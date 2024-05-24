Focus On The Balancing Act Between Growth And Inflation

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Sometimes a picture is the best way to describe what happened during the trading day, and the one below is a perfect example. Nvidia rose more than 9% to hit an all-time high after its impressive earnings report, but the enthusiasm didn’t spread much beyond that one name, as the Dow Jones Industrials plunged more than 600 points after surpassing 40,000, and 90% of the names in the S&P 500 finished in the red. Why? I think it was merely profit taking after a series of new all-time highs for the major market averages, but profit taking needs an excuse and we had a very predictable one yesterday in the S&P Global survey of purchasing managers (PMI) at manufacturing and services companies.

A soft landing requires a balance between just enough growth to sustain the expansion and just enough slowing in that rate of growth to bring the rate of inflation down to 2%. Every data point that gives us a pulse on economic activity is going to be scrutinized for whether it is too strong or too weak. The best approach is to look at all the data in concert to determine the underlying trend. Yesterday’s PMI Composite Index from S&P Global was perceived to be too strong, but the reality is that it was just right for an economy that looked to be slowing down too rapidly at the end of the first quarter.

The headlines interpreting this report were misleading, as a “two-year high” in the composite index after an increase from 51.3 to 54.4 is not that strong after all. The line of demarcation between growth and contraction is 50, and we were flirting with barely any growth at all in April. Furthermore, while output rebounded from relatively low levels, companies reported lower levels of employment. Additionally, while there was an uptick in input and output prices, led by manufacturers, the “overall rate of selling price inflation remained below the average seen over the past year.” I often wonder if the people who write the headlines for these reports read the entire report beforehand.

Softening the strength exhibited in this mid-month survey for April is gasoline demand reported by the Energy Information Administration (EIA). I think this is an excellent real-time pulse on consumer activity, which is the predominant factor in our overall economic growth. With prices relatively flat from a year ago, demand is off approximately 4.5% from where we were this time last year. This tells me that service sector growth is still slowing, so this month’s PMI report is probably peaking again at its two-year high. That is what we want to see if this soft landing is going to come into view.

The 2-year Treasury continues to be the lever for the stock market in that when its yield rises, stocks fall, and when its yield falls, stocks rise. This is because investors price this yield consistent with their outlook for monetary policy, and a higher 2-year yield implies “higher for longer” short-term rates. If the latest economic report is viewed as stronger than expected, the 2-year responds and stocks follow, as they did yesterday. When the yield trended down from 5% at the beginning of May to the recent low of 4.71%, the stock market rallied to new highs, and the recent rebound to 4.95% is what instigated this week’s pullback.

My position has not changed in that I am convinced that 5% was the top for this cycle. The suggestion that we see another rate hike is unsubstantiated by the facts on the ground. If Fed officials raise the possibility, it is only with the intent to contain inflation expectations and investor enthusiasm for risk assets, as they have been doing for nearly a year now since the final rate increase in July of last year. Pundits who raise the specter of another rate hike are typically bearish strategists who are hoping to be bailed out from a horribly inaccurate outlook for the stock market rather than concede, as Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson did this week, and flip to the bullish side of the aisle. Another pullback in the major market averages, which is instigated by a rally in the 2-year yield back to 5%, is another buying opportunity in this bull market.