Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of May 2024

Welcome to the May 2024 cobalt miners news.

The past month saw cobalt prices flat and news that China may boost their cobalt stockpile. We also had several new White House announcements that aim to support the Western cobalt sector, including a new 25% tariff on Chinese cobalt imports to the USA.

Cobalt price news

As of May 24, the cobalt spot price was at US$12.44/lb, flat from US$12.46/lb last month. The LME cobalt price is US$26,445/tonne. LME Cobalt inventory is 92 tonnes, the same as the 92 level from last month. More details on cobalt pricing (in particular the more relevant cobalt sulphate), can be found here at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence or Fast Markets MB.

Cobalt spot prices - 5-year chart - USD 12.44 (source)

Mining.com

Cobalt demand vs. supply forecasts

S&P Global Intelligence cobalt demand v supply forecast as of Aug. 2023 (deficit in 2027) (source)

S&P Global

Cobalt supply and demand forecast - Deficits growing from ~2025/26 (forecast as of 2023 by Cobalt Blue, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, & Rho Motion) (source)

Cobalt Blue, BMI, Rho Motion

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence forecasts deficits for lithium, nickel & cobalt to increase from 2027 onwards (source)

BMI

Morgan Stanley forecasts cobalt surpluses to grow this decade (as of Nov. 2023) (source)

Morgan Stanley

Trend Investing v IEA demand forecast for EV metals (IEA)

Trend Investing & the IEA

2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario, 2040 relative to 2020 - Increases Of Lithium 13x to 42x, Graphite 8x to 25x, Cobalt 6x to 21x, Nickel 7x to 19x, Manganese 3x to 8x, Rare Earths 3x to 7x, And Copper 2x to 3x

IEA

2022 - BMI forecasts we need 330+ new EV metal mines from 2022 to 2035 to meet surging demand - 62 new 5,000tpa cobalt mines (drops to 38 if include recycling)

BMI

Cobalt market news

On April 30, the U.S. Loans Program Office announced:

How LPO can support all stages of the critical minerals supply chain. Further, the updated Title 17 Program Guidance added "supply of critical minerals" to the list of 1703 eligible technologies...Building on critical material and EV supply chain projects announced to date, LPO is clarifying that it may also fund "production" or mining and extraction activities as eligible expenses under LPO's Title 17 Clean Energy Financing Program, which provides financing opportunities for innovative energy and supply chain projects.

Note: Bold emphasis by the author.

On May 3 Seeking Alpha reported:

U.S. government gives EV makers two year reprieve on FEOC graphite for batteries. The U.S. Treasury and Internal Revenue Service have extended tax credits for electric vehicles containing Chinese graphite for another two years, allowing EV makers more flexibility to manufacture and sell vehicles that are eligible for the $7,500 tax credit...For determining qualifying critical mineral content for purposes of the critical minerals requirement, today's release provides a new test, the traced qualifying value add test. Under this test, manufacturers must conduct a detailed supply chain tracing to determine the actual value-added percentage for extraction, processing, and recycling. The actual percentage is used to determine the value for the applicable critical mineral that is qualifying. Manufacturers may continue to use the 50 percent roll up described in the proposed regulations as a transition rule until 2027...Friday's ruling will expand the timetable to use graphite and other critical minerals until 2027, giving EV makers much needed breathing room to locate other sources of critical minerals that do not fall within FEOC restrictions...Once the extension runs out in 2027, the limits on foreign-made components and minerals becomes increasingly more restrictive. By 2027, 80% of critical minerals and 80% of battery components must originate in the U.S. In 2028, 90% of battery components must come from the U.S., while in 2029 80% of critical minerals and 100% of battery components must be domestic.

Note: Bold emphasis by the author.

On May 7 Investing News reported:

Cobalt Market Update: Q1 2024 in Review. Cobalt supply ballooned in 2023, and the excess continued to weigh on prices in Q1 of this year... "The cobalt market is presently very bearish; the source of this is a significant oversupply of cobalt hydroxide," he said. "Our forecasting team estimates the cobalt oversupply to be around 12,400 tonnes in 2024." The Benchmark team expects this surplus position to last into 2025... "The EV market is set to take off further in the coming years, and critical components, like cobalt, will quickly see their demand rise much faster than the supply can match," said Aubry. "By 2030, a significant supply gap will form, and if the market does not sufficiently adapt, we may see cobalt prices exceed the heights of 2022."

On May 14, The White House announced:

FACT SHEET: President Biden Takes Action to Protect American Workers and Businesses from China's Unfair Trade Practices... Batteries, Battery Components and Parts, and Critical MineralsThe tariff rate on lithium-ion EV batteries will increase from 7.5% to 25% in 2024, while the tariff rate on lithium-ion non-EV batteries will increase from 7.5% to 25% in 2026. The tariff rate on battery parts will increase from 7.5% to 25% in 2024. The tariff rate on natural graphite and permanent magnets will increase from zero to 25% in 2026. The tariff rate for certain other critical minerals will increase from zero to 25% in 2024.

A Reuters report names cobalt as an included critical mineral for the tariff (source)

Reuters

On May 23, Reuters reported:

Exclusive: China state stockpiler aims to buy up to 15,000 T of cobalt, sources say..."They (China stockpiler) have asked Chinese producers for numbers on availability and price. They will negotiate until they come to an agreement"...Industry sources say China's plans to acquire 15,000 tons of cobalt would narrow the surplus in the market this year to around 20,000 tons.

Cobalt company news

CMOC Group Limited [HKSE:3993] [SHE:603993] (OTCPK:CMCLF) (formerly China Molybdenum)

On April 30, CMOC Group Limited announced:

During the reporting period, the Company registered a revenue of RMB46.12 billion, up 4.15% YoY; net profit attributable to the parent company of RMB2.07 billion, up 553% YoY; net profit attributable to parent company of RMB2.091 billion after deducting non-recurring profits and losses, up 3,083% YoY; EPS of RMB0.1, up 567% YoY, and net operating cash flow reached RMB5.48 billion, up 17.98% YoY; ROE was 3.46%, up 2.84 percentage points from the same period last year...In Q1, the company achieved copper production of 147.5kt, up 122.86% YoY, and cobalt production of 25.2kt, up 392.23%YoY, setting a record for the highest production in a single quarter...

Note: Bold emphasis by the author.

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

On April 30, Glencore announced:

First quarter production report 2024...Own sourced cobalt production of 6,600 tonnes was 3,900 tonnes lower than Q1 2023, mainly reflecting planned lower run-rates at Mutanda in the current weak cobalt pricing environment and mill downtime at KCC...

On May 15, Reuters reported:

Glencore signs massive cobalt sale deal with China's GEM. Glencore Plc, the world's biggest producer of cobalt, has agreed to sell around a third of its cobalt production over the next three years to Chinese battery recycler GEM Co Ltd, according to a filing by GEM on Wednesday. Glencore will sell 52,800 tonnes of cobalt hydroxide to GEM between 2018 and 2020 as demand for cobalt, a critical metal in lithium-ion batteries, soars on a forecasted boom in electric vehicle sales...

Zheijiang Huayou Cobalt [SHA:603799]

No cobalt related news for the month.

Jinchuan Group International Resources [HK:2362]

On April 29, Jinchuan Group International Resources announced: "Annual report 2023..."

On April 30, Jinchuan Group International Resources announced:

Operational update for the three months ended 31 march 2024...The Group produced 530 tonnes of cobalt content included in cobalt hydroxide, representing a decrease of approximately 24% year-on-year as compared to that of 693 tonnes in the corresponding period in 2023 due to the lower ore feed grade and the continual decline in cobalt market prices. The Group had adjusted its production plan to reduce the cobalt output accordingly...The Group sold 318 tonnes of cobalt in the First Quarter...The cobalt sales volume in the first quarter of 2023 was low as the Group had adopted a sale strategy to slow cobalt sales and to hold more cobalt inventory on hand in view to destock when cobalt price recovers...

On May 3, Jinchuan Group International Resources announced:

Connected transaction in relation to the further construction contract (Deep Processing). On 3 May 2024, Ruashi SAS entered into the Further Construction Contract (Deep Processing) with Concrease in relation to the construction and installation of hydrometallurgical system for processing 140kt/a copper and cobalt sulfide concentrate and 300kt/a oxide ore (dry weight) for Musonoi Project.

Chemaf (subsidiary of Shalina Resources)

No news for the month.

Note: An October 2023 Reuters report quoted: "Chemaf SA ...is up for sale as it deals with a cash crunch."

GEM Co Ltd [SHE:002340]

On May 15, Reuters reported:

Glencore signs massive cobalt sale deal with China's GEM. Glencore Plc, the world's biggest producer of cobalt, has agreed to sell around a third of its cobalt production over the next three years to Chinese battery recycler GEM Co Ltd, according to a filing by GEM on Wednesday. Glencore will sell 52,800 tonnes of cobalt hydroxide to GEM between 2018 and 2020 as demand for cobalt, a critical metal in lithium-ion batteries, soars on a forecasted boom in electric vehicle sales...

Eurasian Resources Group ("ERG") - private

ERG owns the Metalkol facility in the DRC where ERG processes cobalt and copper tailings with a capacity of up to 24,000 tonnes of cobalt pa.

No news for the month.

Umicore SA [Brussels:UMI] (OTCPK:UMICY)

On April 26, Umicore SA announced:

Umicore update on trading conditions over the first quarter of 2024... Based on performance to date, and current market visibility and metal prices, Umicore confirms that it anticipates Group's adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024 to be in the range of € 900 million to € 950 million, as announced in the full-year 2023 results press release...

On May 7, Umicore SA announced:

Umicore signs renewable electricity PPA with Gasum for its battery materials precursor and refining plant in Finland...

On May 15, Umicore SA announced:

Umicore announces CEO succession. Umicore announces the appointment of Bart Sap as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 16th. He will succeed Mathias Miedreich who has decided to step down, in mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (OTCPK:STMNF)

On April 30, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced:

Sumitomo Metal Mining and Mitsubishi Corporation to participate in Kalgoorlie Nickel Project - Goongarrie Hub...SMM and MC will establish an incorporated joint venture to fund the KNP - Goongarrie Hub Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS] up to the agreed budget of 98.5 million AUD. The SMM-MC joint venture will acquire an ultimate 50%1 interest in Kalgoorlie Nickel Pty Ltd (KNPL), the owner of the project and currently 100% held by Ardea...

On May 9, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced:

FY2024 capital expenditure and total investment plan. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (TSE: 5713) plans a total 174.1 billion yen of capital expenditures on a consolidated basis during the fiscal year 2024 (April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025). The total investment represents a 16% increase from that of FY2023...

MMC Norilsk Nickel [LSX:MNOD] [GR:NNIC] (NILSY)

On May 23 Nornickel announced:

Nornickel's Board of Directors recommends not to pay dividends for FY 2023 to shareholders...In 2023, sanctions and geopolitical challenges significantly impacted Nornickel's financials...The Company has already paid USD 1.5 billion in interim dividends for 9M 2023.

Sherritt International [TSX:S] (OTCPK:SHERF)

On May 8, Sherritt International announced: "Sherritt reports first quarter 2024 results; Solid performance from Power; Metals achieved strong nickel sales volume; Slurry preparation plant operating at design capacity." Highlights include:

"Sherritt's share(1) of finished nickel and cobalt production at the Moa Joint Venture ("Moa JV") was 3,597 tonnes and 342 tonnes, respectively.

Sherritt's share of finished nickel and cobalt sales of 4,023 tonnes and 362 tonnes, respectively, exceeded production volumes, with strong spot sales driving progress on reducing nickel inventory.

Net direct cash cost ("NDCC")(2) was US$7.24/lb due to higher-cost opening inventory sold and lower cobalt and fertilizer by-product credits.

Net loss from continuing operations of $40.9 million, or $(0.10) per share, was primarily due to lower average-realized prices(2) for nickel, cobalt and fertilizers, partly offset by higher nickel sales volumes.

Adjusted net loss from continuing operations(2) was $24.6 million or $(0.06) per share, which excludes a non-cash $9.1 million revaluation loss on the net receivable pursuant to the Cobalt Swap on updates to valuation assumptions and $3.5 million of severance costs on the restructuring.

Adjusted EBITDA(2) was $(6.5) million.

Available liquidity in Canada as at March 31, 2024, was $67.9 million, increasing from $63.0 million as at December 31, 2023.

The Moa JV received a $20.0 million prepayment on a sales agreement for nickel deliveries in 2024.

Continued implementation of an organization-wide restructuring and cost-cutting program to improve operational performance and respond to market conditions resulting in a reduction to the Corporation's Canadian operations headcount by approximately 10% which is expected to result in annualized cost savings of $13.0 million..."

Nickel 28 [TSXV:NKL] [GR:3JC] (OTCPK:CONXF)

On May 15, Nickel 28 announced: "Nickel 28 releases Ramu Q1 2024 operating performance." Highlights include:

"Ramu Q1 2024 production of 8,282 tonnes of contained nickel in MHP, compared to 9,016 tonnes in the same period last year.

Ramu Q1 2024 production of 767 tonnes of contained cobalt in MHP, compared to 798 tonnes in the same period last year..."

On May 16, Nickel 28 announced:

Nickel 28 announces delay in filing annual financial statements and voluntary application for a management cease trade order.

Electra Battery Materials [TSXV:ELBM] (ELBM)

On May 13, Electra Battery Materials announced:

Electra provides refinery update and files 2023 financial reports. "Electra achieved a number of milestones in 2023, including the delivery of almost all long lead order equipment to complete construction of the cobalt refinery, operating the first plant-scale black mass refinery in North America and expanding a long-term offtake agreement with LG Energy Solution to five years and 80% of future production," said Electra CEO, Trent Mell. "Most recently, we announced a long-term supply agreement with Eurasian Resources Group for cobalt hydroxide feed material, supporting our efforts to onshore the battery supply chain and reduce reliance on foreign refiners. We also received an additional C$5 million dollar investment from the Government of Canada, showing their continued commitment to building a strong, domestic EV supply chain. Our near-term focus remains on completing the financing package to complete the cobalt sulfate refinery..."Electra's low carbon hydrometallurgical refinery in Canada is permitted and has an estimated current replacement value of approximately US$200 million. The Company requires approximately US$60 million to complete construction. The cobalt refinery project continues to be derisked through the on-site receipt of most long lead-time equipment and by the 2023 commissioning of the legacy refinery operations for the black mass demonstration plant. The Company's cash balance at the end of the quarter was C$5.6M...

On May 22, Electra Battery Materials announced: "Electra files first quarter 2024 financial reports."

Other smaller producers

China Nonferrous Metal Mining Company (CNMC)

Dongfang International Mining

Jiangsu Cobalt

Nanjing Hanrui Cobalt

Pengxin International Mining Co

Zijin Mining Group [SSE:601899]

Wanbau

GTL

Jiana Energy

Sicomes

Shenzhen GEM

Possible mid-term producers (2025 onwards)

Jervois Global Limited [ASX:JRV] [TSXV: JRV] (OTCQB:JRVMF) [FRA: IHS] (formerly Jervois Mining)

On April 30, Jervois Global Limited announced: "Jervois Global Limited quarterly activities report to 31 March 2024." Highlights include:

Jervois Finland:

"Q1 2024 Adjusted EBITDA1 of US$0.7 million.

Fourth successive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA; achieved in an environment of cyclically weak cobalt markets and interruptions from strikes at the Port of Kokkola.

Q1 2024 cobalt sales of 1,239 metric tonnes ("mt"); full-year guidance unchanged at 5,300 mt to 5,600 mt."

Idaho Cobalt Operations ("ICO"), United States ("U.S."):

"Initial JORC Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for Sunshine deposit of Inferred Resources of 0.52 million mt at 0.50% cobalt, 0.68% copper, and 0.49 g/t gold (0.25% Co cut-off).

Inferred Resources underline Sunshine's future potential as additional strategic, domestic U.S. cobalt supply which could be processed at ICO's existing surface infrastructure.

RAM deposit underground drilling undertaken, three drill holes complete, assays pending."

São Miguel Paulista ("SMP") nickel and cobalt refinery, Brazil:

"Ongoing engagement with parties for project-level funding for SMP restart."

Corporate:

"March 2024 quarter-end cash balance of US$26.6 million, US$39.3 million physical cobalt inventories, and drawn senior debt of US$144.1 million2.

Asset partnering initiatives to strengthen balance sheet under review in conjunction with lenders."

On May 9, Jervois Global Limited announced:

Covenant waiver on ICO senior secured bonds. Jervois Global Limited ("Jervois") (ASX: JRV) (TSX-V: JRV) (OTC: JRVMF) has agreed with the majority bondholder (the "Holder") of the US$100 million 12.5% Idaho Cobalt Operations ("ICO") senior secured bonds (the "ICO Bonds") that the Holder will support a waiver of all financial covenants (the "Waiver") until 20 July 2024. The ICO Bonds were issued by a Jervois U.S. subsidiary, secured by ICO and guaranteed by Jervois in 20211. Until the Waiver is implemented, the Holder has also agreed to forbear remedies associated with financial covenant compliance...

Sunrise Energy Metals [ASX:SRL] (OTCQX:SREMF) (formerly Clean TeQ)

Sunrise Energy Metals has 132kt contained cobalt at their Sunrise project.

No news for the month.

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTCPK:ARRRF)

In total, Ardea has 6.1Mt of contained nickel and 386,000t of contained cobalt at their KNP Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Ardea is also exploring for gold and nickel sulphide on their >5,100 km2 of 100% controlled tenements in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

On April 26, Ardea Resources announced:

Quarterly operations report for the quarter ended 31 March 2024. The Company is well capitalised with $17M cash-at-bank as at 31 March 2024, and has no debt. Ardea's priority continues to be progressing the development of the world-significant Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP)...

On April 26, Ardea Resources announced: Ardea, Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM) and Mitsubishi Corporation [MC] to form a Joint Venture to develop the Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) - Goongarrie Hub." Highlights include:

"Strategic Partners selected for the globally significant KNP - Goongarrie Hub located in the tier 1 mining jurisdiction of WA.

Ardea has executed a binding Cooperation Agreement to form a 50:50 incorporated JV with SMM and MC (Consortium) which represents a significant Critical Minerals Collaboration.

The Consortium will fund 100% of the DFS costs up to the agreed budget of approximately A$98.5 million and assist KNPL in optimising debt financing to earn an ultimate 50% interest in the JV, with Ardea retaining the other 50%.

The Transaction is subject to conditions precedent, including FIRB approval and the execution of a binding Shareholders' Agreement.

In addition, Ardea, SMM and KNPL have agreed on funding support arrangements allowing DFS activities to continue in Q2 2024.

Transaction completion is expected prior to the end of Q3 2024."

On May 9, Ardea Resources announced: "Ardea completes updated Kalgoorlie Nickel Project ESG accreditation from independent leading global platform."

On May 9, Ardea Resources announced: "Corporate update..."

Cobalt Blue Holdings [ASX:COB] (OTCPK:CBBHF)

Cobalt Blue has 87kt of contained cobalt at their 100% owned Broken Hill Cobalt Project [BHCP] in NSW, Australia. There is also a plan for a Cobalt-Nickel Refinery. LG International is an equity strategic partner.

On April 29, Cobalt Blue Holdings announced:

March 2024 quarterly activities report...During the quarter, COB announced Iwatani Corporation as its potential partner in developing the BHCP (subject to final agreement). Iwatani Corporation is already a potential partner for the Refinery (see ASX Announcement 01 December 2023: Iwatani Corporation to partner on Cobalt-Nickel Refinery). The finalisation of a binding agreement would align both projects, enabling the Refinery to commence and expand production, initially with third-party feedstock (target date late 2025), potentially followed by any BHCP- sourced cobalt intermediate feedstock. This staged expansion of an integrated BHCP and Refinery will potentially create a top-10 global cobalt refinery. Iwatani Corporation is a leading Japanese multinational company specialising in producing and trading commodities...COB and Iwatani will use their best endeavours to enter into binding agreements on or before 30 April 2026...

Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ] (OTCPK:AMSLF) - Plan to change name to EcoMetal Resources (ASX:EM1)

On April 29, Australian Mines announced:

Quarterly activities report for period ended 31 March 2024...Completed an equity placement of $3.0m; of the $3.0m raised, $1.34m was used to settle all obligations associated with its Share Subscription Agreement and thus no additional shares will be issued pursuant to this Share Subscription Agreement. The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $5,210,005.

Havilah Resources [ASX:HAV] [GR:FWL] (OTCPK:HAVRF)

Havilah 100% owns the Mutooroo copper-cobalt project, about 60km west of Broken Hill in South Australia. They also have the nearby Kalkaroo copper-gold-cobalt Project, as well as a potentially large iron ore project at Grants. Havilah's 100% owned Kalkaroo copper-gold-cobalt deposit contains JORC Mineral Resources of 1.1 million tonnes of copper, 3.1 million ounces of gold and 23,200 tonnes of cobalt.

No cobalt related news for the month.

Aeon Metals [ASX:AML] (OTC:AEOMF)

Aeon Metals 100% own their Walford Creek copper-cobalt project in Queensland Australia.

On April 30, Aeon Metals announced: "Quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

"Discussions with Waanyi People in relation to the new Cultural Heritage and Monitoring Agreement nearing completion.

Search for potential partners in Walford Creek Project continues.

Evaluation of new project opportunities ongoing.

Managing Director, Dr. Fred Hess, will revert to a non-executive director, effective 1 May 2024."

Alliance Nickel Limited [ASX:AXN] (GMRSF)

Alliance Nickel owns the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project located adjacent to Glencore's Murrin Murrin Nickel operations in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The NiWest Project, which has an estimated 830,000 tonnes of nickel metal and 52,000 tonnes of cobalt.

On April 26, Alliance Nickel Limited announced: "Financial report half year ended 31 December 2023..."

On April 29, Alliance Nickel Limited announced: "Quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

Development

"Continued progress across all NiWest Definitive Feasibility Study workstreams.

Successful metallurgical column testwork program concluded, results indicate higher heap heights, shorter leach times and increased nickel recovery."

Commercial

"Alliance and Samsung SDI sign non-binding term sheet for offtake of battery-grade nickel and cobalt sulphate products from the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project.

Samsung SDI and Alliance will discuss a potential acquisition by Samsung SDI of an equity interest in the NiWest Project.

Management team visits Korea to progress other potential commercial and strategic partnerships with operators in the global automobile and Electric Vehicle [EV] supply chain markets.

Positive interactions with Australian and US government agencies with strong support for the NiWest Project.

Customer product qualification sample successfully progressed to the final stages of processing.

Received $1.13m R&D tax refund..."

On May 9, Alliance Nickel Limited announced: "NiWest Nickel Cobalt Project granted major project status by the Australian Government."

On May 9, Alliance Nickel Limited announced: "Amendment to ASX announcement."

Global Energy Metals Corp. [TSXV:GEMC][GR:5GE1] (OTCQB:GBLEF)

No news for the month.

Giga Metals Corp. [TSXV:GIGA][FSE: BRR2] (OTCQX:GIGGF) Turnagain Nickel-Cobalt Project is now held via the JV company Hard Creek Nickel Corporation [TSXV:HNC] (HNCKF) (85% Giga Metals: 15% Mitsubishi Corp.)

No news for the month.

TMC the metals company (TMC)

On May 13, TMC the metals company announced:

TMC subsidiary submits its largest deep-sea environmental data set yet to International Seabed Authority.

On May 13, TMC the metals company announced: "TMC announces first quarter 2024 results." Highlights include:

"$11.9 million cash used in operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Net loss of $25.2 million and net loss per share of $0.08 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Total liquidity of approximately $49 million at March 31, 2024, inclusive of: Cash of $4.0 million. The $25 million unsecured credit facility from an affiliate of Allseas Group SA with a maturity date of August 2025. The $20 million unsecured credit facility with a maturity date of September 2025 provided by our largest shareholder, ERAS Capital LLC (the family office of TMC director Andrei Karkar), and our Chairman & CEO, Gerard Barron.

Subsequent to March 31, 2024, TMC has drawn approximately $2.9 million on the unsecured credit facility provided by ERAS Capital LLC and Gerard Barron."

Chilean Cobalt Corp. (OTCQB:COBA)

Chilean Cobalt Corp. ("C3") is a critical minerals exploration and development company focused on the La Cobaltera Project located in Chile's historic San Juan cobalt district.

No significant news for the month.

Conclusion

May saw cobalt spot prices flat and LME inventory levels unchanged.

Highlights for the month were:

The U.S. Loans Program Office has added "supply of critical minerals" to the list of 1703 eligible technologies. LPO is clarifying that it may also fund "production" or mining and extraction activities .

of 1703 eligible technologies. LPO is clarifying that . U.S. government gives EV makers a two-year reprieve on FEOC rules for graphite and other critical minerals for batteries.

BMI forecasts cobalt oversupply to be ~12,400 tonnes in 2024 and expects this surplus position to last into 2025.

President Biden introduces a new tariff on China imports stating certain other critical minerals will increase from zero to 25% in 2024. Reuters: Cobalt is listed as an included material for the tariff.

China's state stockpiler aims to buy up to 15,000 T of cobalt, sources say. Industry sources say this would narrow the surplus in the market this year to around 20,000 tons.

CMOC Group achieves a record production of 25.2kt of cobalt in Q1, 2024.

Glencore own sourced cobalt production was 6.6kt of cobalt in Q1, 2024, from planned lower run-rates at Mutanda due to weak cobalt pricing. Signs massive cobalt sale deal with China's GEM.

Jinchuan Group adjusted its production plan to reduce the cobalt output accordingly due to low prices.

Sumitomo Metal Mining and Mitsubishi Corporation to participate in the Kalgoorlie Nickel Project - Goongarrie Hub.

Sherritt International reports a Q1, 2024 Net loss from continuing operations of $40.9 million.

Jervois Global secures a waiver for the US$100m of ICO senior secured bonds on all financial covenants until 20 July 2024.

Ardea, Sumitomo Metal Mining [SMM] and Mitsubishi Corporation [MC] to form a Joint Venture to develop the Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) - Goongarrie Hub. Ardea executed a binding Cooperation Agreement to form a 50:50 incorporated JV with SMM and MC ("Consortium").

Cobalt Blue Q1 report - During the quarter, COB announced Iwatani Corporation as its potential partner in developing the BHCP (subject to final agreement).

Alliance Nickel - NiWest Nickel Cobalt Project granted major project status by the Australian Government.

TMC subsidiary submits its largest deep-sea environmental data set yet to the International Seabed Authority.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

