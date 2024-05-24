mikulas1

Overview

AbraSilver (OTCQX:ABBRD) is a Canadian headquartered precious metals development company, which gets most of its value from the Diablillos project in Salta, Argentina. This article will primarily focus on Diablillos.

I last covered the company in early 2023, and that article can be found here. The stock price performance has been good lately, up 72% since the last article was published. AbraSilver is one of the relatively few precious metals development companies which has done well and been rewarded for it in the market, outperforming gold, silver, and the regular industry ETFs.

Figure 1 - Source: Koyfin

There are no doubt a number of factors which might explain the good performance in AbraSilver, but the very consistent growth in measured & indicated resources and an improved overall grade with the addition of the JAZ zone are some of the main factors. Even before the more recent outperformance compared to the metals and industry ETFs, the stock has done much better than most developers.

Figure 2 - Source: AbraSilver Corporate Presentation

Recent Developments

Before turning to Diablillos, AbraSilver also owns the La Coipita copper-gold exploration project. The company earlier this year announced a joint-venture agreement with Teck Resources (TECK), which gives Teck an option to acquire an 80% interest in La Coipita after spending $20M over a five-year period together with some minor equity capital to AbraSilver.

While this deal only leaves AbraSilver with a 20% ownership in La Coipita provided Teck fulfills the requirement, the deal makes a lot of sense to bring in a larger more copper-focused company to drill deeper into the ground, especially as AbraSilver has more than enough exploration targets at Diablillos.

Figure 3 - Source: AbraSilver Corporate Presentation - Proposed Mine

If we turn to Diablillos, a number of drill holes at the JAC zone were already completed by the time my last article was published, but the company has since that time completed an expanded phase III drill program, and released a resource update in November of last year.

Most of the resource ounces are in the measured & indicated category and only a small portion are inferred resources. In the table below, we can see the latest resource update and a comparison with the prior resource updates as well.

Figure 4 - Source: My Calculations & Data from AbraSilver Press Releases

Today, Diablillos does have 258M silver equivalent ("AgEq") ounces in the measured & indicated category, which is a 51% increase compared to the 2021 resource update. We can also see that the gold grade has improved a more marginal 4%, but the silver grade has improved by as much as 28% compared to 2021. This was from already very competitive open pit heap leachable grades.

Following the resource update, AbraSilver also released a pre-feasibility study ("PFS") earlier this year, where some of the key numbers can be seen along the 2021 preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") in the table below.

Figure 5 - Source: AbraSilver Press Releases

First off, it is worth pointing out that the latest PFS is based on a $1,850/oz gold price and a $23.50/oz silver price, which I think don't reflect the environment we are in today. Can metal prices retrace from here? Absolutely, but I would be surprised if we saw sub-$2,000/oz for an extended period over the next few years. So, some of the numbers like NPV and IRR are overly conservative in the table above.

Regardless, the most recent PFS has seen an improvement in the NPV, higher recoveries, especially for silver, and better grades. It is also a slightly larger operation, where the estimated throughput has increased from 7,000 t/d to now 9,000 t/d. The AgEq all-in sustaining cost is estimated to $12.40/oz and closer to $10/oz during the first five years.

Overall, this PFS has very good economics. The initial capital cost is at $374M, which is not an insignificant amount, but it might be possible for the mine to more gradually be ramped up, which in turn would lower the initial capital cost.

Another recent positive development is that AbraSilver was able to raise C$20M from Kinross (KGC) and Central Puerto (CEPU), at a premium to the stock price at the time, without warrants. The company has also formed a local partnership with the two companies. The terms of the capital raise and local partnership highlight the quality of the Diablillos project. It might also at least partly be a reflection of the increased investment appetite in Argentina following the change in government recently.

Earlier this week, AbraSilver also completed a 5-for-1 share consolidation.

Valuation

In the figure below, we can see the current market cap and the market cap to NPV using a few metal price scenarios. The NPVs are estimated by using both a 5% and an 8% discount rate.

Figure 6 - Source: My Estimates based PFS

If we for example take the price scenario of $25/oz silver and $2,100/oz gold, which is still well below current spot prices. AbraSilver is trading with a market cap to NPV of 0.39 using a 5% discount rate and 0.51 using an 8% discount rate.

Concerns & Conclusion

One potential concern with AbraSilver is that Diablillos is located in a relatively remote part of Salta, Argentina. However, the area has seen a lot of infrastructure investments from nearby mines over the last decade, which likely makes it easier for Diablillos to get to production as well.

There is probably above average political risk in Argentina as well, but given what the Argentinian stock market has done over the last year and the plans by the new president to deregulate Argentina, I am not overly concerned about having some exposure to Argentina in my portfolio.

Figure 7 - Source: Koyfin

The initial capital cost estimated at $374M is another challenge for a company with a market cap of $264M, but the recent institutional interest in AbraSilver has at least mitigated this risk some. The good economics of the project likely means a substantial debt portion can be utilized for the construction capital as well.

Despite the strong gold and silver prices lately, there are a lot of deep value opportunities among precious metals developers. So, for anyone looking for deep value over quality, AbraSilver is probably not the best candidate. Also, if you think sub-$2,000/oz gold is a high probability going forward, AbraSilver might look pricey.

However, for anyone that thinks we are presently in a precious metals bull market, AbraSilver is a high-quality and high-beta mining company which I think has a bright future ahead.

The company has recently started its 20,000 meters phase IV drill campaign, which is to be completed by early 2025. So, I expect Diablillos to continue to grow over the coming years, and I am long the stock as a result. With that said, following the strong stock price performance lately, I have classified this as a "hold", and would need to see at least a slight correction to add to my holdings.

