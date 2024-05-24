allanswart

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) is an eye health company with products spanning everything from contacts lenses to pharmaceuticals. The company recently spun off from Bausch Health (BHC) - formerly known as Valeant - and it's safe to say that despite having many well entrenched brands, the company did not have a reputation for being particularly well run.

BLCO hired veteran CEO/serial deal maker Brent Saunders to right the ship, and Saunders immediately recognized that fixed costs were too high relative to revenue. His solution was to buy more revenue through M&A in the Dry Eye Disease [DED] space, acquiring Xiidra from Novartis in 2023, and leveraging the company's balance sheet to get it done. On the surface, this seemed to make sense. Adding revenue to a business where fixed costs are too high is often the right answer, and DED is a $20B TAM, a huge opportunity compared to BLCO's ~$4B revenue today.

But Xiidra is not working out, with Q1 2024 revenue down substantially from Q4 2023. The problem is that two just-launched DED drugs, Miebo and Vevye, appear to be far superior to legacy drugs such as Xiidra, and are rapidly gaining share even as Xiidra fades. Worse, BLCO probably could have bought Vevye instead of Xiidra, and for a fraction of the cost. They didn't, and Vevye went to Harrow (HROW) instead. (As an aside, I've written about HROW recently, so check that out if you're interested.)

But there's also some very good news for BLCO shareholders. The other new DED drug is Miebo and, well... it turns out BLCO owns that too. Current management inherited it from previous management before it was launched, and its revenue potential is in the billions.

The US DED market

There are 9M patients diagnosed with moderate to severe [DED] in the US. Symptoms include stinging, redness, blurred vision, and if untreated, DED can cause lasting damage to the cornea and declining vision. The TAM for this market is enormous. Drugmakers can expect to receive roughly $200 per month per patient for DED prescriptions, implying a TAM of ~$20B per year among moderate to severe DED patients.

Previous generations of treatments, such as Restasis, Cequa, and Xiidra, are far from satisfactory, with side effects often outweighing the benefits. As a result, most DED sufferers don't treat their disease, with less than 10% of them using prescription medication, and roughly an equal number relying only on over the counter medications.

What Restasis says about the true TAM

The low treatment rate isn't because patients don't seek treatment in the first place. For example, Restasis exceeded $1.4B revenue before going off patent, despite the fact that 90% of patients stopped using it after 4 months. This is a very important point, so I will repeat it, this time in bold. Restasis exceeded $1.4B revenue before going off patent, despite the fact that 90% of patients stopped using it after 4 months. There are two reasons this is a big deal. First, it shows the true scale of the DED TAM. If all patients who tried Restasis were satisfied with it, and kept using it, Restasis would presumably have been a $14B drug!

But Restasis is uncomfortable to use, with burning and stinging as a common side effect. Patients can only expect a modest improvement in symptoms, and it takes 6 months to show improvement. As a result, 90% of patients who tried Restasis churned out of it within 4 months. 90%! And yet the TAM for DED is so huge that even with 90% churn, Restasis topped $1.4B peak revenue before going off patent. Better drugs might be able to tap further into that huge TAM. That's one reason I used boldface earlier when I made this point.

The other is a kind of "inside baseball" issue on whether insurance will cover new drugs. Without getting into a ton of detail, insurance companies prefer to pay less for drugs, and cheap generic drugs similar to Restasis now exist. And before one can try a new, better drug, the insurance company might require that the patient fail on the older, cheaper drugs first. This practice goes by the name of "step therapy".

However, in this case it's ok, at least as far as profits on new drugs are concerned, because so many patients have already failed on Restasis and similar generics, and on Cequa and Xiidra. A "step edit" is already in place for these patients, and there's a huge pool of patients who can be prescribed better drugs once insurance is in place.

So Restasis has a LOT to say about the potential for new, better DED drugs. The TAM really is something closer to $20B than $2B, first of all. And second, although it takes a while to get coverage on any new drug, and it may be until Q1 2025 before Miebo and Vevye are both fully insured, there's a huge pool of patients who don't need to fail on some cheaper older drug - because they already have - before trying Miebo or Vevye. This is a big deal.

Cequa and Xiidra

What about the other older drugs? While Restasis was certainly not a failure, it barely tapped into the DED market, and pharma companies have tried to make better drugs to more fully exploit the DED market potential. Two of these attempts that have so far been disappointing are Cequa and Xiidra. These don't take as long to show improvement as Restasis, but still take 3 months, offer incomplete relief, and the side effect profile is just as bad, if not worse. Xiidra in particular has been a disappointment. Novartis acquired Xiidra from Takeda in 2019 for $3.4B upfront and as much as another $1.9B in milestone payments, stating at the time that:

Xiidra achieved USD 0.4 billion of revenue in 2018 and is well positioned for blockbuster potential...

Only to sell the drug in 2023 to BLCO for $1.75B upfront and as much as another $750M in milestone payments. Sales in 2022 were $487M, and BLCO is guiding to only $400M of Xiidra sales in 2024. And even that may be challenged, with Q1 2024 coming in at only $79M, down from $106M in Q4 2023. So Xiidra has been a big disappointment, with Novartis selling it for half the price it paid only 4 years earlier, and sales are heading down. I won't run through the numbers here, but Cequa has been even worse. So far, the massive $20B DED market potential has in reality been more like $2B, with multiple unsatisfactory drugs competing for which one will disappoint patients the least.

Two drugs that work: Miebo and Vevye

But now there are two new drugs on the market, Miebo and Vevye, and unlike the previous generations, these work pretty well. Patients can expect substantial relief in only two weeks, with more improvement phasing in over time, and side effects are minimal. It's my view that Miebo and Vevye will split the DED market between them, and that the DED market will grow substantially beyond the current $2B. Drugs that are actually worth using may not be limited to only 10% of the $20B TAM, and Miebo and Vevye might wind up splitting a very large market.

Both Miebo and Vevye were originally developed by Novaliq, with BLCO buying the rights to Miebo and HROW buying the rights to Vevye. Miebo launched in September 2023 and in only 28 weeks already has a 13% share of DED prescriptions. Vevye launched in January 2024 and is tracking at about 50% of the launch rate of Miebo, despite the fact HROW, as a smaller company, has only 10% as many Vevye sales reps as BLCO is deploying for Miebo (and Xiidra, BLCO owns both drugs).

Both drugs use a water free semiflourinated alkane as a base, and that's really what makes them better than previous generations of drugs. These go onto the eye much more gently than water based treatments, and they coat the eye with an oil that slows down tear evaporation. Miebo is just the semiflourinated alkane, while Vevye is very similar to Miebo, except it has cyclosporine [Cyclo] dissolved into it. Cyclo is really good at treating inflammation, and almost all DED sufferers have accompanying inflammation. So Vevye goes on the eye easily and with minimal side effects, controls evaporation, and treats inflammation.

Adverse effect seen in studies

Patient discomfort is likely to be a major factor in determining the success of any DED drug. A study of Xiidra shows ocular adverse effects as follows:

Xiidra clinical study

Note that Xiidra is the brand name for Lifitegrast. Only 13 adverse events were considered "severe", with the rest described as mild to moderate. The total number of adverse events was not listed in this paper, but the 4 most common adverse events total 665 out of 1287 patients in the treatment arm of the study.

A similar study for Vevye showed 43 most common ocular adverse events out of 423 patients in the treatment arm, of which 1 was characterized as moderate and 42 were described as mild. No serious adverse events were identified in the paper. And in this study, 11.4% of Miebo of patients in the Miebo treatment arm were described as experiencing adverse ocular events, with all but one adverse event described as mild to moderate.

Clinical trial data for Miebo and Vevye

Ok, let's jump into clinical trial data on actual DED patients. DED drug efficacy is tested on 3 metrics: corneal staining [tCFS], tear production, and dryness (discomfort). The first of these is a measure of inflammation, and all three are important to treat DED.

The data show that Vevye, used 2x per day, does a much better job than Miebo at treating inflammation and tear production. Miebo, used 4x per day, is much better at treating dryness. Here's the data on Vevye:

HROW investor deck

And here's the data for Miebo:

Miebo efficacy study

Vevye improves inflammation (tCFS) by 5.8 units by week 8, doubles tear production, and improves dryness by 18.2 units at week 8 and 26.6 after a year. Don't ask me about what the units of improvement mean, I don't know. But we can compare to Miebo, which shows 2.3 units of tCFS improvement at week 8 and 29.5 units of discomfort improvement, also at week 8. Miebo is not expected to help with tear production, so it was not evaluated on that metric.

And so the comparison is simple enough. Both offer substantial improvements with minimal side effects, but Vevye used 2x per day is 2.5x better at relieving inflammation than Miebo, and Vevye doubles tear production, while there's no evidence that Miebo helps with tear production. However, Miebo at 4x per day shows a 60% greater improvement in dryness than Vevye does at week 8. Unfortunately, I don't have data for Miebo after a year, so I can't compare Miebo to Vevye other than at the 8 week time frame. But at 8 weeks, Miebo is much better on one metric, and Vevye is much better on the other two.

Is Vevye basically Cyclo dissolved in Miebo?

I made the point earlier that I think of Vevye as very similar to Cyclo dissolved in Miebo. Here's why I think the clinical trials are evidence of this POV. In this paper published in JAMA Ophthalmology, Vevye's semiflourinated alkane - its "vehicle" - was tested. And at 2x per day, at 4 weeks the Vevye vehicle improved dryness by 15.4 units. And we can compare this to Miebo, which shows 29.5 units of improvement at 8 weeks, used 4x per day.

The comparison is obviously imperfect, because Vevye's vehicle is tested at half the dose, and for half as long. It would be great if we had a perfect head to head, and we don't.

But let's do what we can with the data we have. We know that the longer one uses Vevye, the greater the improvement in dryness. At 8 weeks, dryness is 14% improved compared to 4 weeks for Vevye. If the same percent improvement can be applied the Vevye's vehicle - which after all is the main reason dryness is improving! - then the score would be 17.5 after 8 weeks. That's 60% of the improvement of Miebo over 8 weeks, but at only half the dose.

And it stands to reason that Miebo is prescribed for use 4x per day because that provides better relief than using it 2x per day. Patients would certainly prefer a 2x daily dose than 4x, right? So the reason the 4x dose is prescribed is presumably because it works substantially better than a 2x daily dose. I would personally bet a lot of money that if Miebo were only used 2x per day, the dryness improvement would be well down from 29.5. And similarly, if Vevye's vehicle were tested at 4x per day, I'd bet a lot of money the improvement would be well up from 17.5.

Would they be literally identical if used in the same dose? Maybe not, but it might be pretty close, and it's not obvious to me which one would have the higher score. So... is it at least plausible that Vevye is pretty darn close to Cyclo dissolved in Miebo? I leave it to you to decide for yourself.

Is there a place for Miebo in a Vevye world?

If Vevye is a better drug, is there a place for Miebo? I think the answer is an emphatic yes. BLCO has some meaningful advantages over HROW, the company selling Vevye. Miebo launched first, and they are rapidly building a customer base. If Miebo works for these patients, why switch? And second, BLCO has ten times the sales reps on Miebo that HROW currently has selling Veyve, and with that advantage they are, despite having a "good but not quite as good" drug, still ramping up Miebo at 2x the pace of Vevye in these early days. And third, there's variation between human beings. It might be that some patients simply don't respond well to Cyclo, but would nonetheless benefit from a semiflourinated alkane. And those patients would be better off with Miebo.

And finally, it seems plausible to me that the best possible clinical outcome would arise from using both Vevye and Miebo, 2x per day each. Vevye 2x per day delivers great results on inflammation and tear production, and about half the results on dryness that 4x per day Miebo delivers. One can't increase the daily dose of Vevye because that's too much Cyclo, but it might make sense to add in another 2x per day of Miebo, since it's just an inert oil. And then patients may get the best of both worlds, a 6 point improvement in inflammation, a doubling of tear production, and a 30 point improvement in dryness scores. My guess is that doctors may try this at some point.

Why did BLCO buy Xiidra instead of Vevye?

It's my view that BLCO management did not understand the importance of the new semiflourinated alkane products, Vevye and Miebo. As evidence of this point of view, I note that Vevye was acquired last year by HROW for a mere $8M up front, plus a 12% royalty. HROW is a tiny company and could easily have been outbid by BLCO, who instead elected to acquire Xiidra for $1.75B.

My thesis in this article is that Miebo and Vevye will replace the older drugs, such as Xiidra. I may or may not be proven right about that, and time will tell. But so far we know the following:

Xiidra 2024 guidance is down 10% from 2022 levels Xiidra Q1 2024 revenue was $79M, down $27M Q on Q Miebo has grown very rapidly, reaching 13% of total DED prescriptions in only 6 months, according to IQVIA data (which unfortunately is not public, but was reported in a note by Wells Fargo) Vevye, despite HROW's tiny sales force, is also on an up and to the right trajectory, rapidly gaining share in Q1 2024 even as Xiidra sales declined. Neither Miebo nor Vevye are fully covered by insurance yet, making their progress relative to Xiidra all the more impressive Clinical studies of adverse side effect in all 3 drugs were published before BLCO made their decision to buy Xiidra

It's my view that BLCO made a huge mistake when they bought Xiidra instead of Vevye. They could have had BOTH Miebo and Vevye, and they could have done it without spending anywhere near the $1.75B they used to buy Xiidra.

This seems like an unforced error to me, something that could have and should have been avoided. I don't use the word blunder lightly, and of course time will tell, but my prediction is that a year from now, Xiidra will not be faring nearly as well as Vevye. And, if this turns out to be true, the only reason for the decision to buy Xiidra over Vevye - that I can think of - is that BLCO management didn't understand the importance of the new semiflourinated alkane products, despite the fact that they already owned one of them in Miebo.

Risks to the thesis

Perhaps the biggest risk is that for some reason, Miebo won't be able to make up for Xiidra's shortcomings, and the company's debt level will prove to be a problem. Miebo is off to a great start, but Vevye is likely a better drug, albeit currently hampered by the small salesforce. If HROW is able to scale up the number of reps marketing Vevye to even half the number that BLCO currently deploys on Miebo, Miebo might face more challenges than I expect. My view is that Miebo will still succeed even if this happens, and the $20B DED TAM is so large that there's plenty of room for both drugs to hit it out of the park. But if I'm wrong about that, BLCO will just be a troubled company that overspent on acquiring a failing drug.

Valuation

It's my view that Miebo will eventually hit in excess of $1B revenue, and likely $2B. Margins will be extremely high once the drug scales up, and earnings from Miebo alone should perhaps be anywhere from $1.50/share to twice that. Put a 10 multiple on that and Miebo might be worth $15 to $30 a share, all by itself. Even subtracting $3 a share for Xiidra's decline, BLCO is likely worth more than $20 a share today.

Conclusion

Bausch + Lomb was a company in need of fixing, and hired new management to get the job done. The big move they made was to overspend on a failing drug, Xiidra, and they issued a bunch of debt to pay for it. This was a big mistake in my view. But they just happen to also own Miebo, and the potential there is just mouth watering. On balance, the stock is probably underpriced.