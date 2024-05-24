Western Union: Clearly In Decline But Tempting 7% Dividend Yield

Ben Holden-Crowther profile picture
Ben Holden-Crowther
236 Followers

Summary

  • Western Union was once one of the most significant companies in the United States, being one of the first 11 companies in the Dow Jones Index.
  • Nowadays, WU is experiencing poor revenue and earnings growth, but maintains good operational margins and offers a strong dividend yield.
  • Increased migration into the US is not significantly impacting Western Union's financial performance, despite what some analysts may suggest.
  • The company clearly lacks a credible or detailed plan for growth, in my view, but might still be a reasonable addition to an income focused portfolio.

Signs for Western Union money transfer service outside a retail store.

Yau Ming Low/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Western Union (NYSE:WU) was once one of the most important companies in the United States, but it is currently doing very poorly from the perspective of revenue and earnings growth. It's reassuring

This article was written by

Ben Holden-Crowther profile picture
Ben Holden-Crowther
236 Followers
I am a global investor aiming to identify companies with durable competitive advantages and excellent management teams. My goal is to acquire shares in these high-quality businesses when they are available for prices below their intrinsic value. Through this simple philosophy I strive for long-term outperformance versus market averages.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News