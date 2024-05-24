Persistent Inflation And Electrification Drive Natural Resources

Summary

  • We're seeing a pretty constructive outlook for natural resource equities right now.
  • The second reason to really look at natural resources is because as we see relative to the last 10 years, there's a real difference between the supply-demand imbalance.
  • When we think about another tailwind that's really driving the natural resource sector, we think about the demand for copper.

One major tailwind driving the natural resources sector is copper demand, supported by AI data centers, electrification, grid build out, and power use, Portfolio Manager Shawn Reynolds explains.

Transcript

Natural Resources Update and Outlook, Q2 2024

Hi, I'm Shawn Reynolds, the portfolio manager of the Global Natural Resources Strategy here at VanEck. Here's what we're seeing in the natural resources world today.

Positive Outlook for Natural Resource Equities

We're seeing a pretty constructive outlook for natural resource equities right now. We really see quite a lot of tailwinds behind the sector, really offsetting a number of headwinds that we've suffered for a few years here. When we really think about natural resource equities, we think about three things.

We think about the major reason to own natural resource equities. They do what they're supposed to do, when they're supposed to do it. They are an inflation hedge. They are leveraged to global growth and a diversification measure. And they're doing what they're supposed to do. The sector right now is one of the best sectors in the market. Energy is particularly doing well, but mining is coming up quickly. So overall, natural resources are doing well.

The second reason to really look at natural resources is because as we see relative to the last 10 years, there's a real difference between the supply-demand imbalance. In 2010 to 2020, we saw huge growth in supply, particularly of oil. And that impacted the decade overall and really put a downer on the entire sector. As we look forward right now, supply and demand is in balance. And that's really supporting very strong commodity prices and therefore profitability for the sector. So we really see a lot of change in behavior as well as in the dynamics of commodity resources.

And the third

