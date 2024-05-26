Dorchester Minerals: 10% Yield On Energy Royalties, Plus Peers

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Dorchester Minerals, L.P. operates similarly to energy trusts, collecting royalties and paying out 100% of its net income to unitholders.
  • DMLP owns properties in 28 states, with oil providing 77% of its revenue.
  • DMLP has a high dividend growth 5-year average of over 24% and a forward yield of 9.88%.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus. Learn More »

Oil Well With Drilling Rigs And Pumpjacks

onurdongel

Looking for an alternative high-yield Energy play?

Royalty Trusts lease out land that they own to energy producers, in return for receiving royalties on crude oil and natural gas. These trusts can be an attractive source of income for investors.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations.

We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 6% to 15%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. We recently closed a position in 2024, with a 58% return since inception.

There's currently a 20% discount and a 2-week Free Trial for new members.

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
39.2K Followers

Robert Hauver, MBA, aka “Double Dividend Stocks” was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years and has been investing for more than 30 years. He focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles and he leads the investing group Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus.

With Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus he scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10% or more, backed by strong earnings. Features include: a portfolio with up to 40 holdings at a time including links to associated articles, a dividend calendar, weekly research articles, exclusive ideas, and trade alerts. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DMLP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DMLP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DMLP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DMLP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News