Richard Drury

Shares of alternative asset manager P10, Inc. (NYSE:PX) are down nearly 50% over the past two plus years as its margins continue to get squeezed by compensation that outpaces assets under management. The pure-play fee manager projected FY24 organic fundraising of $2.5 billion, sharply lower than Street estimates of $3.9 billion, as part of its 4Q23 financial report of February 29, 2024. With a new management team, an all-time low touched on April 18, 2024, and little in 2024 to move the needle, the recent insider buying into this busted IPO merited a deeper dive. An analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha

P10, Inc. is a Dallas-based alternative asset management solutions provider with a focus on lower-middle and middle private markets, servicing over 3,600 institutional and high-net-worth investors in 60 countries. Marketed to public pensions, wealth managers, family offices, and sovereign wealth funds (among others), it housed fee-paying assets under management (FPAUM) of $23.3 billion at YE23, which are invested into private equity, venture capital, impact investing, and private credit vehicles. A collection of private asset managers with roots dating back to 1980, P10 emerged out the Chapter 11 filing of failed publicly traded clean energy products concern Active Power, which used what remaining capital it held, accrued net operating losses, and an investment from 210/P10 Investment, LLC to begin acquiring “profitable businesses” – notably registered investment advisors starting in 2017. The firm went public in 2021, raising net proceeds of $129.4 million at $12 per share. Its stock now trades just over eight bucks a share, translating to an approximate market cap of $920 million.

February 2024 Company Presentation

P10 is capitalized by two classes of stock. The 57.4 million shares of publicly traded Class A stock confer economic interest and one vote per share. The 58.4 million shares of privately held Class B stock bestow economic interest, ten votes per share, and convertibility in Class A shares. Owing to this arrangement, slightly more than half the economic interest in the firm is held by its employees.

Solutions

It generates nearly 100% of its top line from management or advisory fees (averaging 109 basis points in 4Q23), secured through lock-up arrangements typically ten to fifteen years in length. The investment vehicles include primary investment funds, direct & co-investments, and secondary investments.

For those unaware, primary investments are where P10 deploys institutional capital across a continuum of funds in each asset class (e.g., private equity or venture capital) acting as a fund of funds manager. Approximately $13.5 billion (58% of FPUAM) were dedicated to this instrument as of YE23.

Direct & co-investments involve acquiring an equity interest or extending a loan to an operating company, project, etc., typically alongside the general partner of a venture capital, private equity, private debt, or impact investor fund or in some instances, directly in the underlying asset. This strategy provides the patina of differentiation to P10’s clients and permits greater investment diversification for general partners. Generally speaking, these opportunities to co-invest are given to P10 when it is already a limited partner in the general partner’s fund. The firm had $8.3 billion (35%) of its clients’ funds invested in these strategies at YE23.

Lastly, secondary investments entail buying into a limited partner’s interest in an existing private market (private equity or venture capital) fund, usually after more than half the capital has been called from the limited partner. The motivation for the seller is an off-ramp for a very illiquid investment, whereas the buyer mitigates the typical private equity J-curve by investing in years five through eight of a fund’s life, realizing a quicker return on capital invested. P10 held secondary investments on behalf of its clients totaling $1.5 billion (7%) at YE23.

P10 made its initial foray into these strategies when it acquired two advisory arms of private equity manager RCP Advisors (founded in 2001) in 2017 and 2018. That was followed by its purchase of lower-middle market private debt fund advisor Five Points Capital (1997) in 2020. The firm made two other acquisitions in 2020: venture capital investment manager TrueBridge (2007) and impact investor Enhanced Capital Partners (1999). Those were followed by venture capital and private credit shop Hark Capital (2012) and private equity and debt concern Bonaccord Capital (2017) in 2021. After making its public debut, the firm purchased early and emerging-stage life sciences and technology financier Western Technology Investment (1980) in 2022, the same year it formed P10 Advisors for investments that didn’t fit neatly into its specific investment mandates.

Share Price Performance

With no lumpy performance fees as part of its model and tie-ups of ten to fifteen years, P10 can sell itself to investors as a very steady stream of fee revenue. It is simply a game of accumulating more FPAUM through solid performance, organic onboarding of more funds from new and existing investors, and acquisitions of other fee-generating advisors. The firm can also market its focus on middle to lower-middle market strategies, where there are ~151,000 targets with revenues between $10 million and $250 million versus only ~11,000 concerns with revenues greater than $250 million.

It also boasts FPAUM CAGR of 16% from the onset of 2018 through 2023. However, this metric is on a pro forma basis and assumes that all its acquisitions occurred in 2018. In 2022, it grew its FPAUM by 11%, followed by 10% growth in 2023, which suggests that it paid for previously higher advisor asset accumulation growth that hasn’t materialized in the higher interest rate environment of 2022-2023. This growth certainly hasn’t matched that of compensation, which has squeezed EBITDA margins.

These dynamics comprise part of the story behind its stock falling 51% since reaching an all-time high of $15.30 a share less than two months after its public debut in 2021. Most of the decline has occurred in the past eight months (starting August 2023) with shares of PX hitting an all-time low of $7.34 on April 18, 2024. This recent downtrend has been motivated by two additional issues.

The first item is the somewhat abrupt departures of the firm’s two co-CEOs and co-founders Robert Alpert and Clark Webb in October 2023, although they were concurrently ‘promoted’ to Executive Chairman and Executive Vice Chairman, respectively. Alpert was named as a defendant in a Paycheck Protection Program misappropriation lawsuit unrelated to his duties at P10. A motion to dismiss the claims against him was partially denied in September 2023.

This development has no economic bearing on the firm, and the co-CEOs transition had “absolutely nothing to do with the [lawsuit],” but it may incur reputational risk if any finding of wrongdoing eventuates. Ex-Global Co-Head of Goldman Sachs Asset Management Luke Sarsfield assumed the reigns immediately after the two co-founders departed the C-suite. Chief Operating Officer William Souder then retired in February 2024.

4Q23 Financials & FY24 Outlook

The second matter was the firm’s FY24 outlook concurrent to its 4Q23 financial report, released on February 29, 2024. P10 posted earnings of $0.21 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $30.7 million on revenue of $63.1 million versus $0.22 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $30.8 million on revenue of $58.3 million in 4Q22. Those results brought FY23 to $0.82 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $123.6 million on revenue of $241.7 million as compared to $0.80 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $106.8 million on revenue of $198.4 million in FY22.

February 2024 Company Presentation

Although the firm essentially produced an in-line quarter and the new CEO spoke of cross-selling and inorganic growth opportunities, as well as greater transparency for investors, shares of PX were off 10% in the subsequent trading session after it projected organic fundraising of $2.5 billion in FY24 versus $3.8 billion in FY23, which was significantly below Street consensus of $3.9 billion. This outlook added to the thinking that Adj. EBITDA margins, 51.1% in FY23 (and 48.7% in 4Q23) vs 53.8% in FY22 due to mix shift, will continue to feel pressure in FY24, likely into the mid-40s.

1Q2024 Results:

The company posted its first quarter numbers on May 8th. P10, Inc. delivered non-GAAP earnings of 21 cents a share. P10, Inc. had Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $30.8 million, which was up $2.4 million from 1Q2024. Adjusted Net Income of $25.4 million was flat to the same period a year ago. Overall revenues rose 15% on a year-over-year basis to $66.1 million. Fee-Paying Assets Under Management rose 10% from the same period a year ago to $23.8 billion. Management also bumped the quarterly dividend payout by seven percent.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

That said, the firm’s balance sheet is in solid shape should it elect the inorganic growth route in 2024, reflecting cash of ~$30.5 million and debt of $289.8 million for net leverage of 2.1 as of YE23. As far as returning capital to shareholders, P10 now pays a $0.0348 a share quarterly dividend, for a current yield of just over 1.7%. The firm also repurchases its Class A shares, buying back $18.6 million worth in FY23.

February 2024 Company Presentation

However, Street analysts weren’t focused on the balance sheet but rather on the disappointing fundraising outlook, with Keefe Bruyette, JPMorgan (JPM), and Morgan Stanley (MS) all downgrading P10’s stock from outperform to hold while three other analysts lowered price objectives shortly after its 4Q23 report. The analyst community has gotten a bit more positive on the company since first quarter results posted with Oppenheimer ($12 price target), Barclays ($9.50 price target) and UBS ($10 price target) reissuing Buy ratings and KBW ($9 price target) assigning a new Hold rating on the stock. On average, they expect the firm to earn $0.82 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $267 million in FY24, followed by $0.93 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of just under $284 million in FY25.

Newly installed Executive Vice President of Strategy and M&A Richard Jensen seems positive about the company's outlook, purchasing 55,000 shares at $8.35 on March 27, 2024.

Verdict:

One of the drawbacks to having more target companies to choose from is the larger infrastructure required to analyze them. Although P10’s fee revenue has risen 60% in FY23 versus FY21, compensation and benefits have surged 182% over the same period. Admittedly, some of it was stock-based compensation related to its prior acquisitions. Still, that undercurrent is going to squeeze margins and with fundraising projected to be down meaningfully FY24 vs FY23, there would need to be a stand-out valuation metric to compel investment in a year that CEO Sarsfield describes as “table setting.”

Trading at a just over 10 P/E on FY24E EPS and an EV/TTM Adj. EBITDA of just north of 10, P10, Inc. is certainly not expensive, but its valuation is not a screaming buy either, especially when it just put in an all-time low on April 18, 2024. Short of an acquisition that is perceived as positive, until its valuations become more compelling, it’s likely dead money, insider buying notwithstanding.