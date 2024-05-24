dem10

Investment Thesis

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) has dipped following its earnings, raising questions about whether it is oversold. The pullback occurred as interest income spikes significantly, driven by the U.S. elevating interest rates to their highest in 23 years — between 5.25% and 5.50%. Concurrently, the sell-off is fueled by growing concerns over deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, placing considerable pressure on the company's lending business.

Despite a recent 2% drop in lending segment revenues and a cautious outlook for 2024, SoFi's fundamental business shifts and potential Fed rate cuts suggest strategic positioning for future growth. Our analysis leans towards a conservative approach, with the stock's current trajectory and technical indicators like the RSI and VPT showing bearish trends. Still, it acknowledges the possibility of upside surprises, thus upgrading our recommendation to a strong buy, supported by the optimistic full-year guidance.

In our last analysis, we pinpointed SoFi Technologies at $7.70 as an optimal entry point, a strategic move that soon bore fruit. Following our recommendation, the stock impressively surged, hitting two notable spikes above the $9 mark. These peaks served as prime opportunities for short-term profit booking, aligning perfectly with our predicted trading strategy.

Beyond these short-term gains, we see SoFi as a long-term buy and a burgeoning star in the financial services industry. Its consistent performance and strategic positioning promise substantial growth, making it a compelling addition to any forward-thinking investment portfolio.

SOFI's Trajectory: From a Pessimistic $5.70 to an Optimistic $12.25 Target for 2024

Over the past several months, SoFi's stock price has been in a consolidation range of $6.50–$8.50. On an optimistic basis, the stock price may hit $12.25, $10 on an average basis, and $5.70 on a pessimistic basis by the end of 2024.

The average and optimistic price targets are based on the current momentum of polarity change over the midterm. The momentum is projected over the Fibonacci extension. These price targets signify a crucial juncture in the price cycle of the stock. If the stock price moves downward to hit the pessimistic target, it will take considerable time to reverse upward to establish a new all-time high. However, the average price target is attainable with positive developments in the company's fundamentals. Finally, hitting the optimistic price target may require bullish street sentiment derived from positive macro factors.

The relative strength index (RSI), at 47, signals neutral strength in the stock price trend. The lower-high peaks in the indicator suggest intensifying downward pressure on the price trend. Similarly, the volume price trend (VPT) line is moving into a bearish trajectory by crossing below the 1-year weekly average. Technically, these factors solidify the bearish outlook on the stock.

Strong Start in 2024 with a 26% Revenue Uptick and Stellar 91% EBITDA Growth

SoFi reported a solid start to 2024, with first-quarter results showcasing significant growth and operational efficiency. The company registered an adjusted net revenue of $581 million, up 26% compared to a year ago. This was primarily powered by a substantial 54% increase in the Tech Platform and Financial Services segments, now representing 42% of this metric.

Additionally, total revenue under GAAP increased by 37% to reach $645 million, and net income returned to the positive zone at $88 million, up from a loss of $34 million in the same quarter last year. Similarly, adjusted EBITDA registered a 91% jump to $144 million, with a 25% margin expansion.

Operational strengths were evident across all segments. The Lending segment weathered economic uncertainties and maintained its revenue growth from improved net interest income. Similarly, the Tech Platform and Financial Services segments also did great, up 21% annually, led by improving effective sales strategies and acquiring more clients, and 86%, courtesy of SoFi Money, SoFi Invest, and the Credit Card services. Moreover, membership growth continued accelerating with the addition of almost 622,000 new members during the quarter, bringing the total number of affiliated members to more than 8.1 million.

Looking ahead, SoFi raised its FY 2024 guidance, reflecting confidence in continued robust performance and strategic growth initiatives. The company increased guidance to adjusted net revenue between $2.39 billion and $2.43 billion, with adjusted EBITDA forecast to be between $590 million and $600 million. With that, these restatements put the new growth momentum in the Tech Platform and Financial Services segments on a path that will drive about half of the total adjusted net revenue. Lastly, SoFi's first-quarter performance speaks to the business model's adaptability and resilience, positioning this company well in a dynamic financial landscape.

New Member Surge to 8.1 Million Drives Record $3 Billion in Deposits and $1.9 Billion in Q1 Loan Sales

SoFi also benefited from a 44% increase in new member additions of 622k, growing its customer base to 8.1 million, a 7.8% increase. The robust addition of new members explains the growth in consumer deposits to record highs of $3 billion. SoFi experiences intense buying demands for loans, selling over $1.9 billion in Q1.

Additionally, the growth in new member additions can be attributed to, among other things, an array of products from SoFi. In the first quarter, it recorded 989,000 new product additions, with 93% of the products in the Financial Services segment. Thus, the diverse product offerings and strong relationships with customers continue to maximize the power of the company's financial services productivity.

Lastly, credit cards and investment products remain the heaviest areas of SoFi's investment in the financial services sector. While the unit currently generates losses of about $100 million, it is expected to contribute similar profits to SoFi's money on improved economics and scale.

Strategic Acquisitions Propel 21% Tech Revenue Surge

SoFi's growth strategy is based on its effective acquisition strategy. The acquisition of Galileo for $1.2 billion has proved to be a great success in expanding the company's footprint into connecting banks to credit card processors. With the acquisition, the company can now serve fintech that doesn't have banking charters to process payments, such as credit cards.

Galileo has been growing in strength by 20% YoY, increasing its accounts in Q1 to 151 million. Galileo has since strengthened its partnership with Bancorp to offer real-time payments and improve money movement, allowing the company to target more business-to-consumer clients.

Additionally, acquiring cloud-native digital multi-product core banking platform Technisys has accelerated the development of SoFi's full-stack digital banking technology. The digital personal finance company has successfully delivered a member-centric digital one-stop shopping experience with the acquisition.

Technisys is the real deal in strengthening SoFi's financial service segment. It operates as a next-generation banking system that replaces decades-old legacy systems. Consequently, the tech platform delivered a 21% YoY increase in revenue to $94 million, driven by a strong performance from clients onboarded over the past month.

Finally, Galileo and Technisys contributed to SoFi's 21% revenue increase in the technology platform segment in the first quarter. This growth is helping diversify the company while offering a way to pursue more significant, durable revenue opportunities.

Bottom Line

SoFi is unlike other banks, as it has no brick-and-mortar locations. Instead, the company has perfected the art of acquiring technology platforms such as Galileo and Technisys and using them to carve a niche in offering financial services online. Likewise, it has succeeded in delivering strong growth, high-quality deposits and engagement, and higher average account balances even as it faces slow growth in the lending sector.

Its mobile-first approach resonates well with the younger generation, which explains the 620k+ new member additions in the recent quarter. By offering many different products and services on an app, SoFi has succeeded in cross-selling at a high rate. Focusing on the long-term horizon, SoFi is a solid buy amid the depressed price action and solid underlying fundamentals.