Advanced Durable Goods Shipments April 2024: Mixed Signals

Luis Alvarez

The Census Bureau just published its Monthly Advance Report on Durable Goods Manufacturers' Shipments Inventories and Orders. Released at 8:30 AM, May 24, 2024, this report contains revised estimates of durable goods shipments in the U.S. during the month of April 2024. In this article, we provide an in-depth analysis of the just-released data and then discuss their implications for the U.S. economy and financial asset prices.

According to the Census, Real Advanced Durable Goods Shipments (adjusted for inflation) grew by +1.09% representing a +0.68% acceleration from the prior month. Real advanced durable goods manufacturers' shipments, on a 3-month annualized basis, grew by +8.57%, well above the historical median (82nd percentile).

Notably, however, growth in Real Core Durables Goods Shipments (excluding Transportation) actually contracted by -0.52% on a real 3-month annualized basis (40th percentile). Furthermore, the leading indicator of New Orders contracted by -0.64% this month when excluding Defense and Transportation Equipment.

The question now is: Based on a thorough analysis of the shipments data, and the initial market reactions to it, should investors make any adjustments to their economic forecasts, and/or to their investment strategies?

The right answer is never an obvious one. Success in investing largely depends on finding difficult-to-obtain information and/or insights that supply an informational and/or analytical edge. This requires both diligence and skill. Our method, focused on five key questions, helps us generate an edge from analyses of just-released economic reports:

Was there any surprise? What caused the surprise? Did the surprise alter the macroeconomic outlook? Is anything in this report being misunderstood or overlooked? Has the initial market reaction given rise to any actionable opportunities?

In this article, these questions will be addressed as we walk readers through a four-step process. First, we will perform a comprehensive analysis of the just-released report. Second, we will update macroeconomic forecasts, based on this analysis. Third, we will adjust our investment assessments of major asset classes. Finally, we will deliver actionable insights that will enable readers to capitalize on our analysis.

Headline Data

We begin our analysis with a review of headline data that is summarized in Figure 1. We recommend that readers make note of the percentile rank of the rate of change (growth or contraction), and sequential momentum (acceleration or deceleration).

Figure 1: Change, Acceleration, Expectations, and Surprise

Summary of Durable Goods Data (Census & Investor Acumen)

As can be seen in Figure 1, the nominal dollar value of Advanced Durable Goods Shipments (not adjusted for inflation) for April 2024 totaled $285.74 billion. The +1.19% MoM rate of change ranked in the 72nd percentile. This growth represented an acceleration of +1.09% from the prior month.

A Deep Dive Into The Data

In this section of our report, we will walk our readers through a comprehensive analysis of the latest Advanced Durable Goods Shipments data. The analysis is broken down into three subsections: 1) Analysis of the impacts of inflation. 2) Rates of change and momentum of the components. 3). Attribution analysis. Our goal in this section is to pinpoint the specific causes of any major accelerations and to uncover anything which may have been misunderstood or overlooked by market participants.

Prices Matter: The Impact of Inflation and Deflation on Advanced Durable Goods Shipments

In this subsection, we highlight the impacts of price changes (inflation or deflation) on Advanced Durable Goods Shipments data. Any serious analysis must seriously consider this matter because price changes directly affect the quantity of goods and/or services that a given amount of money can purchase.

In Figure 2, we show Manufacturing Shipments in both "current dollars" and in "real" terms. The "real" figures adjust the nominal current dollar figures for the changes in purchasing power caused by inflation/(deflation).

Figure 2: Advanced Durable Goods Shipments in Current Dollars and Adjusted for Inflation

Inflation Adjustment to Nominal Durable Goods Shipments Data (Census & Investor Acumen)

As can be seen in Figure 2, advanced durable goods in current dollars during April were estimated to have grown by +1.19% MoM (72nd percentile). However, prices inflated by +0.10% during the month, so in real terms grew by +1.09% (75th percentile).

Rates of Change and Momentum of Real Advanced Durable Goods Shipments

In this section, we break down Advanced Durable Goods into key components, scrutinizing their annualized growth rates over various time frames (1m, 3m, 6m and 12m). The purpose of this analysis is two-fold. Our first purpose is to identify which components of retail sales are growing at a faster or slower rate than the overall aggregates. Our second purpose is to determine whether, and to what extent, growth rates are accelerating or decelerating over various time frames.

Figure 3: Annualized Growth Rates of Key Components

Annualized trends in Real Durable Goods Shipments Data (Census & Investor Acumen)

Strength and momentum of overall growth. As can be seen in Figure 3, overall real advanced durable goods manufacturers' shipments, on a 3-month annualized basis (+8.57%), were well above the historical median (82nd percentile) in part due to a strong annualized rate for the current month (+13.91%).

Divergences in rates of change between categories. The volatile category of Transportation Equipment has grown rapidly on a real 3-month annualized basis (+29.86%). Durable goods excluding transportation actually contracted by -0.52% on a real 3-month annualized basis (40th percentile).

Attribution Analysis: Change and Acceleration of Real Advanced Durable Goods Shipments

In this section, the analysis is focused on identifying which components of real durable goods shipments are driving the MoM growth (contraction) and MoM acceleration (deceleration) in the overall real durable goods shipments figures.

Figure 4: Real Advance Durable Goods Contributions to Change and Acceleration

Component Contribution to Real Durable Goods Shipments Data (Census & Investor Acumen)

As can be seen in Figure 4, the MoM rate of change in real durable goods shipments' in April (+1.09%) accelerated by +0.68% compared to the prior month (+0.42%). This is attributable almost exclusively due to Transportation Equipment. In fact, Durable Goods ex Transportation decelerated by -0.40% with the strongest contributors to deceleration being Primary Metals (+-0.21%) and All Other Durable Goods (-0.22%).

U.S. Economy Outlook

In this section, we address the following question: Based on our comprehensive analysis of the just-released Advanced Shipments data, what (if any) changes should we make to our macroeconomic forecasts and/or our overall outlook for the U.S. economy?

Currently, the overall outlook for the U.S. economy is dominated by whether the U.S. economy will achieve a "soft landing." How does our thorough analysis of the just-released Advanced Durable Goods Shipments data impact the analysis of this question?

Real Advanced Durable Goods Shipments in April grew well above average (82nd percentile) during the past 3 months. However, looking closely at the data, we see that the outperformance is almost entirely due to transportation equipment (mainly aircraft) which is a highly volatile category. Excluding transportation, manufacturer's shipments actually contracted during the past 3 months, ranking in the 40th percentile historically. Still, it should be noted that this performance was an improvement relative to the prior 3 months.

Focusing on durable goods orders, which are considered to be a leading indicator of economic activity, the picture is also skewed by the performance of the volatile Transportation and the non-cyclical Defense category. On a Month-on-Month basis, orders surpassed expectations of a negative print. However, when excluding Transportation Equipment and Defense, New Orders contracted by -0.64%. Still a slight upward surprise - but a contraction and deceleration.

Additionally, due to downward revisions of prior data, the positive impact of the surprise of the MoM orders data on nowcasts was entirely erased. In fact, the net impact on the 3-month nowcast was negative. Furthermore, virtually all the strength in the monthly orders data was due to defense orders, which were +15.2% MoM compared to -1.5% for non-defense industries.

Therefore, when we look at the data closely, both the shipments data and the orders data for durable goods are less optimistic than the headlines suggest. Having said that, the durable goods data also do not seem to be signaling a deceleration in durable goods activity that would pull overall US economic growth downward. Overall, the durable goods data are sluggish, but probably do not represent a major incremental negative for forecasts of future US economic growth.

It should be noted that, although the durable goods data for April are supplying a mixed picture, the vast majority of economic activity data reported for April has been pointing in the direction of a significant deceleration in economic activity.

If economic data in May were to confirm a significant decelerating trend in U.S. economic growth, it could place the Fed in a very difficult situation. Unless there is a substantial easing of the inflation data, the Fed's ability to assist the economy by lowering rates will be extremely limited.

Most importantly, we believe there are under-appreciated risks to the inflation outlook which could cause a severe tightening of financial conditions. Among these are a potential oil price shock due to instability in the Middle East.

Therefore, we believe that financial markets are generally not sufficiently prepared for the risk that financial conditions could tighten significantly in the second half of 2024 - while the economy is decelerating.

Market Outlook

Since the durable goods shipments and orders report was released, there has been a small increase in U.S. Treasury yields, across the curve. In general, with inflation running hot, any indications that the economy is growing at a rate that is average or above will tend to raise concerns about inflation and about the path of Fed rate cuts. With inflation as high as it is, as long as the economy is growing at an average or above-average pace, there is very little justification for the Fed to lower interest rates.

In the intermediate term, we think the equity market could face headwinds from slowing economic growth and relatively tight financial conditions. However, we think that the largest risk to the equity market is the prospect of a spike in oil prices (CL1:COM), which could negatively impact growth while boosting inflation.

It is our view that, during most of the second half of 2024, U.S. equity prices will be dominated by news out of the Middle East and other geopolitical developments.

In this regard, we are expecting a combination of tight oil market fundamentals and geopolitical events to trigger a major oil price shock that will send oil prices well beyond $100. A recent article of ours goes into detail regarding the likelihood and severity of an oil shock this year.

Concluding Thoughts

Our Investing Group team has been positioning our portfolios in a manner that accounts for various risks. First and foremost, we are positioning our portfolios for the risks of severe oil price shocks, particularly in the second half of 2024. Second, we think that the risk of a severe slowdown in U.S. economic growth is rising. Third, we believe that macroeconomic conditions are currently such that if there were a major spike in oil prices, a U.S. business cycle recession would become likely.

In this context, we believe that very extraordinary opportunities are going to emerge in the second half of 2024, starting sometime between June and August.