HendrikDB/E+ via Getty Images

Today's article revisits the BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR), a U.S.-based short-duration bond fund we last covered in September 2023. Our previous coverage assigned a neutral rating to the ETF due to a stalemate between its total return prospects and value-at-risk. However, the bond market and NEAR ETF's asset allocation framework have shifted since our latest coverage, therefore prompting us to update our outlook.

After close examination, we decided to assign a Buy rating to NEAR ETF, here's why.

Data by YCharts

NEAR ETF's Dynamics

In our view, NEAR ETF is structured for investors seeking excess return over their term banking accounts. The ETF has an effective duration of 1.82, which means it holds 1.82x price sensitivity to a parallel shift in interest rates (keep in mind that non-callable bond valuations are inversely related to interest rate levels), which is low by convention.

Furthermore, NEAR ETF has a convexity of 0.02, meaning it enjoys exponential upside in a declining interest rate environment and downside protection in an increasing interest rate environment. Although its convexity is low, it is embedded, nonetheless.

Seeking Alpha

As shown in the following diagram, the NEAR ETF's primary holdings include short-term treasury bonds, which explains why dividends are its primary income driver (its return drivers are illustrated in the introduction). These factors contribute to the ETF's dividend yield, which is currently at 5.17%, measured per its 30-day SEC Yield.

NEAR ETF Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

As expected, most of NEAR ETF's constituents are investment-grade (BBB and above). That's because it invests in government debt and minor diversified such as corporate debt. Some of NEAR ETF's current corporate issuer exposure include Bank of America Corporation (BAC), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Citigroup Inc. (C), Morgan Stanley (MS), and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX).

The ETF's investment-grade corporate exposure adds moderate interest rate risk. However, we think their credit risk additivity is low as they aren't high-yield bonds. Moreover, the added return exposure doesn't onboard much risk. In fact, it likely introduces portfolio diversification benefits.

NEAR Holdings' Credit Quality (BlackRock's iShares)

Lastly, we think NEAR ETF's expense ratio is splendid. The ETF's expense ratio is lower than those of some of its peers, including First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM), PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund ETF (MINT), and Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (ARCM).

Although NEAR ETF's expense ratio is aligned with FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund ETFs (RAVI), it has more than double the assets under management, which enhances turnover costs. As such, we think NEAR ETF's expense ratio is better. Moreover, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF's (ICSH) expense ratio of 0.08% is likely lower due to its more homogenous and liquid shorter-term exposure, which likely justifies NEAR ETF's higher expense ratio.

NEAR ETF Peers (Seeking Alpha)

Bond Market Outlook & Its Influence On NEAR ETF

NEAR ETF's option-adjusted spread of 58.45 basis points is approximately 30.5 basis points lower than U.S. investment-grade option-adjusted spreads, showing that credit risk will have little effect on the ETF's return prospects. Sure, economic tail risk must be considered. However, credit risk will likely be negligible under normal economic circumstances.

We think interest rate risk is salient to NEAR ETF's performance. In fact, interest rate risk is our main reason for adding a buy rating to the ETF. In our opinion, interest rate uncertainty is rife, which is communicated by the FED's dot plot. Therefore, we favor low-duration assets such as NEAR ETF.

FED Dot Plot (U.S. Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve's policy uncertainty stems from interest rate uncertainty and economic growth uncertainty. We don't want to predict an economic trajectory. Nevertheless, inconsistent consumer sentiment, fluctuating business inventories, and an oscillating PMI suggest economic volatility is set to stay. However, due to a lack of catalysts, we don't see a tail risk event occurring.

Let's drift away from the real economy and look at the yield curve.

The yield curve has fluctuated in recent months due to the Federal Reserve's mixed rhetoric, which has ranged from an end of quantitative tightening to a higher-for-longer interest rate narrative.

After all the mixed and matched rhetoric, the yield curve has inverted even further. The short-end remains high at around 530 basis points, but the 10-year has dropped by approximately 15 basis points in the past six months to around 4.5%.

Although the curve's behavior signals problems for the economy, we think it provides tailwinds to NEAR ETF. The higher-for-longer short-end probably consolidates high dividends. However, an emerging recession (which is implied by the inverted yield curve) might result in a bull steepener, whereby short-term rates drop abruptly and long-term rates rise. Although such an event would likely result in lower dividends for NEAR ETF's investors, a higher base valuation could emerge and cancel the lower income-level returns.

In essence, we think NEAR ETF is perfectly placed to combat most interest rate pathways.

U.S. Yield Curve (worldgovernmentbonds.com)

So, what have we discovered by now? Based on the above evidence and our interpretation thereof, the NEAR ETF has little credit sensitivity. Moreover, the ETF's interest rate sensitivity is bound to its income level. We think interest rates are uncertain, but an abrupt drop would equalize income and price variables. As such, we believe this is an excellent vehicle for those worried about the U.S. interest rate pathway.

Further, technical indicators show that NEAR ETF recently dipped below its 10-day moving average. We think this presents an excellent technical buying opportunity.

SMAs (Seeking Alpha)

Risk Vs. Return Profile

I wanted to pull up a few risk-adjusted metrics to contextualize NEAR ETF's return profile.

The ETF has a value-at-risk profile, which is much lower than the general bond market, assuming Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (BND) represents the total bond market. We find this encouraging, as it communicates the possibility of NEAR ETF deflecting economic tail risk events.

Having stated the above, it is important to note that BND ETF's Sharpe Ratio exceeds NEAR ETF's Sharpe Ratio. As such, this conveys that BND ETF's volatility-adjusted returns at times succeed those of NEAR ETF.

Seeking Alpha; YCharts

Risks To The Analysis

The primary risk of this analysis is that it assumes a one-dimensional interest rate outlook. Although it states that interest rates will be uncertain, they might be more predictable than our outlook suggests. As such, the NEAR ETF, as a lower duration vehicle, might underperform.

Furthermore, as mentioned in the previous section, the NEAR ETF's Sharpe Ratio is lower than that of the broad-based bond market, suggesting that its total-risk adjusted returns won't increase your portfolio's efficiency (if the SR ratio is relied upon).

Lastly, bonds tend to mask themselves as safe. However, economic tail risk introduces high asset class correlation and bond default rates. So, be careful with your interpretation of NEAR ETF's risk.

Final Word

We think NEAR ETF is aligned with the current market environment. The ETF has a low effective duration multiple, which is ideal for interest rate uncertainty. Moreover, it enhances its income-based prospects by onboarding non-perfectly correlated corporate debt, which we think illustrates its tactical prowess.

Risks such as a sub-optimal Sharpe Ratio exist. Nevertheless, we back this ETF, and, therefore, upgrade it to a buy rating.

Consensus: Buy/Market Outperform.