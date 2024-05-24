The Risk Of Recession Isn't Zero

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Wall Street economists increasingly believe the risk of recession has fallen sharply.
  • We currently have the longest, consistent period in history where the yield spread between the 10-year Treasury bond and the 3-month Treasury bill is inverted.
  • While it may take much longer than many expect, we suspect the risk of recession is likely greater than zero.

Piggy Bank,3d Render

Sezeryadigar

Export in PDFAs we discussed recently, Wall Street economists increasingly believe the risk of recession has fallen sharply. To wit:

Economists don’t think the economy will get even close to a recession. In January, they, on average, forecast sub-1% growth in each of the

This article was written by

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
31K Followers

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DDM--
ProShares Ultra Dow30 ETF
DIA--
SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust
DOG--
ProShares Short Dow30 ETF
DXD--
ProShares UltraShort Dow30 ETF
EPS--
WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News