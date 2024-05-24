Global Net Lease: Low Liquidity, Dividend Cuts, And Limited Upside Make It Unattractive

Summary

  • GNL has a diversified portfolio consisting of single-tenant retail, office, industrial, and multi-tenant retail properties.
  • Even though its P/FFO is quite low, and the dividend yield may be tempting for some income-oriented investors, there are more than enough reasons for a negative market sentiment.
  • I believe there are plenty of more attractive opportunities in terms of risk-to-reward ratio.
  • As each investor's capital is limited, I would rather allocate it to healthy and proven businesses with outstanding metrics, than risk falling into a value trap.
Investment Thesis

Investors may be tempted by Global Net Lease's (NYSE:GNL) high dividend yield amounting to ~12.5% and a low P/FFO multiple of ~8.0x, however...

With weak business metrics, low liquidity, and recent dividend cuts, I don't see GNL fitting

I am an Analyst whose professional experience includes the following areas: Business Valuation, M&A, IPO, and other areas of the Corporate Finance world. During my career, I had the pleasure to advise and support businesses operating within such industries as gaming, consumer staples, SaaS, Technology, e-commerce, and retail. Dividend investing allowed me to build an additional pillar of my financial life and I wish to further expand my knowledge and share it within Cash Flow Venue.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VICI, NNN, ADC, EPR, WPC, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information, opinions, and thoughts included in this article do not constitute an investment recommendation or any form of investment advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

