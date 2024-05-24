Sundry Photography

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) shares could be in danger of further declines following a somewhat mixed earnings release earlier this month, which indicated rising potential for weaknesses in fourth-quarter cybersecurity billings. During the third-quarter, the company reported per-share earnings of $1.32 (soundly surpassing analyst EPS expectations of $1.25 and indicating annualized growth rates of 20%), alongside revenues of $1.98 billion for the period.

Fortunately, this latter figure did manage to slightly surpass analyst expectations of $1.97 billion, and this performance also indicates annualized growth rates of roughly 15% when compared to the $1.7 billion in revenues that the company reported during the same period the previous year.

On the negative side, Palo Alto now estimates billings for the fourth-quarter period will post within a $3.43-$3.48 billion range, and these expectations appear to be stoking fears that global corporations might become more cautious with respect to the level of spending that is being devoted to cybersecurity measures in the post-pandemic period. Overall, the company posted $2.33 billion in quarterly billings (missing analyst expectations of $2.34 billion) and Palo Alto’s current estimates suggest that billings for the full-year period will post within a more constricted range of $10.13-$10.18 billion (from $10.10-$10.20 billion previously).

On balance, markets have not responded favorably to the release, with share prices gapping lower and placing several downside support zones squarely in focus. In our view, Palo Alto’s most recent quarterly earnings figures were not disappointing enough to change our bullish outlook on the stock, but we think that these latest rounds of selling pressure have the potential to continue before PANW finds meaningful levels of support that are capable of allowing for a stronger resumption of the long-term uptrend.

On the daily charts, we can see that the stock has already broken the broad uptrend that began in early 2023. At the same time, all of this downside selling pressure has forced share prices through its 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day exponential moving average cluster. At this stage, PANW share prices are attempting to move back above this exponential moving average cluster in a more sustainable manner. However, in our view, the next critical support zone can be found closer to the $260 level, which can be characterized as resistance-turned-support (following the stock’s July 2023 highs) and as a double-bottom support level (when looking at the stock’s price lows from February 2024 and April 2024). In many cases, prior resistance zones can begin to work as support zones upon later re-tests, and we can see a relatively clear example of this type of activity when viewing the PANW daily charts.

Moving out to the weekly charts, we can see additional evidence which suggests that the lower $260s might be expected to work as a key support zone for PANW share prices going forward. Specifically, this is where the rising 50-week exponential moving average is located - and this is another technical indicator that has managed to support price action on two separate occasions. The first instance occurred near the middle of February 2024, as share price declines were strong enough to force the stock through its 20-week exponential moving average. PANW again tested this price region during the early parts of April 2024 and the stock managed to find enough buying activity to keep this support zone intact.

Given the confluence of technical indicators that we are currently seeing in this price region, we have placed buy orders at $263.20 (which will be used to add to our current PANW long position). In the event that recent selling pressures are strong enough to breach these levels to the downside, we have also outlined a prior resistance-turned-support price zone near $220.30 that we plan to use for similar buy-on-dips strategies. At the moment, indicator readings in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shown on the daily charts seem to support a modest drift lower (as readings have started moving downward after touching overbought territory). When we combine this with the negative reaction in share prices following Palo Alto’s third-quarter earnings release, we prefer to wait for more favorable price levels before adding to our current position.

Finally, we will pull-out to the stock’s longer-term charts to show the broader trajectory and positive trend momentum that has characterized PANW share prices since 2017. Here, we can see that bullish price momentum has been quite strong during this period of time and the stock has managed to remain well-supported during periods of corrective decline. Moreover, monthly indicator readings in the RSI have become increasingly positive, and it looks as though these bullish readings have the potential to continue because we are currently trading below overbought territory. As a result, it is our view that these longer-term timeframes are looking much stronger than the stock’s shorter-term timeframes, and this is the type of scenario we would generally like to see before implementing buying-on-dips strategies. Ultimately, Palo Alto’s most recent earnings release suggests that the market’s current expectations for global trends in corporate cybersecurity spending levels could see disappointing revisions going forward. However, in our view, the recent sell-off in PANW share prices seems to be an overreaction (based on the company’s longer-term performance trends) and we think that these declines could be used as a potential catalyst that allows us to build upon existing long positions while the stock is trading at lower levels. Given PANW’s historical price action, we believe that the stock’s critical support region lies in the lower $260s. If this support area is ultimately broken, we think that this would be an indication of a more sizable shift in trend direction - and we would begin to target lower support levels (just above $220) as the next “buy zone” for the stock.