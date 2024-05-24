NicolasMcComber/E+ via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) will report its upcoming fiscal Q2 earnings results next week. In this article, we will take a look at what investors can expect from the Canadian bank. Shares offer a nice yield, while the valuation isn't high. But BMO also isn't a bargain stock right here, which is why I give it a "Hold" rating today.

Past Coverage

I have covered Bank of Montreal in the past here on Seeking Alpha, but my most recent focus article is from 2017. I was bullish back then, arguing the secure dividend and undemanding valuation were major pros, and that property market worries were overblown. Since then, shares of BMO have risen by 75%, including dividends; thus, the thesis has played out well so far. In today's article, I will take a look at the upcoming earnings and update my thesis on this Canadian bank.

What Can We Expect From Bank of Montreal?

When BMO reports its quarterly earnings results next week, for its fiscal second quarter of 2024, the company will, according to the Wall Street analyst consensus estimate, show a top-line number of $5.9 billion. This would represent a decline of around 5% compared to the previous year's fiscal second quarter. This would represent a major reversal from the trend during the previous quarter, when Bank of Montreal showcased a strong 20% revenue gain, compared to the previous year's period.

On the other hand, revenues during the first quarter totaled $5.7 billion. Thus, on a sequential basis, BMO's revenues would still be higher if the $5.9 billion analyst consensus estimate is correct. In other words, the comparison to the previous year's period was a lot easier in this fiscal year's Q1, which is why year-over-year growth was strong back then, while the comparison has become a lot tougher for the fiscal second quarter.

BMO's track record when it comes to beating analyst estimates is uneven in the recent past. The company has managed to beat revenue estimates four times over the last eight quarters, while the company missed estimates for the other four quarters over that time frame. There thus is a roughly 50:50 chance for BMO to beat estimates with the upcoming report, at least when we go by historical trends. There is no clear tendency for analysts to either overestimate or underestimate the Bank of Montreal.

Revenues aren't the only important thing from the report, of course. Profits, or, more precisely, profits per share, are potentially even more important. After all, the earnings per share performance impacts both the company's ability to pay and increase dividends, while it also impacts the company's share price.

Analysts are forecasting that Bank of Montreal will report earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, which would be down by a couple of percentage points compared to the previous year's period. Seeing earnings per share decline on a year-over-year basis would not be surprising, as revenues are expected to be down slightly as well.

When it comes to the track record of the bank, relative to earnings per share estimates, there is, unfortunately, no reason to be too optimistic. Bank of Montreal has missed earnings per share estimates for four quarters in a row, suggesting that there is a significant likelihood that analysts are too optimistic for the upcoming report as well. I believe that there is a good chance that BMO will report another earnings miss, as it tends to be overestimated.

Metrics To Watch

The bank's headline numbers will get significant attention, but apart from revenues and profits, there are some additional metrics investors should look for when the bank reports its results.

Net interest margin trends are important, for example -- will BMO's net interest margin be up or down on a sequential basis? This could give us indications about net interest margin trends during the remainder of the year, which, in turn, will impact the bank's revenue generation.

Charge-offs and credit performance are important as well. With higher interest rates and struggling real estate markets in many geographical areas, there is some risk for credit deterioration. Investors should look for clues about how the company's loan portfolio is doing, both when it comes to management's comments during the earnings call, but also when it comes to reported metrics, such as the charge-off rate and provisions for credit losses. During the most recent quarter, for example, provisions for credit losses were up substantially compared to the previous year's period, rising by almost 200%. If provisions for credit losses are higher once again, the interpretation of this would depend on what management says about this move -- is it due to substantial problems across the loan portfolio, or is it due to the management being prudent during uncertain times?

Cost performance is also important, I believe. The bank has recently closed the acquisition of Bank of the West, and significant synergies have been captured. This should have a positive impact on expenses in the second quarter and beyond, while the bank also aims for additional cost reductions in other areas. During the most recent earnings call, CEO Darryl White said (emphasis by author):

Although the environment has constrained revenue growth in market sensitive businesses in the near term, with the strength of our personal and commercial businesses and our sharp focus on positioning the bank effectively for long-term success by reducing expenses, optimizing our balance sheet, and growing customer relationships, we are poised to create significant value for our shareholders.

Tight cost controls are important and can drive significant profit growth over the long run. Especially businesses that are not growing at a very fast pace, e.g., due to being active in an industry with rather low growth, should focus on remaining competitive when it comes to costs. This holds true for the banking industry, I believe; thus, it is good to see that Bank of Montreal is focused on remaining as efficient as possible (and to improve efficiencies further, where possible).

Bank of Montreal's capital equity tier 1 ratio, or CET1 ratio, is another important metric. It does not only give us hints about the bank's ability to withstand macro shocks and crises, but a higher CET1 ratio also gives the company more optionality when it comes to shareholder returns and M&A, all else equal. After all, buybacks and dividends, as well as acquisitions, require cash, thus a bigger war chest and stronger equity position mean that the bank's ability to pursue dividend growth, aggressive buybacks, or further acquisitions is strong. The Bank of Montreal's CET1 ratio was up during the most recent quarter. Thus, the trend is on BMO's side.

Is Bank of Montreal A Good Investment?

Bank of Montreal is a major Canadian bank, but it is not the leading bank in the country. Others, such as Toronto-Dominion (TD) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY), are larger. Some investors prefer to go with the biggest players in their respective markets, as (perceived) risks are lower and since scale advantages can be meaningful. Still, somewhat smaller players can be attractive investments as well, e.g., when their operational performance is stronger, their yield is higher, or their valuation is lower.

Data by YCharts

When we look at these three Canadian banks, we see that Bank of Montreal trades at an earnings multiple that is in between its two larger peers. In absolute terms, an 11.7x earnings multiple is far from high, but TD is around 20% cheaper still. From a yield perspective, Toronto-Dominion also looks better, with a 5.2% dividend yield that is around 10% higher than Bank of Montreal's 4.6% dividend yield. On a relative basis, Bank of Montreal thus does not look like the best pick among these three, I believe.

We can also look at Bank of Montreal's valuation relative to how the bank was valued in the past:

Data by YCharts

We see that the current earnings multiple is just about in line with the longer-term average valuation -- the 10-year median earnings multiple is marginally higher, while the 3-year median earnings multiple is marginally lower and the 5-year median earnings multiple is in-line with the current valuation. To me, this suggests that Bank of Montreal is fairly valued right here -- it is neither historically cheap nor expensive.

It is best to buy stocks when they are cheap. Thus, I wouldn't rate Bank of Montreal a "Buy" right here. Instead, with a solid yield and a reasonable valuation, I give the company a "Hold" rating at current prices. Should shares pull back, e.g., to the $70s where shares traded last fall, BMO could become attractive for a new "Buy" rating, I believe.