ADX: 6-8% Income, Good Discount, And Solid Past Performance

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Introduction:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) is a closed-end fund that was incepted in Oct. 1929. So, this fund has a very long history and has survived the great depression and many more recessions. The fund's main objectives are reasonable income on an annual basis, preservation of capital, and seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund is principally committed to providing 6% income, mostly distributed at the end of the year. This commitment is reflected in its history of providing high income to its shareholders for the past 87 years. However, there is a catch. The fund pays nearly 90% of its distribution at the year's end, while it pays a small amount in quarterly distributions. That may be a problem for some folks who would rather have evenly distributed income quarterly or, better yet, on a monthly basis. If you are one such income investor, then this fund is not for you.

The fund is internally managed, with reasonable fees (lower than peers). Its core philosophy is to invest in a broadly diversified, sector-neutral, large-cap equity portfolio. It is also committed to an annual distribution rate of at least 6% of the Fund's trailing 12-month average month-end market price.

As per the fund's literature, "Adams Diversified Equity Fund seeks to deliver superior returns over time by investing in a broadly-diversified equity portfolio. The Fund invests in a blend of high-quality, large-cap companies. The Fund seeks to generate returns that exceed its benchmark as well as consistently distribute dividend income and capital gains to shareholders."

Other salient features of this fund are as follows:

The fund is internally managed by the Adams Funds, which has one other fund under its umbrella, named Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO).

The fund ADX uses zero leverage. Obviously, leverage can enhance the returns in a bull market, but it can also hurt the performance in a down market. Additionally, leverage costs can rise rapidly in a high-interest environment, and the past two years have shown us what damage leverage can do. To have no leverage is certainly a plus in the current environment.

The fund is invested nearly 98% in the U.S. equity market. Also, it is invested nearly 100% in equities.

The fund pays a quarterly distribution; however, as stated earlier, the quarterly payout constitutes only a fraction of the yearly distribution. More than 90% of the payout is in December every year. It mostly pays the distributions either from investment income or capital gains. It follows a policy of distributing at least 6% of the average market price of the last 12 months.

As of Mar. 31, 2024, the fund under its management had roughly $2.8 billion in net assets with nearly zero leverage.

The fund is an actively managed fund, and as of Dec. 31, 2023, it had a total expense ratio of 0.66%, including the management fee of 0.61%, which was lower than most of its peers.

Distribution yield: It is difficult to state the distribution yield of this fund accurately on a specific date. For the year 2023, it was 8.1% (based on the average monthly market prices). However, investors can always bank upon its commitment of a minimum 6% yield for any year.

As of May 22, 2024, ADX's market price offered a discount of -12.5% to its NAV. The 3-year average discount is -14.6%, while the 12-month average is -14.5%.

The fund's NAV, as of May 22, 2024, stood at $23.03, which is an improvement of 12.1% from its NAV (of $20.56) as of the last annual report (Dec. 31, 2023).

Financial Outlook:

Let's look at the fund's financial health to see if the fund is earning enough to pay for the distributions. The most recent detailed report that is available to investors is the annual report for the period of Jan. 2023 - Dec. 31, 2023. However, we also have a brief quarterly report (first quarter 2024) to look at.

Here is what it looks like in terms of NII, Distributions, and Net Assets at the beginning and end of the statement period.

(all amounts are in US $ (except Shares Outstanding)); negative amounts are shown inside parentheses, per the Annual report, 12 months ending Dec.31, 2023. Also, we will provide the per-share data and comparison with the year 2022.

Table-1:

Author (Data source: ADXs 2023 Annual report, 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2023.)

Table-1B:

Author (Data source: ADXs 2023 Annual report, 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2023.)

Net Investment Income:

First, some terminology and definitions. The net investment income (or NII in short) is the net income that a fund earns from its investment in the form of dividends, distributions, and interests or derivatives like options, minus all of the fund's expenses, including management fees, operating expenses, commissions, and interest on leverage (if used), etc. For equity-based funds, especially in high-growth sectors like technology, the NII is not very relevant. However, for fixed-income or bond funds, it is highly relevant. For some other hybrid or sector funds, the importance of NII lies somewhere in the middle, as the distributions are met by a combination of NII and capital gains.

ADX primarily invests in equities of large-cap stocks, many of which do not even pay any dividends, though many do. As we can see in the above table, in 2023, it generated $35 million of investment income, but after accounting for expenses, it was reduced to $21 million. However, $21 million represented less than 14% of the total distributions in the year. So, for the most part, the fund must generate enough capital gains to pay for the distributions. However, from the past five or 10-year record, we can safely say that the fund has no problem meeting its distribution targets from capital gains. Also, the fund pays less during down years while paying more in good years definitely helps its financial performance.

Distributions:

The fund follows a 'managed' distribution policy and provides a quarterly distribution of $0.05 per share; however, the bulk of the distribution is decided by the manager at the year-end and is payable in December each year. The fund's stated policy is to distribute at least 6% of the fund's average of 12-month monthly market prices. But it often ends up paying more, especially if the fund has done well during the year. Since the fund is an equity fund and many of its underlying holdings pay little in dividends or do not pay at all, the fund has to depend on the (realized) capital gains during the year.

The table below shows the five-year history and the breakup of types of distributions. We see no evidence of return of capital, and the fund has paid an average of 9.3% yield during the past years (average of five years). One can see that the distribution rate dipped in the year 2022 as it was quite negative for equities.

Table-2:

Data source: ADXs website

So, is the distribution covered?

For this fund and for the type of underlying investments it makes, the coverage of distribution by NII is not relevant. What we can say is that the fund is NOT overpaying the distributions, as we can safely assume a minimum of 8% to 10% returns from an equity fund on a long-term basis. The question is about the discount to add to the safety margins. Most times, the fund trades 10% to 15% below its NAV, which adds to the margin of safety. Sure, the best time to buy was in 2022, but we can rarely catch the bottom or the top. Also, investing is about the future and not the past.

Discount/Premium:

The fund is currently trading at a decent discount of -12.5% (to its NAV, as of May 22, 2024), which is slightly worse than 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year averages. This is also reflected in the Z-scores for various time periods, as they are all positive numbers.

Below is the five-year history of premium/discount. More recently, the discount has narrowed somewhat, which makes the fund slightly more expensive to buy. However, in addition to the discount, one has to keep in mind the overall market valuation.

Chart-1: ADX - Premium/Discount Chart (over five years)

Courtesy: CEFConnect.com

Fund's Holdings:

The fund is mostly invested in the equities of large-cap stocks, with a high concentration in the technology sector, which is similar to the S&P 500. The Morningstar category for the fund is 'Large-cap Blend.' The fund had 91 positions as of Mar. 31, 2024, while the top 10 represented about 37% of the assets.

Table-3: (Data as of 03/31/2024)

Source: ADXs Fact-sheet

Performance and Valuation:

Below is the performance comparison as presented by the fund in its fact sheet as of 03/31/2024.

Chart-2:

Source: ADXs Fact-sheet

In the table below, we will compare performance-related metrics with several other similar funds, though each fund has its own unique attributes. We will also include the S&P 500 for the sake of comparison. The following funds are included:

(ADX) Adams Diversified Equity Fund

(USA) Liberty All-Star Equity

(FUND) Sprott Focus Trust

(GAM) General American Investors

(SPY) S&P 500 Trust

Table 4: (Data - period as specified, otherwise as of Mar. 31, 2024)

Item Desc. ADX USA FUND GAM S&P 500 Fund Style Large-cap Blend Large-Cap Core (growth and value) Mid to Small Cap. (growth, value, concentrated) Large-cap Blend Largest 500 companies Dividend Yield% (as of 05/22/2024) 1% regular, year-end special (~6%). Last year 8.1% 10.48% 6.47% 5.46% (Annual) 1.30% Dividend Policy Min. 6% of NAV, 90% at year-end 10% of NAV 6% of NAV Variable, no minimum. N/A Discount/Premium (as of 05/22/2024) -12.5% -2.14% -12.15% -17.84% n/a Annualized Return [CAGR] From 2008-2023 (mkt-prc) 9.78% 7.38% 5.65% 7.48% 9.69% Max. Drawdown (2008-2023) -48.4% -52.2% -53.2% -59.1% -48.5% Std. Deviation (2008-2023) 17.1% 18.4% 21.4% 20.12% 16.2% 10-Year CAGR (NAV, 2014-2023) 11.50% 9.49% 6.76% 8.77% 11.88% 5-Year CAGR (NAV, 2019-2023) 15.16% 13.56% 13.38% 14.28% 15.53% 3-Year CAGR (NAV, 2021-2023) 9.57% 7.36% 10.52% 11.00% 9.85% 1-Year CAGR (NAV, 2023-2023) 26.30% 26.13% 11.21% 25.94% 26.11% Fees (excluding interest) 0.66% 0.93% 1.15% 1.35% 0.09% Leverage 0% 0% 0% 12% (in the form of Pref. shares) 0% No. of holdings 91 146 36 66 504 Assets (total) $2.8 Billion $1.94 Billion $268 Million $1.58 Billion $508 Billion Allocation Large-cap common stocks (median mkt-cap of 290 Billion), 96% domestic Large-Cap Core, 60% Growth, 40% Value, 87% Domestic Small-, mid-, and large-cap stocks, (Russell-3000), 73% Domestic, 27% International Large-cap blend common stocks, 83% domestic Largest 500 US companies Click to enlarge

Note: Some of the data (e.g., number of holdings and leverage) may not be current.

We can see that the ADX fund has outperformed or nearly matched the S&P 500 in almost all timeframes. Considering the fact that the investor is paying a fee of 0.66% for active management, that has not hurt the overall performance. In a way, it is a proxy for the S&P 500 with 6% (or more) income. However, we must add that if we look at the ADX performance from the years 2000-2007, it is not that impressive, but it is still in line with the S&P 500. The other similar fund, GAM, performed so much better during the 2000-2007 period, but in the rest of the timeframes, it is either similar to ADX or has underperformed ADX. So, that's probably the argument to diversify even among funds.

Risk Factors:

Investors need to be aware of certain risk factors that are associated with this fund and CEFs in general. Risk factors could be summarized as follows:

ADX fund carries zero leverage, and as such, it has no interest burden. However, many of its underlying holdings are highly sensitive to the direction of interest rates. However, this is not unique to ADX. As of now, the Fed has been indicating higher rates for a longer time.

The fund has less than 2% exposure to international equities. This has been a plus in the last decade, but international equities may outperform the US markets in the next decade as they catch up. That said, the vast majority of its underlying holdings are multinational companies, and they have substantial exposure to world markets.

The general risks due to the worsening geopolitical situation.

Market risks: There is still some possibility of a recession in 2024 or 2025, though most market participants expect a soft landing or no landing at all, but the risk cannot be ruled out. If a recession does happen, it will impact the underlying securities of this fund as well.

Concluding Thoughts:

As stated earlier, ADX's past performance has been excellent and has outpaced its peers (in its category) for the most part. To some extent, this may be a function of the fact that S&P 500's large and dominating stocks (especially the technology stocks) have done so well in the last decade. As we can see, the technology sector accounts for nearly 30% of the fund. The distributions are, by and large, paid on an annual basis, as quarterly dividends are too small. If history is any guide, the fund's distributions are quite predictable to the extent of 6%, and anything above 6% should be treated as a bonus. Please be aware because of the yearly payout, it may not suit some investors. We have compared ADX with many other equity funds; however, the closest fund in terms of type of investment is GAM. That said, GAM uses 12% leverage (in the form of preferred shares), which makes it a little bit different. Overall, ADX is a great fund for buy-and-hold income investors who do not need very high income and would rather invest for long-term capital appreciation.