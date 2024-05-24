This is the forum for Growth & Total Return discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new chat begins every two weeks, and all previous blogs are listed in chronological succession on the main chat page. We won't be doing any comment cleanup in the new chat, and users will always be able to refer back to previous discussions

More on Today's Markets:

Moderation Guidelines

We will only remove comments under the following categories:

Personal attacks on another user

Stereotyping, prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion

Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups, and political violence

Spam

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at: moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Content is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute investing advice. Any views or opinions expressed do not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.



