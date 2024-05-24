blinow61

AGCO: A Stock To Consider

David versus Goliath. This is how many viewed NYSE:AGCO's strategy to take market share from Deere in the U.S. by pushing Fendt sales. As a matter of fact, AGCO has seriously challenged Deere (DE) in North America, giving birth to "The Green Tractors Battle". After all, AGCO couldn't stay idle before the margins North America allows.

Now, oligopolies are often a good place for investors. They have two main advantages: a few big players control most of the market, but regulators don't scrutinize them as thoroughly as monopolies.

One of these industries is agriculture machinery and equipment manufacturing. Here we have three main players - John Deere, CNH Industrial (with Case IH and New Holland, and AGCO (Fendt and Massey Ferguson) - controlling almost half of the market.

Moreover, there are reasons to be bullish on the overall industry. The tractor market is expected to grow from 2024 to 2030 at a CAGR between 3.5% to 5.9%. Though not exactly explosive growth, we are before a secular trend fed by several factors: increasing world population leading to an increasing need for food; labor scarcity favors the adoption of autonomous agriculture solutions, pushing towards a new fleet replacement cycle; arable land diminishes as urbanization increases, creating a favorable environment for precision agriculture.

Recent earnings reports from Deere and CNH Industrial (CNH) have shown some weakness in the industry, with tractor and combine demand softening at the end of a strong cycle that peaked in early 2023 to then reverse back to the mean due to lower net farm income and higher interest rates.

I argued it was time to move out of CNH Industrial and invest in the indisputable market leader. However, I have not shared yet my take on AGCO and this is why I am adding this article to my research.

AGCO's Financials

AGCO's main business region is Western Europe. But in the past few years, it has been no secret that the company targeted expansion of its Fendt brand in North America. Recently, it opened the brand's official North American home and site of product launches, customer and dealer meetings, and visitors center, called The Fendt Lodge, in Jackson, Minnesota. This is a major part of AGCO's bull case because Fendt is the only premium tractor brand that customers perceive as superior to Deere. If Fendt steals market share from Deere, AGCO's profits will greatly benefit.

I say this because AGCO is still struggling to keep its operating margin above 10%. As we can see below, the main highlights of Q1 2024 were aligned with the rest of the industry: weak performance due to softening equipment demand.

AGCO Q1 Earnings Presentation

So, AGCO reported the following results:

Net sales of $2.9 billion, down 12.1%

Gross margin improved by 70 bps to 26.3% thanks to lower raw material costs

Operating income, however, was down by almost 30% to $273.6 million

Operating margin decreased by 230 bps to 9.3%

EPS of $2.25

Agco also announced a variable special dividend of $2.50 per share to be paid on April 2

Regional sales, however, increased by 1.5% in Europe and the Middle East, while North America was down 21%, South America decreased by almost 40% and APA saw a 17.8% decline.

The regional operating margin performance was the following: EME 16.4%, North America 5.8%, South America 5.4%, and APA 4.8%.

As the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports, both gross and net farm income peaked in 2022 and has been declining ever since. Considering inflation, farmers may be poorer in 2024 than they were eight years ago.

Mr. Hansotia, AGCO's CEO, confirmed this in the last earnings call:

Farm income levels are expected to further moderate in 2024, aligning more closely to historical averages following three prosperous years. We continue to expect increased adoption of precision technology, but more challenging farm economics are resulting in weaker global industry demand across most equipment categories. In the first quarter of 2024, retail tractor industry demand fell by an average of 10% across the three major regions

AGCO also shared an overview of the industry for FY 2024. More or less, its peers gave the same outlook: combines are to take the hardest hit, with deliveries expected to be down between 17% and 40% in the three main business areas on which AGCO is focused on.

AGCO Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation

More or less, AGCO confirmed what its peers are saying, too. CNH Industrial, for example, released a 2024 outlook where combines are expected to be down around 15% in North America and Europe, with South America down by at least 20%. Tractors are seen more or less everywhere down between 10% to 15%. Deere released its industry outlook expecting large ag to be down 15% in North America and Europe, with South America expected to be down as much as 20%.

To confirm the discretionary nature of the market, AGCO also revealed that small ag is suffering more than large ag (Deere has often pointed out this difference). It makes sense because large ag equipment is needed by huge farms where a lot of work needs to be done independently from the macroeconomic environment. Small ag is more bound to smaller farms or even retail customers who can postpone their purchase into the future when economic conditions become tighter.

Sales declines in smaller equipment were more significant than most of the larger equipment categories. Industry demand is expected to soften in 2024 as lower income levels pressure demand from arable farmers, while healthy demand from dairy and livestock producers is expected to mitigate some of this decline.

And yet, we should always zoom out and put this decline in the right perspective. For example, AGCO's order books in Europe and North America have around five months of coverage, while pre-COVID levels were around two to three months. This shows how the industry is still stronger than it was before the pandemic and can withstand this decline without fear.

AGCO's capital structure, after all, is healthy, with $3.86 billion in total debt and $2.46 billion in cash.

As a result, AGCO did issue once again its variable dividend for the fourth year in a row. This time, however, it was not between $4 to $5 as we have seen in the past few years, but "just" $2.50. However, if we add this dividend to the $0.29 quarterly dividend AGCO regularly pays, we have a total dividend of $3.66, which is more or less a 3.9% dividend yield.

AGCO launches PTx

Covering AGCO, we can't overlook its newly formed brand to address the most promising segment of the industry. In April, AGCO announced the launch of PTx, the new brand for its precision ag business. The name PTx comes from precision agriculture (P) and advanced technologies (T) that multiply (x) the impact created for farmers. PTx combines precision planting and the new joint venture PTx Trimble. PTx will now offer solutions to retrofit any kind of old equipment with the latest technologies. On top of this, AGCO also completed its JV transaction with Trimble (TRMB), with AGCO holding an 85% stake in PTx Trimble, which will from now on be consolidated into AGCO's financial statements. Trimble is a tech company focused on industrial solutions to bring accurate and precise solutions. In short, it offers positioning services and real-time kinematics to deliver highly precise location information. Agco expects its precision ag business to become a $2 billion segment by 2028. Considering the company's total revenues are currently around $14 billion, we can understand the impact these investments are expected to create.

AGCO Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation

Why is PTx Trimble so important? Because its development positively impacts the company's financials. PTx Trimble has operating margins in the high 20s and added over $300 million in sales already this year.

AGCO Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation

Valuation

To give a valuation of the company, let's take a look at Seeking Alpha's factor grades.

We see AGCO's valuation at an interesting level, hovering between an A and an A- in the last six months. However, we see how AGCO's growth prospects have deteriorated at the same time and are now graded with an F. The good news is a worse grade than this is impossible. AGCO's profitability has moved down one notch, from an A- to a B+, but remains at very healthy levels. Momentum is not in favor of the stock and revisions are moving accordingly to the new guidance the company issued.

So, the picture shows a typical cyclical stock during the weak part of the cycle. Valuation is low because the market is not pricing in growth. To those who are familiar with cyclical stocks, this is usually the setup we want to look for to jump in a stock and initiate a position.

Moreover, I would like to point out that with cyclical stocks, the Quant Rating System seems to struggle a bit. In the last three years, the only real call with some alpha was the strong buy rating issued between the end of 2020 and early 2021. Since then, it seems the system has not been able to correctly interpret the stocks' range-bound sideways movement.

Seeking Alpha

Let's look at some numbers.

Currently, AGCO trades at a TTM PE of 7.3 and a fwd PE of 8.9. Using the consensus earnings estimate, we have more or less this fwd PE for each fiscal year from 2024 to 2027. This means analysts are expecting no growth for four fiscal years. Now, as far as I understand the industry, it is rare to see a trough of the cycle last that long. This is even more difficult to expect considering the aging fleet and the need for new technological solutions.

AGCO's fwd EV/EBITDA is 5.5 and its P/FCF is 6.5. Both these multiples show the stock is trading at a cheap valuation, especially compared to this market where the average PE is moving around 20. Like many industrial stocks, AGCO trades at a high FCF yield which is close to 10%. This reflects the market discounting the cyclical nature of the stock. As a result, after the peak of the cycle, we have strong FCF generation for some time which leads to a high yield. Nonetheless, we should not underestimate AGCO's ability to generate FCF even during weaker times.

The company has regularly increased its cash from operations over time to $1.3 billion while keeping its capex between $250 to $500 million. As a result, we see that generally speaking, AGCO keeps moving upward.

Data by YCharts

If we also think about Fendt penetrating more and more of North America, we know the company's profitability and margins are set to improve at a supposedly faster pace compared to its peers.

Since AGCO should report FY 2024 revenues of around $13.5 billion and EPS of $12.00 we have a target price of around $156 using a 13x multiple on its earnings. This means the company's net income should be around $900 million. Now, AGCO expects its FCF conversion rate to be between 75% to 100%. As a result, we should expect AGCO to report at least $675 million in FCF. If we divide this by the 74.6 million shares outstanding, we have an FCF/share of $9.05. This is an FCF yield of 8.4%, which is very good and supportive of nice shareholder returns. In particular, given the current share price, I think AGCO would do well by launching a new buyback program, taking advantage of the low valuation. Once the cycle picks up speed once again, we could in fact see a rapid surge in the stock price and a buyback carried out now would create great value for all of AGCO's stakeholders.

AGCO is a strong buy

Strong secular tailwinds, a premium brand such as Fendt, leading technology with PTx Trimble, and depressed valuation due to concerns over weak demand, paint the perfect picture of an opportunity for me. The cycle will move up once again and so will the valuation. But when others are fearful, it is time to be greedy. This is why I rate AGCO as a strong buy and plan on adding it to my portfolio in the next few days.