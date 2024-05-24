Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2024 11:03 AM ETNordson Corporation (NDSN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.99K Followers

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 21, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Lara Mahoney - Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Sundaram Nagarajan - President and Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Shamrock - Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Halloran - Baird
James Heaney - Jefferies
Matt Summerville - D.A. Davidson
Christopher Glynn - Oppenheimer
Christopher Dankert - Loop Capital Markets
Walter Liptak - Seaport Research
Andrew Buscaglia - BNP Paribas
Jeffrey Hammond - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Eric and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Nordson Corporation Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Lara Mahoney. Please go ahead.

Lara Mahoney

Thank you. Good morning. This is Lara Mahoney, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. I'm here with Sundaram Nagarajan, our President and CEO; and Stephen Shamrock, Chief Accounting Officer.

We welcome you to our conference call today, Tuesday, May 21st to report Nordson's fiscal 2024 second quarter results. You can find both our press release as well as our webcast slide presentation that we will refer to during today's call on our website at www.nordson.com/investors.

This conference call is being broadcast live on our investor website and will be available there for 30 days. There will be a telephone replay of the conference call available until Tuesday, May 28th, 2024. During this conference call, we will make references to non-GAAP financial metrics. We've provided a reconciliation of these metrics to the most comparable GAAP metrics in the press release issued

Recommended For You

About NDSN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NDSN

Trending Analysis

Trending News