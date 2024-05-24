Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) released 4Q24 earnings recently, leading to its stock price falling after missing top and bottom-line results. The earnings were very bad, with revenues at core brands falling 27% (Vans) and 15% (Timberland, Dickies). Accumulating restructuring, impairment, and clearance costs caused VFC to post unadjusted negative operating margins of 15% and a net loss of $400 million.

This is the first time I am covering VFC, an apparel brand conglomerate, owner of The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, Supreme, and other smaller brands like JanSport.

Despite the might of its brands, the company's stock price is down more than 90% from its all-time high in late 2019. In June 2023, VFC replaced its CEO, and in 2Q24, the company announced a restructuring process. The company had already pre-announced to the market that earnings would be challenged in the 3Q24 call, but the extent of the damage surprised the market negatively.

At this point, VFC trades at a P/E of 14x, using adjusted income from FY24 results to forecast potential FY25 results. Given the neutral to pessimistic assumptions embedded in FY24, I believe this is a fair multiple and that the stock is an opportunity for speculative buying at these prices.

However, given that the risks are also meaningful, I assign the stock a Hold rating. Demand and margin stabilization in 2H25 are catalysts for a potential recovery.

Dismal earnings and situation

VFC's situation has been bad for a few years, but the latest quarter's results were particularly bad. The market expected revenues to shrink by about 12% and breakeven EPS. The company's Vans, Timberland, and Dickies brands were already in trouble, and the market knew this. The market also expected Vans to post very negative revenue numbers because an inventory and channel restructuring had been announced in 3Q24.

However, the results surprised the market negatively because of how much revenue fell in some of VFC's core brands. Vans posted revenues 27% below last year for the quarter, with Timberland and Dickies posting 15% negative figures. In addition, The North Face, which had been less challenged for most of FY24, also showed decreasing revenues in the quarter (-5% YoY). In addition, restructuring and impairment charges led to the company posting a net loss of $400 million for the quarter. This result was unexpected, with consensus estimates pointing to breakeven EPS for the quarter.

VFC's performance could not be worse. The stock has lost 90% of its value from the 2019 peak. There are at least five reasons for the stock's terrible performance.

To begin with, the company was probably overvalued in 2019, trading at P/E ratios above 30x.

Second, VFC acquired Supreme in 2020 (FY21) at the steep valuation of $2 billion (more than 4x sales) at a time when the brand was super hot, global consumption was peaking post-pandemic, and interest rates were at all-time lows (and conversely, valuations at cyclical highs). VFC had to impair $730 million from the Supreme acquisition just two years later, in FY23.

Third, VFC increased its leverage to more than $6 billion to purchase Supreme. Fortunately, rates were low then, and most debt today comprises fixed rates below 5%. However, this poses a long-term risk because as maturities arrive (for example, almost $2 billion in 2024 and 2025), these low rates must be refinanced at much higher interest costs.

Data by YCharts

Fourth, VFC's previous CEO overhauled the company's marketing and design teams from brand-based to corporate-based. For example, the company moved to a centralized headquarters in Colorado in 2019. This concentration of power and decisions was incorrect for a conglomerate owning many disparate brands in different segments and styles. In particular, it appears that the more established and important brands like Vans and Timberland were starved of resources to help Supreme. This, in turn, caused Vans and Timberland to suffer in the market.

And finally, the company suffered a series of operational failures. For example, VFC lost a tax lawsuit against the IRS related to tax treatment in 2011, which triggered a $700 million tax liability in FY24. Then, just in the middle of the 2023 holiday season, the company got hacked, with customer data stolen and e-commerce services affected.

Restructuring

The company's CEO since 2017 was removed in late 2022, and a new CEO was brought in June 2023 after an interim period. He comes from a successful turnaround at Logitech (LOGI). During his tenure, LOGI's stock returned 1500% versus 400% for the S&P 500 (SPY).

In the first earnings call of the new management team (fiscal 2Q24), the Reinvent restructuring program was announced. The program's original objectives were to reduce the company's debt and restructure corporate expenses and functions to dedicate more resources to the company's flagship brands. Then, in the 3Q24 call, a brand portfolio restructuring was announced. This added the possibility that VFC would sell some of its brands.

In my opinion, the core of the restructuring program can be summarized in two objectives: restructure the brand portfolio and return the flagship brands to growth.

The first objective of restructuring the brand portfolio is crucial because the company needs brand sale proceeds to repay debt. VFC does not have the cash flow to repay debt maturities and, therefore, would need to refinance debt at much higher rates unless it sells brands. By selling some brands, the company can avoid refinancing, save on interest costs, and concentrate focus on the most important brands.

Regarding this, in the latest earnings call, management commented that it had already evaluated the brand portfolio and was now entertaining offers. Management did not reveal which brands would be sold. The only confirmed brands for sale are the backpack brands (JanSport and Eastpak). The CEO also confirmed that 2025 debt maturities would be paid with brand sale proceeds, indicating that at least some brands will be sold this year.

The second objective is to return the core brands to growth. Results from 4Q24 were dismal in this respect, with Vans revenues down 25% and Timberland and Dickies down 15% for the fiscal year.

Part of the decrease is due to the company aggressively clearing inventories. This is the first step in recovering full-priced sales in DTC and wholesale channels. From the glutted situation in mid-2023, inventories have come down 25%. This process is not finished, as is evident from comparing inventory turnover to pre-pandemic levels.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

If we look at FY24 data, the year was dismal. As mentioned, sales in the flagship brands were terrible, and the company registered impairment, severance, and clearance costs. We need first to separate what is recurring from what is not, and then analyze two scenarios (one negative and one positive) to evaluate whether VFC is an opportunity.

Adjusting normalized income

VFC generated an operating loss of $35 million for FY24. This operational loss includes $500 million in impairments and $100 million in severance, which should be non-recurring costs in FY25. Moreover, the company's capital expenditures were about $100 million below D&A. I believe these $700 million should be added back to operating income to better reflect the company's 'true' profitability. This would result in an adjusted operating profit of about $665 million and an adjusted operating margin of about 6.4% on revenues of $10.4 billion.

On top of that, we should consider the hidden costs of such a dismal year on fixed expense leverage. When an apparel manufacturer and retailer's revenues fall 10% on aggregate in one year, many expenses are deleveraged in both CoGS and SG&A. On top of that, the company's gross margins suffered from intense inventory clearing and inventory impairing activity, which is probably not reflected in the separate impairments disclosed in the earnings release.

Therefore, the 6.5% adjusted operating margin does not reflect what the company could earn if it stabilized its core brands. If we look at the company's long-term average margins, we find that they have averaged 11%. This includes at least four severe downturns: the dot-com bubble bust, the GFC, the 2016-2018 apparel downturn, and COVID.

Data by YCharts

Expectations investing: two scenarios

Supposing the company's operations are just as bad in FY25 as in FY24, we are talking of an operating income of about $665 million. From there, we have to remove about $215 million in interest expenses (annualizing from 4Q24 levels) and about 25% in normalized taxes. We arrive at a net income of $325 million.

I believe these assumptions are neutral to pessimistic, given that they expect the company to continue operating at FY24 levels, which include revenues falling 10% at the aggregate level and as much as 25% in Vans. Simply by reducing inventory clearance, the company should be able to post higher margins, even with flat revenues.

We can also consider an optimistic scenario. For example, a recovery of margins coupled with a recovery of revenues. VFC posted about $10 billion in total operating costs (CoGS + OpEX) in FY24. If we apply an 11% margin on those costs, we arrive at revenues of $11.2 billion ($10 billion over 89%) and operating income of $1.2 billion. This is more or less where the company operated pre-pandemic. These figures would result in a net income of $780 million, applying the same discounts as above (interest and taxes).

VFC has a market cap of about $4.5 billion (388 million diluted shares at $11.7). This represents a multiple of 14x in my pessimistic to neutral scenario and a multiple of 6x in my optimistic scenario. The probabilities are currently much higher for a pessimistic to neutral scenario than an optimistic one. The reason is that the company is restructuring and management still has to deliver on its promise to sell the non-core brands and reignite the core brands.

Is a 14x multiple fair or an opportunity? I believe it is, and the reason is that the assumptions are pessimistic. We assume that VFC's revenues and margins do not improve to obtain that multiple. This means the company continues to operate at a depressed level compared to historical averages. If the company improves its situation, the multiple will shrink towards the more optimistic scenario, at which point the stock will be undervalued.

Going forward

Sale of brands not so meaningful for market cap

Forecasting is more complex when we consider the potential to sell some brands. For example, we do not know which brands will be sold or the multiples involved. Further, given that the proceeds would be used to repay cheap debt, the net effect would be to decrease an already bloated EV without a big change in net income. I prefer not to base my valuation on these assumptions, but we can work with them from a conservative basis.

For example, one potential scenario is the company conserving only its flagships, namely The North Face, Vans, Timberland, and Supreme. The company would sell Dickies and the remaining smaller brands. These potentially sold brands represent about $1.8 billion in sales. We arrive at this figure by removing revenues of $530 million from the Other segment, based on disclosures about Supreme's revenues in FY23.

The company's operating profitability reporting is not based on brands but on segments, and therefore, we cannot know how much profit the potentially sold brands generate. Therefore, I prefer to talk about EV/S multiples for a potential sale. If we look at the more challenged companies in the Apparel Goods Industry, like Under Armour (UA) or G-III (GIII), they sell for EV/S multiples of about 0.5x. More normal companies, including VFC as a conglomerate, sell for about 1x.

If we apply a mix of these two multiples, it is not unreasonable to speculate that VFC could obtain $1.35 billion for the non-flagship brands plus Dickies. This would not move the needle of our above valuation, given that it could only be used to repay cheap debt in 2025 and 2026, with little effect on the bottom line.

Risks

At current prices, the stock represents a speculative buy opportunity, but I consider a Hold rating more appropriate. The reason is that risks of permanent capital losses are real.

The first risk is that the economy will enter a recession while VFC is trying to restructure. In that case, the company might be unable to raise funds from selling non-core brands to repay low-interest debt. If VFC had to refinance debt at current rates, its interest expenses could increase substantially and put the company's financial viability in question.

The second risk is that the current management team cannot reposition the company's flagship brands. I believe the brands have a lot of potential, but apparel is a competitive arena.

The third risk is the exposure to the performance apparel segment via The North Face and Timberland. Performance and technical outerwear companies like Columbia (COLM), Canada Goose (GOOS), and Patagonia have done very well in the last decade because these styles have been fashionable. The problem with fashion is that cycles tend to end at some point, and technical outerwear might eventually go out of style. If that happens during VFC's transition, it could complicate the recovery.

Conclusion

VFC has been severely mismanaged in the past few years, leading to significant operational deterioration at the brand level. The company faces a very challenging and risky situation; it needs to monetize some of its non-core assets to cover debt payments next year and the following.

On the other hand, VFC has valuable brand assets. If managed correctly, these brands could perform at much higher revenue and operating margin levels. A new team has been restructuring the company, and the dismal FY24 results reflect both problems from the previous mismanagement and costs from the recent restructuring (impairment, clearance, severance).

When separating the brand-level profitability from the restructuring costs, I find that the company is priced for a neutral to pessimist scenario, in which it cannot recover revenues or operating margins. Based on this pessimistic outlook, I believe the stock is an opportunity for a speculative buy: the negative scenario is already priced, whereas a recovery is not given much probability.

On the other hand, I also recognize that potential risks exist. In particular, during the transition period, until non-core brands are sold, and the core brands are recovered, VFC is really exposed to both macro and fashion cycle risks. It also depends on management executing a turnaround. Challenges on these fronts could derail the restructuring process and leave VFC in a precarious refinancing situation. Therefore, I believe V.F. Corporation stock is a Hold and not a Buy.