Investment Thesis

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) is a Brazilian fintech that just reported first quarter earnings and that is cheaply priced. That, in and of itself, would be expected since investors typically shy away from investing in foreign companies.

That being said, what is surprising to see is the strong growth rates that can be expected from PAGS in 2024.

All in all, I believe that paying 8x forward non-GAAP operating income could provide investors with a positive risk-reward.

Rapid Recap

Back in September, I concluded my analysis by saying,

[...] the uncertainty surrounding the sustainability of its revenue growth rates and its lackluster clean cash flow generation leave me cautious about the stock's future. PagSeguro's financials, including customer adoption rates, are not moving in the right direction, and its revenue growth rates have significantly slowed.

In hindsight, it is nice to see that PAGS has outperformed the S&P 500 (SP500). And while I'm still apprehensive about its declining merchant figures, I'm bullish on its renewed growth rates.

Why PagSeguro Digital? Why Now?

PagSeguro is a Brazilian company that specializes in financial services and digital payment solutions.

PagSeguro offers different tools to help small to medium-sized enterprises manage their payments efficiently. These tools include the ability to process credit card transactions, handle online payments, and provide digital banking services.

PagSeguro delivered a fair set of earnings results, and if I were to highlight one blemish, it would be a slight decline in its active merchants, see below.

PAGS Q1 2024

This decline in active merchants is a trend that has been in place for some time. However, for their part, PagSeguro is quick to remark that if one excludes its small-time merchants spending less than R$1,000 per month (approximately $200), so-called 30 Days nano accounts, its underlying active merchant figures are stable, see below.

PAGS Q1 2024

Given this context, let's now analyze its fundamentals.

Revenue Growth Rates Could Deliver 20% CAGR This Year

PAGS revenue growth rates

The graphic above shows PagSeguro's revenue growth rates as reported in Reais.

Having returned to growth in Q4 2023, PagSeguro Digital comes out with a notably strong quarter, with total revenues and income increased by 15% y/y. On the surface, that's reassuring.

However, upon closer examination of the graphic above, it is clear that PagSeguro is up against quite easy comparables in the next 2 quarters.

Hence, it's rather likely, that when we take into context the quarter just reported plus the low hurdles of the next two quarters, PagSeguro should be able to deliver more or less 20% CAGR in 2024.

So, is this a big deal? 20% CAGR this year? Yes, it very much is. And here's why:

Consider the graphic above. What you see are analysts' estimates for PAGS for 2024.

Naturally, we have to temper our enthusiasm slightly, given that PAGS has to change its revenues to USD, since PAGS' market cap is in USD too.

This means that investors are exposed to currency risk, which could also lead to some unexpected black swan where the Brazilian Real unexpectedly changes.

However, even with that consideration in mind, I believe this stock is attractively priced. A topic we turn our focus to next.

PAGS Stock Valuation -- 8x This Year's Non-GAAP Net Income

As we look ahead to 2024, I believe that PAGS could end up at approximately $500 million of non-GAAP net income. Here's my estimates, if we take my estimated 20% revenue growth for 2024 we'd get to $R 3.72 billion, and from there we estimate a 13% net income margin, which is an ever-so-slight increase from the quarter just reported.

This puts PAGS priced at approximately 8x this year's net income.

Now, the counterargument to this is obvious. This is a foreign business, with not only currency risks but exposure to a very fluid political system.

The Bottom Line

I am bullish on PagSeguro Digital due to its strong financials and attractive valuation.

Despite investors' hesitancy towards backing foreign companies, PAGS is expected to deliver impressive growth rates in 2024, potentially reaching a 20% CAGR.

This growth, combined with a current valuation of just 8x forward non-GAAP net income, reflects quite a favorable risk-reward opportunity.