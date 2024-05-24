Maskot

Investment summary

My recommendation for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) is a buy rating given that the positive change in go-to-market [GTM] strategy and a ramp up in sales rep utilization rates should support an outlook for growth acceleration. I do recognize that such changes need time; as such, I believe management has put out a 'safe' guidance for FY25 (expecting growth to decelerate). However, if I am right about the impact of these changes, growth should accelerate in FY26.

Business Overview

DT offers Application Performance Monitoring ('APM') solutions that allow customers to monitor various metrics regarding the performance and security of the client’s underlying tech stack. Aside from the core APM solution, DT also has solutions in infrastructure monitoring, logs, and application security. Segment-wise, DT reports subscription revenue and service revenue, with subscriptions representing the main bulk of total revenue (~95%).

4Q24 results update

DT reported a very solid set of results last week. The company reported 4Q24 total revenue of ~$380.8 million, comprising $360 million in subscriptions and $20.7 million in service. From a growth perspective, total revenue grew 21%, subscriptions grew 23%, and service was down 2%. Positively, total revenue growth came in above consensus expectations by 100bps. Pro-forma gross margin was stable at ~84%, similar to pro-forma operating margin, which was flattish at ~25%.

The strength of the DT performance was also apparent beyond the P&L numbers. 4Q24 total ARR grew 20% to $1.5 billion on a constant currency [CC] basis and 21% on a reported basis, wherein net new ARR (NNARR) saw $86.1 million on a CC basis, which was a very strong performance given the tough comp in 4Q23 that saw 32.3% y/y growth. Driving this strength was the closure of 18 seven-figure deals in 4Q24, a close-to-billion dollar ACV new logo deal, and a DT total contract value expansion deal worth north of $10 billion. What was also worth noting is that DT added 168 new logos in the quarter, which was in line with its historical average, suggesting that DT is not experiencing any major weakness from the tough macro environment.

Positive on new GTM strategy to drive growth

DT’s growth should continue to sustain at the current pace or better given the change in GTM strategy. There are three key aspects of the new strategy that I am very positive about.

First, they are enhancing their customer segmentation to place more emphasis on strategic accounts and the Global 500, which usually offer the highest potential in terms of annual recurring revenue [ARR]. They are also broadening their international reach and developing sector specializations. From a resource allocation perspective, this makes sense to me because DT used to treat all customers the same way, which was inefficient because different-sized customers have different needs. As such, I believe this new strategy is much more strategic in that DT will be allocating more resources to the largest customers (i.e., they need more customization, a more thorough walkthrough of each module with multiple department heads, etc., which all take more time and effort). It should be noted that DT is not pulling funding out of mid-tier accounts like those in the enterprise or commercial customer segments but is instead focusing on the larger tiers of customers and making incremental investments. Which means there is an implied operating leverage that we should see flowing through DT’s P&L in the coming quarters as management ramps up the “utilization rate” of each sales rep.

Secondly, DT is increasing focus on partners, which I think is strategic as well, given the significance that partners have in terms of total ARR (which has relation to more than two-thirds of total ARR). Since partners currently only account for 30% of deal origination, there is a lot more room for partners to drive in more deals. The way DT is going to do this is interesting to note as well. Previously, they treated all partners with a one-size-fits-all approach. The new approach aims to include (1) co-sale programs that should improve conversion rates as there is less friction; (2) a better compensation scheme for direct sellers that minimizes conflict and encourages better collaboration between direct sellers and partners; and (3) dedicated enablement engines that should improve the overall sales process and efficiency.

The important point to note regarding the above two points is that the transition was already completed in April (noted in the JPM TMC conference) and is now in execution mode. Therefore, I am expecting a strong sequential improvement in the coming quarters.

The last point relates to increasing sales capacity and realigning focus. On the former, management noted that it plans to add more sales capacity in 2025 throughout the year, with expectations that 2CH24 will be the period that sees an acceleration in capacity. This basically compounds the growth effect from point 1 above, where I mentioned that management is going to ramp up the utilization of each sales rep. On the latter, management noted that more than 30% of its accounts are now transitioned to new sales reps, and this is a pretty big move given that it ranges from 10 to 20% in a typical year. The goal here is to give sales reps more capacity to re-look at the accounts where they weren't focused, and this increases the accounts per rep from 8–10 to 4-5. As such, I am expecting more traction from cross- and up-selling.

Valuation

Redfox Capital Ideas

I model DT using a forward revenue approach, and using my assumptions, I believe DT is worth $56. I hold a very optimistic view on DT growth ahead, given the change in GTM and the ramp-up in sales capacity. However, I do recognize that such a big change requires time for the full impact to be seen (e.g., new sales reps are not as efficient as mature reps, so more resources must be allocated to teach them, etc.). As such, I believe management guidance for 16% growth in FY25 is a safe guide. However, in FY26, I expect growth to accelerate as DT reaps the full benefits of the changes they are making today. DT currently trades at 8x forward revenue today based on an expected 1-year growth outlook of 16% (consensus estimates), and since I am expecting 20% growth in FY26, I believe DT should minimally trade at 8x as well. Looking at another peer, Hashicorp, who is an infrastructure software peer, it is trading at 8x forward revenue with expectations to grow 16% 1 year forward and 18% 2- years forward. Hence, I think 8x forward is not very demanding.

Risk

I believe execution is one of the key risks to the story. DT deploys a land and expand go-to-market strategy where customers start from a free trial to expand their usage across other modules. Inability to continue to drive customer expansion could impact ARR growth rates and slow down the business. While we think it’s executing pretty well so far, it is difficult to predict execution as DT is going to undergo a rather big GTM change.

Conclusion

My view for DT is a buy rating. I am positive about DT's changes in GTM strategy, including customer segmentation, partner focus, and sales capacity increase, which should position DT for growth acceleration in FY26. While execution risk remains, DT's strong track record has been good so far, and valuation is not demanding at 8x forward revenue.