Salesforce, Dell, Costco, Ford, And Pershing Square Are On Watch

The economic calendar will be dominated by reads on inflation next week. Preliminary European CPI reports and the Tokyo CPI in Japan are due to be released, while the April PCE will arrive at the end of the week to give Federal Reserve watchers a key point of focus. Core PCE is expected to rise 0.3% month-over-month, but a surprise on the upward or downward side could rattle investors. The Federal Reserve will also issue its Beige Book report, which will give investors a broad look at economic trends.

In corporate earnings, major reports are due from Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), Dell Technologies (DELL), and Costco (NASDAQ:COST). The event calendar includes an intriguing Pershing Square Capital Management's (OTCPK:PSHZF) investor call, the two-day TD Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, and the high-profile CoinDesk Consensus event covering the crypto world and including participation from presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., ARK Invest's Cathie Wood, and Galaxy Digital's (OTCPK:BRPHF) Mike Novogratz. The crypto conference follows the news of the SEC approving the Ethereum (ETH-USD) ETF. Seeking Alpha analyst Growth Arcane has a deep dive into the implication of the Ethereum ETF approval.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, May 28 - Box (BOX), CAVA Group (CAVA), and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, May 29 - Salesforce (CRM), DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS), Agilent (A), Chewy (CHWY), HP Inc. (HPQ), Pure Storage (PSTG), Capri Holdings (CPRI), Okta (OKTA), C3.ai (AI), and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, May 30

Trending News