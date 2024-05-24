Embracer Group AB (publ) (THQQF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCPK:THQQF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 23, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lars Wingefors - CEO
Johan Ekstrom - CFO
Muge Bouillon - Deputy Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jacob Edler - Danske Bank
Nicolas Langlet - BNP
Erik Larsson - SEB
Nick Dempsey - Barclays
Martin Arnell - DNB Markets
Thomas Singlehurst - Citi

Jacob Edler

Good morning, and welcome to Embracer's Q4 Report Presentation. My name is Jacob Edler. I'm an equity research analyst with Danske Bank in Stockholm, and I'll be moderating this Q4 presentation here today. We will start with a handful of presentations from Embracer's management team, including some reflections on the recently finalized restructuring program and some comments on the spin-off events that are yet to happen, so to speak.

And I think, with that word, I'll leave the stage to you, Lars. Thank you.

Lars Wingefors

Thank you, Jacob, and hello, and warm welcome to this Q4 presentation in Stockholm. Let's dive straight into the business highlights for the fourth quarter. So net sales came in close to SEK9 billion, which is a 5% decline year-over-year, mainly impacted by a weaker revenue within entertainment and services compared to last year.

Looking at the profitability, I'm glad to see that we are making more money, 56% in adjusted EBIT growth to SEK1.4 billion in the quarter, driven by an excellent performance within Mobile, solid performance within Tabletop and in line expectations within PC/Console. Worth noting this is despite a significant negative contribution from the divested companies to adjusted EBIT.

Looking at the free cash flow, came in at SEK500 million, which is a significant improvement over a flat cash flow last year despite, again, negative impacts from divested assets of SEK500 million EBITDA minus investments. Looking at the year -- full year, we have a double-digit

