DuPont's Big Breakup Could Be Second-Time Lucky

May 24, 2024 10:32 AM ETDD
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.69K Followers

Summary

  • DuPont de Nemours said that it would split into three publicly traded companies. The two new standalone businesses will comprise its electronics and water portfolios respectively.
  • The remaining company, dubbed New DuPont, will be focused on healthcare, automotive, and safety and protection products.
  • Over the years, DuPont has grown, shrunk, bought and sold, and produced precious little value for shareholders in the process. This time might actually be different.

Puzzle

foto-ruhrgebiet/iStock via Getty Images

By Breakingviews

How big should a company be? For DuPont de Nemours (DD) boss Ed Breen, the real question is: how small? DuPont is about to break up into three companies, separating out its

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.69K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DD--
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News