 million in Q1/23 (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - Q1/24 was a downer (MCS Q1/24 press release)

Weak first-quarter results were primarily driven by a 15.7% YoY decline in theatre revenues that management attributed to the 2023 Hollywood labour strikes that resulted in a weaker film slate for 2024.

Figure 8 - Q1/24 segmented revenues (MCS Q1/24 press release)

But Weak Slate Could Be A Full-Year Issue

So far, the 2024 box office is tracking to $6.6 billion, or roughly 26% below last year's $8.9 billion, which directionally agrees with the declines seen in MCS' financial performance (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - 2024 box office tracking to significant decline (the-numbers.com)

The key question is whether attendance will improve in the second half as management predicts, or will it stay moribund?

So far, 2024's top-grossing movie is Dune: Part 2 at $282 million, far less than 2023's top-grossing movie The Barbie Movie which grossed $636 million (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - 2024 domestic box office (boxofficemojo.com)

One potential problem for Marcus Theatres (and movie theatre chains in general) is that after a string of recent box office bombs, Disney / Marvel Studios is only releasing one movie in 2024, the highly anticipated 'Deadpool And Wolverine'. While 'Deadpool and Wolverine' is likely to be a huge commercial success, the absence of Marvel's usual 2 to 3 films per year will likely be felt by the industry as Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, and The Marvels grossed $359 million, $214 million and $85 million respectively in 2023.

Similarly, Warner Brothers / DC will also be taking a hiatus in 2024 after rebooting their DC cinematic universe, so there could be a dearth of blockbuster movies in the 2024 slate.

Analyst Forecasts Are Pessimistic

Wall Street analysts share my cautious view on Marcus Corp, as consensus estimates expect the company to only earn $0.18 / share for the full year (Figure 11). This is a steep decline from last year's $0.46 / share in earnings.

Figure 11 - MCS consensus estimates (tikr.com)

Valuation Underpinned By Real Estate

With a pessimistic earnings outlook, the Marcus Corp's valuation is underpinned by its valuable real estate. Unlike other movie exhibitors, MCS owns the majority of its real estate (both movie theatres and hotels), reducing monthly fixed lease payments and giving the company flexibility to divest assets if the need and opportunity arise (Figure 12).

Figure 12 - MCS owns its real estate (MCS investor presentation)

For example, in late 2022, MCS was able to sell the Skirvin Hilton hotel in Oklahoma City for $36.8 million, reaping a 30% LTD IRR on the investment (Figure 13).

Figure 13 - MCS sold Skirvin Hilton for substantial gain (MCS investor presentation)

However, with interest rates at multi-year highs, the bid / ask spread between buyers and sellers for hotel properties appears to be extremely wide, as hotel transactions fell 31% YoY to $50.5 billion in 2023.

The question in my mind is how much is Marcus' real estate portfolio worth?

Valuing Marcus' Real Estate Portfolio

From the company's 10K report, we see that Marcus owns and leases 7 hotel properties, while it manages 9 properties for other owners (Figure 14).

Figure 14 - MCS real estate holdings (MCS 2023 10K report)

In total, Marcus owns 2,406 rooms out of a total of 4,403 rooms managed (Figure 15).

Figure 15 - MCS owns 2406 rooms (MCS 2023 10K report)

Valuing hotels is difficult because each property is unique. However, using Marcus' sale of the Skirvin Hilton as a guide, the 225-room Skirvin Hilton was sold for $36.8 million or $163,000 / key, which is in line with what other Upscale hotels have transacted at (Figure 16).

Figure 16 - Hotel transaction comps (CoStar)

Since Marcus' properties are all marketed as Upscale to Upper Upscale, I believe ~$160k/key is a reasonable estimate for Marcus' hotel holdings, translating into $385 million in value.

In addition to hotels, Marcus Corp. also owns and operates 80 theatres (Figure above) with 993 screens.

Figure 17 - MCS theatre portfolio (MCS 2023 10K report)

How much are theatres worth? A fellow analyst compiled a list of transaction comps before the pandemic, triangulating to an average sale price of $11.8 million / location or $846,000 / screen (Figure 18).

Figure 18 - Theatre M&A comps (Data compiled by analyst Nicholas Bodnar)

One would assume valuations have declined given the 'new normal' mentioned above. However the enterprise values of public movie theatre chains have actually remained stable at $800k to $1 million / screen (Figure 19).

Figure 19 - Theatre comparable valuations (Author compiled)

Furthermore, these peer operators are all heavily indebted and do not own more than half of their theatre real estate like MCS, so it would not be a stretch to value Marcus' 993 screens at $800k / screen or $794 million.

Another way to think about Marcus' theatre valuation is to take the theatre's LTM adjusted EBITDA of $79 million and apply the median EV/EBITDA multiple of its peers (9.8x), or $774 million (Figure 20).

Figure 20 - MCS segmented financials (MCS investor presentation)

Based upon this back-of-the-envelope analysis of Marcus Corp's real estate holdings, I estimate that Marcus Corp.'s real estate holdings are worth ~$1.2 billion or ~$15.00 / share (Figure 21).

Figure 21 - MCS real estate valuation (Author created)

Convertible Bonds Is A Wrinkle In The Valuation

Sharp-eyed readers will notice that I adjusted MCS' debts outstanding and used 41 million shares instead of 31.7 million in basic shares outstanding in the above calculation. The reason is that during COVID pandemic, MCS raised $100 million in convertible notes to shore up its balance sheet. The convertible notes have a September 2025 expiry and converts into equity at $11.01 / share.

Hence, if MCS' value is above $11.01, then the convertible bond will likely convert into equity like in the above example.

Conclusion: Cheap But No Catalyst

So in summary, upon a deeper analysis of Marcus Corp's real estate assets, I conclude that they are worth significantly more than what the company is currently valued at by the public markets.

However, the caveat is that there are currently no catalysts on the horizon to unlock this real estate value. Hotel real estate transactions are in a funk as high interest rates have dampened volumes, while peer movie theatre operators are all struggling to stay solvent and are unlikely to bid for MCS' assets.

With 2024 looking like a down year for the movie theatre business, I believe Marcus' shares will languish until investors roll their estimates to a more promising 2025 film slate. While I am warming up to MCS' valuation, I believe investors will have to be very patient before they see a re-rate in the value of their shares.

I am maintaining my hold recommendation for now.