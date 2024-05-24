gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview

I covered Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) in some detail in a July 2023 post for Seeking Alpha readers. At that time, the company was looking to complete a $200m offering of ADR shares. I gave the company a "Buy" rating, concluding as follows:

Investors will suffer some dilution when the issuance is complete, and Bicycle stock may drop a little further, but for a company with as many opportunities in play as Bicycle has, with a shot at a potential approval for drugs indicated for both ovarian and urothelial cancers for its wholly-owned assets leading the way, supported by credible, if inconclusive data, and plenty of assets set to enter the clinic in the coming years, it's not hard to be intrigued by the possibilities. With its current market cap of $740m, plenty of funding in place, numerous partners pledging "biobucks" in the multi-billions, and with some crucial data readouts arriving this year, I would make Bicycle a high risk opportunity, but an opportunity nonetheless.

Bicycle has a unique approach to drug development - according to its Q1 2024 quarterly report / 10Q submission:

Bicycle molecules are fully synthetic short peptides constrained to form two loops which stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycle molecules attractive candidates for drug development.

One year on from my note, and Bicycle stock trades at more or less the same price $23.5 - as in July last year. The company - headquartered in Cambridge, UK, and Boston, US, announced yesterday that it had completed a $555m private placement equity financing with participation from Deep Track Capital, EcoR1 Capital, Fairmount, Forbion, Perceptive Advisors and RA Capital Management.

Management estimates it has ~$1bn of cash to deploy after this latest raise, which it will use for the "continued development of its proprietary pipeline and for other research and development." In Q1 2024, the company reported $19.5m of collaboration revenues, and a net loss of $(26.5m), down from $(39.6m) in the prior year period.

Bicycle still retains a number of "Big Pharma" partners - Swiss Pharma giant Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) drug development subsidiary, Genentech, for example. Bicycle earns small upfront payments for carrying out initial discovery work using its phage screening technology, and if Genentech opts to take up exclusive development and commercialization rights, Bicycle is due up to $65m in development milestone payments, and $135m of regulatory milestones, plus $200m in sales milestones.

A partnership with another Swiss Pharma giant, Novartis (NVS), to discover radionucleides, could be worth up to $840m in milestone payments plus tiered royalties on net sales. Another partner, the German Pharma, Bayer, has pledged ~$178m per each approved asset it develops in collaboration with Bicycle, while the antisense drug developer, Ionis (IONS), and Cancer Research UK have R&D deals in place with no significant milestones attached - although Ionis paid Bicycle $30m upfront to initiate the collaboration in 2021.

Since my last note, however, none of these partnerships has yielded a clinical stage asset, therefore the prospect of claiming any milestone payments remains remote. A partnership with eye-disease drug developer Oxurion that yielded a Phase 2 stage kallikrein asset appears to have been discontinued, while Cancer Research UK continues to run a Phase 2 study of candidate BT1718, a "toxin conjugate," in patients with tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloproteinase ("MT1 MMP").

As such, attention turns to Bicycle's proprietary portfolio, which contains three clinical stage assets, one of which, BT8009, has entered a pivotal Phase 3 study.

BT8009 - A Genuine Approval Shot - We May Not Know For 2–3 Years

Arguably, the fact that Bicycle has $1bn of cash to deploy, and has a market cap valuation of exactly $1bn (at the time of writing) might suggest the market is not attaching much value to Bicycle's clinical portfolio.

Nevertheless, BT8009 is the lead asset, and in Q1 2024, the company reports it initiated a Phase 2/3 Duravelo-2 registrational trial in patients with metastatic urothelial (bladder) cancer. Bicycle describes BT8009 as "a Nectin-4 targeted Bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC®) designed to overcome the significant toxicity associated with other toxin conjugate approaches."

I wrote last year that the drug had achieved a complete response in one patient in a Phase 1 study, three partial responses, and three cases of stable diseases, for an overall 50% response rate ("ORR") in urothelial cancer ("UC") at the 5/mg/m2qw dose.

This study focuses on enfortumab vedotin- naive patients, i.e. patients who did not receive treatment with enfortumab vedotin, otherwise known as Padcev, an antibody drug conjugate marketed and sold by Seagen - now part of Pfizer (PFE) after its $43bn acquisition last year. Padcev won approval to treat bladder cancer in 2019, achieving an objective response rate ("ORR") of 44%, with a 12% (15/125 patients) complete response ("CR") rate and a 32% partial response ("PR") rate. Median duration of response ("mDor") was 7.6 months.

In combo with Merck's (MRK) >$25bn per annum selling immune checkpoint (PD-1) inhibitor keytruda, enfortumab vedotin, or "EV" was approved to treat bladder cancer in December last year, after the combo showed in a study of >900 patients that it doubled how long people with advanced bladder cancer survived compared with people treated with standard chemotherapy, achieving an overall response rate of 67%, compared to 44% of patients treated with chemotherapy, with a complete response rate of nearly 30%.

As we can see below, however, more data from Bicycle's Phase 1 study has now been shared, with some reasonably encouraging results:

BT8009 mUC data (investor presentation)

An overall response rate of 38% (10 patients out of 26 evaluable) is close to the figure achieved by Padcev as a monotherapy, while the mDor is superior to that achieved by Padcev, albeit, the data set is far smaller.

As we can see below, Bicycle also believes its candidate may have the edge on safety as well as efficacy, as it is a more selective drug, binding to fewer extracellular receptors, and therefore generating less "off-target" activity that may harm healthy cells.

BT8009 vs EV - selectivity compared (investor presentation)

The Phase 2/3 Duravelo study is essentially Bicycle's chance to prove it has the edge over Padcev, and its design is shown below:

Phase 2/3 study design (investor presentation)

As we can see, the study will look at first line patients who have not received any prior treatment, and previously treated patients. Both cohorts will also see BT8009 used as a combo therapy alongside keytruda, with endpoints of ORR, overall survival ("OS"), and progression free survival ("PFS").

In short, this study ought to provide a comprehensive answer to the question of which is the superior drug, Padcev or BT8009 in the bladder cancer setting, and which may be a better partner for keytruda. The wait for data may take some time, however - according to clinicaltrials.gov, study completion is expected in December 2030. There will surely be interim data to consider before then, although so far as I am aware, Bicycle is not providing any timelines on when interim data may be shared.

While We Wait - Other Near Term Catalysts To Look Out For

BT5528, a BTC candidate targeting EphA2, "a historically undruggable target," according to Bicycle, achieved no CRs, a 39% PR rate, and ORR of 39% in an 18 patient study in bladder cancer, and further data has been promised for the second half of this year in urothelial and ovarian cancer patients. Management says the data may be used to inform "dose regime and expansion plans" and hopes to trial its drug in other solid tumor cancers such as non-small-cell lung cancer, head and neck cancer, and triple negative breast cancer.

BT7480 target Nectin-4 as BT8009 does, albeit it is a "fully synthetic context-dependent CD137 agonist" that is smaller, and management hopes, more selective. The drug has achieved two unconfirmed clinical responses in patients with cervical cancer, having underwhelmed in other solid tumor types in a Phase 1 study. Management is planning a Phase 2 study - again with a combo cohort alongside a checkpoint inhibitor - with an accelerated approval shot in mind (accelerated approval is granted by the FDA where there is high unmet need, and a surrogate endpoint may be used, speeding up the path to commercialization).

Bicycle upcoming catalysts (investor presentation)

As above, Bicycle is promising a "catalyst-rich year," although that depends on your definition of "rich." Bicycle is certainly rich, but rich in cash, not catalysts, in my view.

We will get some BT8009 ex-bladder data, which could open up the possibility of studying the drug in NSCLC, or breast cancer - the two largest oncology markets - and some further insight into BT5528 in bladder / ovarian, but for a company that has just completed a >$500m financing round, at present, there is arguably a lack of genuine share price needle moving updates in store.

Concluding Thoughts - Bicycle's Balance Exceptional - Retail Investors Will Need To Be Patient

Padcev generated $479m of revenues across the first three quarters of 2023, and with its new approval alongside Keytruda, Astellas, which markets and sells the drug alongside Pfizer, believes its sales will peak at $2.7bn - $3.4bn.

Antibody Drug Conjugates are all the rage in biotech, and my reading of the Bicycle Therapeutics story is that the company believes it is establishing a drug class that may one day be comparable in terms of efficacy and safety to this drug class, which it is hoped will one day obviate the need for patients to undergo chemotherapy.

Investment keeps pouring into ADC drug development, with AbbVie (ABBV), Merck (MRK) and AstraZeneca (AZN) investing tens of billions into its own candidates. As such, there is a genuine reason to keep tabs on Bicycle, and take note of its early-stage programs, and any data the company may share this year. Clearly, the company has few problems attracting investment dollars from the private equity sector, which could be interpreted as a positive sign - similar to, but not quite as strong, an endorsement as insiders' buying stock.

Above all, patience may be required. Returning to evaluate Bicycle after one year, my take is that not a great deal has changed, other than the fact that Bicycle is far richer today than it was one year ago.

The initiation of the Duravelo-2 study is an exciting development in fairness, but the wait for data will be significant, and the outcome uncertain. BT8009 will need to prove not that it is as good as Padcev to succeed, but better, or the trial should ultimately be considered a failure.

At present, then, I am downgrading last year's "Buy" recommendation for Bicycle Therapeutics plc to a "hold" recommendation. Until there is a Phase two data readout, or a partnered asset progressing into the clinic, it is probably best to let the company continue to pedal, and not expect much in the way of share price-moving news.