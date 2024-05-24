Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 24, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nathan Rutledge - Director and Head of Investor Relations
Horacio Rozanski - President and Chief Executive Officer
Matt Calderone - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mariana Perez Mora - Bank of America
Robert Spingarn - Melius Research
Bert Subin - Stifel
Seth Seifman - J.P. Morgan
Jack Wilson - Truist Securities
Cai von Rumohr - TD Cowen
Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies
Louie DiPalma - William Blair

Operator

Good morning and thank you for standing by, and welcome to Booze Allen Hamilton's Earnings Call covering Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later, there'll be an opportunity for questions.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Mr. Nathan Rutledge.

Nathan Rutledge

Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Booz Allen's fourth quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings call. We hope you've had an opportunity to read the press release we issued earlier this morning. We have also provided presentation slides on our website and are now on slide two.

With me today to talk about our business and financial results are Horacio Rozanski, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Matt Calderone, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

As shown in the disclaimer on slide three, please keep in mind that some of the items we will discuss this morning are forward-looking and may relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from forecasted results disclosed in our SEC filings and on this call. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary

