Investment Summary

Businesses in the electronic equipment and instruments industry suffer from "commodity-economics", presenting challenges for the intelligent investor. Those with a "commodity - product" have offerings that are undifferentiated in any customer orientated way, just like a commodity, such as nickel or oil.

Typically, substantial excess supply exists within these markets, meaning prices are determined by competition alone, and because there are ample substitutes, buyers care little about product or distribution choices. You see this in the auto mechanic industry, for example - customers want the cheapest option. Consequently, returns on capital are at best, average.

When analyzing companies in the electronic equipment and instruments industry, therefore, one needs to be on the lookout for businesses that can differentiate on price, product, or efficiency. If most companies are focused on product volume and lowering price, perhaps a good starting place is to look for companies with higher operating margins and a differentiated offering.

This has led us to Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA), a provider of enterprise asset intelligence solutions. ZBRA offers a range of products and services that enable businesses to track, manage, and optimize their physical + digital assets. The company operates through two main business segments: Enterprise Visibility & Mobility ("EVM") and Asset Intelligence & Tracking ("AIT").

Specifically:

The AIT segment is in the barcode printing and asset tracking business. It has major product lines in the barcode and printers market, with niche offerings in temperature-monitoring labels.

Meanwhile, the EVM division has its footprint in data capture and automation. It links with the first segment through fixed industrial scanning and machine vision, but also offers workflow optimisation through its cloud-based software and robotics.

Founded in 1969, the company has grown sales extensively over the past 10 and 20 years, respectively. Earnings, on the other hand, have been lumpy, despite also exhibiting large growth since 2014.

Figure 1.

In 2004, ZBRA produced $660 million in top-line sales on earnings of $170 million. By 2014, this had stretched up to $1.6 billion in sales, an $870 million increase from the five years prior. The trend has not been linear, however. Peak sales were in 2022, at $5.78 billion. Since then, the company has seen a circa 24% year-on-year decline in revenues from 2022/'23, printing $4.58 billion at the top last year. Meanwhile, total assets have grown from $5.5 billion in 2014 to $7.3 billion at the end of Q1 2024.

Figure 2.

Company filings, BIG Investments

The electronic equipment industry has a number of structural tailwinds behind it that may produce strong earnings growth for the right players going forward. Research projects it to grow at a 5.4% compounding growth rate over the next 8 years, reaching an estimated $2.2 trillion in size by that time. This is constructive for ZBRA in my view.

In the most recent quarter, the company did $1.7 billion of business, a 16% year-on-year decrease. It pulled this to adjusted EBITDA of $234 million, also down around 22% in the year. Management said growth continues to be impacted by "broad-based softness across end markets" on the earnings call.

Despite this softness, ZBRA has a few competitive advantages against the broad sector. Firstly, it has higher gross margins of 46.3% versus the sector average 34.4%. It also enjoys higher pre-tax margins of 11.94% versus the industry median of 1.4% (note these are in respect to training 12 month Figures).

The company also has a highly productive revenue base. For instance, revenue per employee is around $446,000 for the trailing 12 months. That is $4.35 billion of TTM revenue from 9,750 employees. Compare this to a company of similar revenue size, such as Trimble Inc. (TRMB), who produced around $300,000 in revenue per employee, equating to $3.8 billion of sales from 12,700 employees. Productivity matters.

In my view, based on 1) its higher gross and operating margins, and 2) high revenue per employee, the company enjoys consumer and advantages within its industry. This is due to highly differentiated segments that offer bespoke services for highly sensitive business assets. Companies are likely willing to pay a premium for such a service, in my estimation. This is supported by my economic analysis outlined here today.

Management growth plans

Management also outline several tailwinds to growth in its outlook, including "labor and resource constraints, real-time supply chain visibility, track and trace mandates and increased consumer expectations"

It now forecasts around 100-500 basis points topline growth this year. This is behind consensus revenue estimates of 4.2% growth and then 7.6% growth the following year. It looks to pull this to non-GAAP earnings of $11.25 per share at the lower end of range, and to throw off around $600 million of free cash flow.

Net-net, despite an attractive business profile, paying 33x trailing earnings is too much for me at this stage, and leaves little margin for error on the purchase. Consequently, I rate ZBRA a hold.

Analysis of economic fundamentals

In order to understand the economic value of ZBRA, I first need to get a really good understanding of how much cash can be stripped out of the company, i.e., how much cash it can throw off each year going forward. In that vein, ZBRA has several things going for it. For starters, the company operates on what I would call a very low "cash ratio". Simply, it does not hoard cash on the balance sheet.

Over the last three years, cash has averaged around 38% to 50% of accounts receivable, and no more than 20% of total current assets. It was at 48% and 19% at the last quarter respectively. To me, this is a good sign. I want to see companies aggressively deploying cash. Keeping lots of cash on the balance sheet tells me that there is either 1) little to no opportunities to reinvest those funds, or 2) management are feeling nervous about doing so, worried about when the next dollar is coming in.

That ZBRA management have it this way signals they are confident of strong cash flows coming in quickly and constantly.

Part of this advantage comes from the fact that the company operates on negative working capital. We see this in Figure 3.a.

Figure 3.a

Company filings

Companies that have negative working capital have non-interest-bearing current liabilities that exceeded their current assets. I believe that the fact ZBRA management keeps such a low threshold of cash on the balance sheet contributes to this drastically.

These firms collect payment on inventory that is sold through before they have to pay their suppliers. In fact, suppliers serve as a form of free financing for these corporations. This trend can't last forever, but it can last for a long time, and this has been the case for the last three years for ZBRA.

The story starts to stack up: low cash on the balance sheet, because payment is received before having to pay creditors - a tremendously fast cash conversion cycle.

Earnings produced on invested capital

In order to throw off piles of cash for shareholders moving forward, ZBRA needs to produce a high return on the capital it has invested in its business. As seen in Figure 3.b, the company's returns have been exceptionally strong over the last three years on a rolling 12 month basis. However, they have been decreasing. Net operating profit after tax has shrunk from TTM $980 million in Q3 2021, down to $560 million in the last 12 months.

Subsequently, management has invested around $20 per share back into its operations to maintain the firm's competitive position and grow, but at the same time, earnings have shrunk from $18.35 per share down to $10.89 per share (TTM basis). This has produced a free cash flow yield of $13 per share, currently around 4.1% trailing yield as I write.

Critically, these trends in earnings and return on investor capital do not align with the current multiples in which ZBRA currently sells that in my best estimation.

Figure 3.b.

BIG Investments

This is further exemplified in the free cash flow to growth analysis completed in Figure 4. Here we calculate net operating profit after tax after subtracting the interest shield and cash taxes, then deduct all investments made towards growth and acquisitions, to capture how much cash the company is throwing off each period on a rolling 12 month basis. Critically, this just looks at growth capital.

Free cash flow after growth CapEx has contracted sharply from TTM $1.2 billion Q3 2021, to just $272 million in the last 12 months. This is after significant divestments over this period, and only in the last two periods has the company actually dedicated any capital toward growth.

This is calculated as all investment over the maintenance capital charge. The maintenance capital charge is approximated as the level of depreciation and organization each period.

Figure 4.

BIG Investments

Economic value

Even with declining growth, the financial performance management has exhibited in the last three years has created economic value for shareholders in my view.

This is both reflected in the company's changing market value, but also the economic profit it has produced above what investors could reasonably achieve elsewhere. In Figure 5, we show the required rate of earnings management needed to produce on its invest capital to generate a 12% return. This 12% threshold margin is in line with long-term market averages.

For the bulk of the testing period, it surpassed the threshold margin and created substantial economic value. For instance, in December 2022, it needed to produce $541 million to beat the threshold, and it did $912 million, creating $371 million of economic profit. This advantage has begun to shrunk, however, and the company produced an economic loss of $22 million in the last 12 months. We will see a little later why I believe this advantage period will return over the coming 2 to 3 years.

Figure 5.

BIG Investments

Valuation statistics

For all of the things, ZBRA has going for it, it falls apart at the seams on the valuation debate in my opinion. The company trades at 3.9x EV/invested capital, on a trailing ROIC of 11.5%. If paying that multiple, the investor ROIC drops to 2.95% (11.95%/3.9 = 2.95%). My numbers have the company to do $687 million in net operating private after tax this year, producing 14% return and capital. Therefore, paying the 5x still reduces the forward investor ROIC to 3.5%.

It's similar when looking at book value. The company sells at 5x it book value with a trailing ROE 8.6%. Paying 5.5 times the net assets of the company reduces that return to just 1.5% if it were to carry forward.

I've also created a composite of the current EV/invested capital multiple, relative to the hurdle rate of 12% and ZBRA's return on invested capital, as a "no growth" multiple. Doing this, as seen in the Figure below, it implies that the market has well captured the company's growth estimates at its current valuation.

Figure 6.

BIG Investments

Based on my projections moving forward, outlined in Figure 7, I have the company to do around $630 million in NOPAT this year, which could produce economic earnings of $42.5 million if it eventuates.

But the issue isn't that value would be created. It is the price you have to pay for it, if buying the company today.

Figure 7.

BIG Estimates

The company is also priced to absolute perfection at 33x trailing earnings of $9.82 per share (non-GAAP).

Consensus estimates have bottom-line growth of 21.98% for FY'24 at the midpoint. In my opinion, the current P/E multiple is unsupported, even at 1) this projected earnings growth, and 2) the current market value of $324/share as I write.

As seen below, in the scenario where ZBRA grows earnings by ~22% YoY, if the P/E ratio doesn't change, the company is worth $395.30 to me today ($9.82x1.298 = $11.97; 33x11.97 = $395).

But so much of the relative market valuation is tied up to the P/E multiple.

For instance, if the P/E multiple contracts to the sector average of 23x, even with the stipulated earnings growth, the company would be worth $275.50, a large downside from where we sit today. Compare this to if investors still pay 33x earnings, but growth is just 15%, the company is still worth $372 under these assumptions.

This highlights explicitly how the company's multiple is driving the return on its stock price, and that paying this multiple is potentially setting up for failure, as any contraction in the multiple will cause a reduction in market value regardless of high earnings growth.

Figure 8.

BIG Investments

Finally, I wanted to check if the market had priced ZBRA correctly over the last three years. Here I compare the company's return on investor capital, and the amount it has reinvested at these rates, to see how it compounded its intrinsic valuation. As you can see, the market has been fairly accurate in the pricing of the company in terms of the downtrend, eventually hitting what I would call fair value in the last quarter.

At the current time, my estimates have the company processed at around $249 per share.

Figure 9.

BIG Investments

Upside risks

The major upside risk to my neutral stance is if the company produces earnings growth well above what is currently priced in. This could start to support the current earnings multiple investors are paying.

The second upside is that I may have overly penalized the company for its slack returns on invested capital, despite the fact it still looks to create economic value going forward.

The debate is what price to pay for that, and if the current market value reflects that. These are two upside risks that must be recognised by investors moving forward before proceeding any further.

In short

ZBRA is a differentiated offering in a highly competitive electronic equipment industry that has substantial excess capacity. It has consumer advantages that allow it to produce higher gross operating margins than industry averages. These are attractive economics that are reflected with strong free cash flow production and adequate returns and capital.

Despite this, growth trends have been levelling for the company, and even with a pickup in business over the coming 3 to 5 years, paying 33 times earnings to participate is quite the ask. My opinion is that the multiple is susceptible to contraction and this will have an overly sensitive negative impact on the share price if it were to materialise. This is precisely the benefit of buying undervalued securities in the first place, for the higher margin of safety if you are wrong. Net-net, rate hold.