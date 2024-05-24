Douglas Dynamics: Market Leader Trading At Near-Trough Multiple On Depressed Earnings

Horizon Capital profile picture
Horizon Capital
682 Followers

Summary

  • Due to weak demand caused by weather-related challenges, Douglas Dynamics is trading at depressed earnings and a near trough multiple.
  • This is creating an opportunity to invest in a business with both a market-leading, stable, and cash-generative segment, and a segment with a history of consistent growth.
  • I see a credible case for the stock to reach $35-$40 based on my estimates of FCF growth over the next few years and a 15-20x multiple.
  • While these estimates are dependent on favorable weather conditions, I believe the Solutions segment will continue to grow due to commentary from other companies regarding demand from vocational trucking customers.

Plowing the Road

fullvalue

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) is the market leader in snow and ice control equipment for light trucks, owning 50-60% of the market share for these products. It is a premium provider and commands premium prices. Distributors and end users pay up

This article was written by

Horizon Capital profile picture
Horizon Capital
682 Followers
I am an equity analyst and value investor, and I believe that every security has a price at which it is an attractive investment. I believe I have an edge because I am willing to explore stocks that most other investors are ignoring, and because I am not afraid to invest in stocks that are illiquid and thinly traded.I tend to focus on small cap and micro cap stocks but I write about stocks of all sizes. I take a bottoms up approach to my research but I consider economic factors in my analysis in order to create a more holistic view of the stock and business in question.I have a background in economics and 6 years of experience as an analyst. I look forward to sharing my research with my followers on Seeking Alpha as I continue to learn more over the years. I post smaller and more frequent updates on Twitter regarding some of the stocks and businesses I have researched and written about on Seeking Alpha. Please follow me @HorizonCapital1 if you wish to see these updates in addition to my general thoughts on the economy, markets and anything else I find interesting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PLOW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLOW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLOW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News