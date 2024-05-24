Henrik Sorensen

Investment thesis:

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) reported 2Q24 earning results earlier this month. The company reported EPS of $1.21, beating consensus estimates by 8%, but missed revenue by 0.23%. The stock sold off after earnings and is down over 6% over the last month. I see more upside ahead for Disney after the dip. I believe the company has priced in the negatives and managed investor expectations, particularly given its 3Q24 outlook. Management forecasted a loss for Entertainment DTC and expects no core subscriber growth in the third quarter. I'm initiating Disney with a buy rating. In my opinion, there's minimal downside ahead for the stock, but a lot in work for its favor over the midterm. I say buy the bottom or near it.

Investors are going off the rails somewhat after management's outlook this quarter, in my view; the graph below shows Disney underperforming the S&P500 over the last month by ~10%. I understand their panic, but I don't share it.

YCharts

The three-month chart also shows Disney underperforming; the stock is down ~4% while the S&P500 is up ~5%. The future worst-case scenario is more or less priced into the outlook and the stock price, and hereon, I explain in more detail why I think the stock is bound to bounce back.

YCharts

Disney's Value Proposition

Disney makes money on three different fronts: entertainment, sports, and experiences. My positive sentiment on Disney is based on my belief that 1. headwinds to the streaming business (in terms of profitability and subscriber growth) have been de-risked after management's outlook and comments this quarter, and 2. parks and experiences stand to play a more material part of total revenues as it shows relative resilience to the macro slowdown thus far in 2024.

Check the graph below for Disney's segment revenue breakdown in 2Q24.

Yahoo Finance

Entertainment:

The biggest chunk of Disney's revenue comes from its media and entertainment segment, which currently accounts for 44% of the top line and is a main focus when looking at Disney. I think the next leg of growth will be driven by streaming profitability. The video streaming ("SVoD") market is projected to achieve $108.5 billion in 2024 and a CAGR of 8.27% from 2024-2027, indicating ballooning demand for Disney's streaming business and making me more confident about the company's future growth.

Disney has three different offerings, each of which is a different stream of revenue. Below is a breakdown of Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ subscribers in millions. Disney+ has been seeing consistent growth in its offerings, but is yet to top its 4Q22 quarter. Hulu is seeing gradual growth, and I expect it to keep an upward trend in the future due to the bundling initiative between Disney+ and Hulu. ESPN+ is currently undergoing seasonality complications, and I see improvements in this segment.

SEC EDGAR

Disney is a household name that offers a sense of nostalgia, and by extension, so is Disney+. Fortunately, this can be grounded and monetized. Disney's acquisition strategy brought in a flywheel of revenue, especially through properties that it has 100% ownership of such as ABC, Winnie the Pooh, The Muppets, Pixar, Marvel, the parent of Star Wars "Lucasfilm", Fox Entertainment Assets, and so much more. In my opinion, this will enable Disney to consolidate a more loyal customer base.

In the streaming industry, Disney is unfortunately not leading the herd, but it sure is trying to catch up. According to CEO Bob Iger, password sharing will be selectively implemented over the next month; I see this as a new contributor to growth. Disney is not above admitting that "Netflix (NFLX) is in many respects a gold standard when it comes to streaming" and did well with the password crackdown initiative. I think Disney following suit is a positive. Management also differentiated itself from Netflix, saying they believe that they "stack up really well" especially with the "great lineup and quality of programming across not just ESPN and Disney+, but also Hulu. In my opinion, having three different offerings gives Disney an advantage in terms of expansion opportunities and new revenue streams.

According to the 2Q24 earnings report, entertainment revenue decreased 5% year-over-year to $9.7 billion, compared to $10.3 billion in the same quarter a year ago. Operating income increased 72% year-over-year due to DTC, which increased 13% year-over-year and drove generated income to reach $47 million compared to $587 million in the same quarter a year ago. Disney believes that improved DTC was driven by subscription revenue growth, which came in part due to price hikes for Disney+ and Hulu and the Disney+ core substantial subscriber growth. This exceeded guidance and was mainly driven by expense savings through lower costs of distribution and improved ad revenue, which makes me more optimistic about the company's operating income going forward.

2Q24 Earnings Presentation

Disney's subscribers are growing, but that growth is slightly offset by ESPN's loss of $65 million, which weighed on streaming revenue by $18 million. Disney+ core (excluding Hotstar in India) is finally generating revenue, with the subscriber base increasing to 117.6 million, indicating over 6 million subscribers quarter-over-quarter and over 12 million year-over-year, which was in line with its outlook of 5.5 million -6 million and comfortably beat Bloomberg's expectations of 4.7 million. Ad tier currently has 22.5 million subscribers, which management believes contributed to the revenue growth of a 6% year-over-year increase in average revenue per user. I see a lot more room for monetization when it comes to Disney+ subscriber growth, password crack-down efforts, and bundling to up engagements, and I think that's something we'll see better reflected on earnings in 2025.

The company forecasts a loss for Entertainment DTC in the next quarter, mainly driven by Disney+ Hotstar's ICC cricket rights. Management also doesn't see core subscriber growth in the same quarters but believes things will take off in 4Q24. "While we are expecting softer Entertainment DTC results in Q3 to be driven by Disney+ Hotstar, we continue to expect our combined streaming businesses to be profitable in the fourth quarter and to be a meaningful future growth driver for the company, with further improvements in profitability in fiscal 2025": to that, I say good things take time. Disney is currently in a transitional phase, and I see revenue per active subscriber taking off in the fourth quarter of 2024. Check the graphs below.

2Q24 Earnings Presentation

Park & Experiences:

Disney also depends on Parks, Experiences, and Product revenue. The company is not a one-trick pony, and 38% of its revenue streams come from experiences. Revenue in experiences increased 9.8% year over year and reached $8.39 billion. Operating income came in at $2.3, with a 12%, that management attributed to "higher results at Walt Disney World Resort and Disney Cruise Line" due to higher average ticket prices and costs driven by inflation.

In my opinion, this segment gives the company one more leg to stand on. In the parks and experiences segment, revenue decreased over 60% year-over-year to 1.8 billion in 1Q21 at the height of the pandemic. In the same quarter, the operating loss went from $2.52 billion a year ago quarter to $119 million during the latter quarter after Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California closed for a long period of time and only opened at limited capacity; e.g., Walt Disney World started operating at only 35% capacity.

Disney management adapted well to the situation, in my opinion, increasing confidence in management's ability for a bounce back this year, especially with the chair of Disney's experiences division, Josh D'Amaro, seeing the pandemic as an "opportunity to take a breath..think about what we wanted the future to look like". D'Amaro is investing over $60 billion in experiences over the next decade, 70% of which will go towards "new experiences," such as telling stories in the parks and Disney's "blue sky," and 30% toward technology and maintenance. Though I don't think we'll be seeing short-term profit from these investments, the experiences segment is recovering beautifully, as shown in the graphs below.

2Q24 Earnings Presentation

Fair Value Stock

Disney stock is fairly valued based on a relative valuation methodology. The stock is actually treading below the peer group average on both Price/Earnings and EV/Sales metrics for C2024, according to data from Refinitiv shown in the table below. The Price/Earnings ratio is 20.5, while the EV/Sales ratio is 2.5 compared to the group average ratio of 28.9 and 5.38, respectively. The stock is fairly valued at current levels for its earnings and growth rate expectations for the near-term; in my opinion, its market value currently reflects its actual value for the next 1-2 quarters. I do think, however, it's undervalued for its longer-term potential, particularly in FY2025. I think Disney could go from a buy to a hold once the market begins to price in future earnings growth for the company, which is particularly dangerous in an industry as vulnerable to macro headwinds as entertainment. If Wall Street begins to prematurely price in positives at the sight of a recovery in Q4, then I'd see a less favorable risk-reward profile for the stock.

This is a case in which I'd say buy the stock on weakness, given that the negatives have been priced in, and now expectations have reset. Disney is better positioned to outperform the peer group after the near-term headwinds have been recognized.

Image created by The Techie with data from Refinitiv

What could go wrong?

My concern is Hotstar. According to the 2Q24 earnings report, Disney+ Hotstar's monthly revenue per paid subscriber decreased quarter-over-quarter to $0.70, previously at $1.28, due to decreasing advertising revenue. Paid subscribers decreased 6% year-over-year from 38.3 million to 36 million, as shown below. Star India's operating loss decreased 17% year-over-year due to "lower programming and production costs attributable to the non-renewal of Board of Control for Cricket India rights" and was offset by a cost increase for Indian Premier League matches.

SEC EDGAR

What's next

I'm watching for an uptick in subscriber growth. I see management's efforts to up engagement through bundling and ad tier paying off in 4Q24. I'm more optimistic after Disney announced it repurchased $1 billion of stock in 2Q24. Furthermore, I think there's more upside as the company is on its way to "long-term growth and profitability." What the market is missing when it comes to Disney is its advantage in legacy content and loyal customer base; Disney has a stable footing in the streaming industry and the experiences segments. I think the company is currently weighed down by macro uncertainty and increased competition, but I see this being a temporary downturn. I'd advise longer-term investors to buy into the stock after the pullback as the outlook and stock are de-risked and management forecasts reacceleration in growth for Q4.

I do remain wary about the sports segment, but management has a positive outlook on the matter as ESPN "continues to stand out when it comes to convening large audiences, with recent big ratings win across a variety of sports," including the NCAA Women's Final Four, championship between Iowa and South Carolina, WNBA draft, NFL Postseason. I am positive about Disney, and I believe management did a great job at managing investor's expectations for the next quarter. I say buy the dip.