Investment Outlook

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has produced an increasing earnings trajectory.

I previously wrote about MANH in October 2023 with a Hold outlook due to a volatile global environment.

The uncertain macro environment remains, and management is guiding forward revenue growth lower than the previous year.

While the company is performing well from an earnings perspective, I remain Neutral (Hold) on MANH due to sliding revenue growth and full valuation.

Manhattan Associates’ Market And Approach

Per a 2024 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global market for supply chain management software exceed $27 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach $85 billion by 2033.

If achieved, this growth would represent a strong CAGR of 11.1% from 2023 to 2033.

The primary drivers for this expected growth are the continuous demand for gaining supply chain efficiencies as the world continues to trade extensively based on constantly changing conditions and customer demands.

More recently, the integration of AI technologies into software has become a key aspect of vendor activity and R&D spending, as providers seek to gain an advantage in their feature offerings to customers and prospects.

Key companies and competitors in the space include:

Oracle

The Descartes Systems Group

Korber AG

EPICOR Software

Infor

Blue Yonder Group

SAP SE

IBM

Kinaxis

E2Open.

MANH generates the bulk of its revenue from the segments of Services, Cloud Subscriptions and Maintenance, as the chart of its various segment revenues shows here:

Its Services revenue segment rose by 10.55% and represented over $500 million in the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2024.

Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter (columns) has grown revenue impressively due to improving results in its cloud and services revenue segments; Operating income by quarter (line) has plateaued sequentially because of lower gross profit margin.

Gross profit margin by quarter (columns) has fluctuated within a range with no discernible trend; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (line) have fallen slightly due to improved operating leverage from the company's economies of scale.

Earnings per share (Diluted) have risen as operating leverage has produced improved bottom-line results on growing topline revenue.

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

For balance sheet results, MANH ended the quarter with $207.5 million in cash and equivalents and no debt.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $235.8 million and capital expenditures were only $6.4 million. The company paid $77.0 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters, which was the highest amount in the past eleven quarters.

In the past year, MANH’s stock price has increased by 30.7% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Technology-Software ETF’s (IGV) gain of 35.1%, virtually mirroring each other, as the chart indicates below.

Below is a handy major financial and operating metrics table that I use for a brief look at the company's recent results and forward expectations.

Metric Amount EV/Sales ("FWD") 13.2 EV/EBITDA ("FWD") 43.5 Price/Sales ("TTM") 14.4 Revenue Growth ("YoY") 18.9% Net Income Margin 19.9% EBITDA Margin 23.5% Market Capitalization $13,790,000,000 Enterprise Value $13,630,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $242,240,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) $3.05 2024 FWD EPS Estimate $3.91 Rev. Growth Estimate ("FWD") 17% Free Cash Flow/Share ("TTM") $3.82 Seeking Alpha Quant Score Hold - 3.34 Click to enlarge

MANH’s Rule of 40 performance has been excellent at the scale at which it operates, as the table shows here:

Rule of 40 Performance (Unadjusted) Q2 2023 Q1 2024 Revenue Growth % 19.3% 18.9% Operating Margin 21.8% 22.6% Total 41.1% 41.5% Click to enlarge

Why I’m Neutral On Manhattan Associates

MANH has shown strong recent top-line revenue growth and positive operating leverage, resulting in increasing earnings.

RPO, or Remaining Performance Obligations, recently increased by 31% to more than $1.5 billion.

This metric is an important indicator of future performance and may be partially a function of the strong demand for its Yard Management product, which it announced last year.

Management is touting its "unified supply chain management" approach for inbound and outbound supply chain processes and is in the process of deploying its technology with major client Schneider Electric.

But, the company is still facing significant uncertainties among customers and prospective clients.

The chart below shows the frequency of various keywords and terms by management or analysts in the most recent earnings call:

Seeking Alpha

I’m interested primarily in the frequency of negative terms that might indicate challenges the company or its clients are facing.

MANH is still contending with an uncertain and volatile macroeconomic environment, which means investors should exercise some caution about management’s forward projections.

For the full year of 2024, leadership is expecting 17% top-line revenue growth. If achieved, this would represent a slight drop in growth from its current YoY growth of 18.9%.

Management appears to be taking a cautious approach to forward guidance given the macroeconomic volatility and the apparent "rolling" nature of faltering growth throughout various sectors, which may impact its business to a varying degree depending on the industry.

The company is also increasingly focused on its Unified Commerce vision, which is a multi-year roll-out process with large enterprise possibilities. But those deals take quite a while to book, and then even longer to implement.

While MANH is performing well, and its market has strong growth prospects in the coming years, the difficulty I have with MANH is its current valuation, especially as forward revenue guidance is dropping.

The market is valuing MANH at an EV/Sales multiple of around 13.2x on an estimated NTM revenue growth rate of 17% against a median Meritech SaaS Index implied ARR growth rate of around 17% (Source).

The Meritech Capital Index of publicly held SaaS application software companies showed a forward EV/Revenue multiple median of around 5.7x on April 25, 2024, as the chart shows here:

Meritech Capital

So, by comparison, MANH is currently valued by the market at a 2.3x premium to the broader Meritech Capital SaaS Index despite a similar forward revenue growth rate.

MANH is essentially being priced for perfection in the current market environment, and while it may perform perfectly, forward global GDP growth is forecasted to be flat at around 3.1% for the medium term, according to OECD projections:

OECD

With flattening economic growth as an assumption for the near term, Manhattan Associates, Inc.’s current valuation looks more than fully priced into the stock.

As a result, my outlook on Manhattan Associates, Inc. is Neutral (Hold) due to full valuation and sliding revenue growth expectations.