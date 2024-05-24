Sundry Photography

Into & Thesis

I have been closely monitoring Enphase Energy, Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) stock on Seeking Alpha since April 2023 and have written a total of 3 articles so far (now you're reading my 4th one). Throughout the time I've covered ENPH, I've remained neutral on the stock, citing its fundamental issues, valuation, and competition.

Seeking Alpha, my coverage of ENPH stock

Interestingly, ENPH stock experienced significant selling pressure after each quarterly report release - except the latest report, when ENPH again fell short of expectations.

Seeking Alpha, the author's notes

I'd note that ENPH is now trading significantly cheaper than before, but despite the seemingly stronger tailwind for growth, I believe that the recent weak financial performance as well as the recent news may halt ENPH's recovery efforts shortly.

Why Do I Think So?

Decarbonization and deglobalization will shape the coming years and offer significant opportunities for companies that can make an important contribution to mitigating and adapting to climate change. This has been the main thesis for investors buying ENPH stock and its peers in recent years. On the North American continent, this thesis has a good chance of success, especially given the ongoing economic rivalry between the US and China. American efforts to restrict the Chinese economy have intensified, as evidenced by recent events, including the quadrupling of tariffs on Chinese EVs and the massive increase in tariffs on solar panels.

Reports suggest that tariffs will quadruple on Chinese electric vehicles to 102.5% from 27.5%. Duties will also be hiked on the solar industry, while other sectors that may see tariffs double or triple could include steel and aluminum, batteries, or other clean-energy goods. Some see the tariffs as merely symbolic, as existing tariffs have already locked Chinese cars out of the American market, while many Chinese solar companies circumvent the duties by exporting to the U.S. via transit locations in southeast Asia. Source: SA News

In my opinion, this development should have a positive impact on companies in these two sectors - in any case, the background for their continued development has become more favorable. But there is a "but" here. The industry is currently experiencing a deflationary environment as new processing capacities in China allow importers to flood the market and take market share from domestic producers. If import policies remain lenient, importers such as Enphase or Canadian Solar (CSIQ) are in a good position: they can buy base materials cheaply in China and then assemble the modules in the US so that they meet the 40% domestic manufacturing requirement to qualify for benefits. Today we see that the US has started to introduce stricter regulations - First Solar (FSLR) will probably benefit from this as high tariffs will immediately make the competition unprofitable. I therefore think ENPH will continue to lose its market share, as it has been doing for several quarters - investors are clearly not expecting it today.

CSI Markets

Also, Enphase's latest financial results still look relatively depressing. The company's revenue fell by more than 63% YoY in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 due to the ongoing slowdown in demand in the US. What I would like to see in this situation and what hasn't happened to the extent I would like to see - cost-cutting measures. The company's cost of goods sold decreased by roughly the rate of the decrease in sales, which is good, but total operating expenses only decreased by 8.88% YoY, which in turn caused EBIT to turn into an operating loss of -$29 million. As a result, diluted earnings per share amounted to minus $0.12 instead of positive $1.07 in the previous year:

ENPH's 10-Q

On the other hand, Enphase has a very strong balance sheet with the majority of current assets in the form of cash and marketable securities (~71% of total current assets). At the same time, key liquidity ratios such as current and quick ratio as well as the debt-to-equity ratio are still looking quite solid:

YCharts, author's notes

I think balance strength is not the most important thing. In the early years, ENPH was valued for being able to grow the business while achieving relatively high margins. But now it's obvious that margins have come to naught, sales growth has given way to a flash decline in the face of weakening demand, and at the same time, competition is not standing still. With the new tariffs favoring First Solar, I expect ENPH to continue to struggle with maintaining the market share - ENPH's growth rates and margin recovery are in trouble, in my view. But that's not what Wall Street analysts are counting on today:

Seeking Alpha, ENPH

Not only do these forecasts have a high risk of being lowered in the foreseeable future due to the circumstances described above, but even with these optimistic views in my opinion, ENPH remains an expensive stock given its growth rates and margins.

To demonstrate what I believe to be the absurdity of today's stock price, I would like to create a DCF model based on relatively optimistic assumptions. Let's assume that the current consensus on sales growth rates is correct. Let’s also assume that ENPH manages to reverse the trend of declining margins and achieve an EBIT margin of 31% by FY 2028. Then, with a tax rate of 15% and average historical indicators for the ratios of D&A to sales and CAPEX to sales, the following picture emerges:

FinChat, the author's notes

Of the bonds traded today, I could only find the 5-year bonds that were issued in 2020 at a coupon of 0.25%. It is clear that the company has privileges in issuing bonds at extremely low rates, but ENPH is part of a market economy, so let's treat it like a classic public company. If it were to raise money on the market today, I don't think it would be able to raise debt at a lower coupon than 6% per annum, given the dynamics of its financial performance in recent quarters. With a risk-free interest rate of 4.46% and a market risk premium of 5%, this results in a WACC of 11.4%, which I consider to be appropriate.

FinChat, the author's notes

I don't have reliable data on what the average EV/FCF is in the renewables and tech industry today, but according to A. Damodaran of NYU, the median EV/EBITDA (for EBITDA-positive companies in the sample) for the green and renewables industry today is 12.6x. Today, ENPH is trading at over 30x EV/FCF according to YCharts. So I can assume that as the company’s sales and margins increase, logically the multiple should also decrease (as ENPH's business will start maturing). I think it would be reasonable to assume a drop to 18-20x. If I'm right, then ENPH is overvalued by more than 16% today in the mid-range:

FinChat, the author's notes

I can therefore draw the following intermediate conclusion, which consists of several parts:

Recent changes in China tariff legislation should have a much more positive impact on FSLR than on ENPH;

ENPH's financial performance is falling more rapidly than I previously expected. The "high growth - high margins" story seems to be broken;

Even if we assume that Wall Street is right about ENPH's FY2024 being a "one-off" year in terms of growth and marginality, my DCF model reveals an overvaluation.

Why Am I Still Neutral Amid All That?

In my recent article on Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW), I already described my observation that when a stock fails to react to a decidedly poor financial report, this can signal a possible bottom:

I can't cite a specific source or reputable scientific study, but based on my years of experience working with cyclical stocks, when we see a positive market reaction to very negative financial results after a prolonged decline in stock prices, it often indicates that the bottom has been reached or is very close.

In the case of ENPH, as I mentioned at the beginning of the article, we see something similar: despite the double miss, the stock refuses to go lower, as it has done in the previous few quarters.

If we open the price chart, we will see that the ENPH stock price has started to form a figure that resembles a triangle. I believe in geometry, but I don’t really believe in technical analysis patterns because they can be interpreted in different ways, and I’m not an expert in this field either. But it's obvious to me that some kind of accumulation is taking place - the stock seems to be preparing for a big move (but it is not yet clear in which direction). Also, if we look at ENPH's valuation from a different angle - within historical norms - we'll see that the stock is trading 52.5% cheaper today than it was a year ago (based on EV/EBITDA), which is kind of a reason for dip buyers to jump in.

TrendSpider Software, ENPH weekly, the author's notes

Concluding Thoughts

Based on all of the above, I think ENPH has really gotten a "narrative boost" lately, meaning that the market is now more positive on the company than it was at the end of 2023. As we approach the end of the current Fed tightening cycle, this narrative should only get stronger, in my view. But I definitely don't like that ENPH's financials still look pretty bad, and on the valuation side, I've more doubts that the stock has any fundamental justification to continue its recovery (without something changing overnight). Therefore, I've decided to leave my previous "Hold" rating unchanged today.

Thanks for reading!