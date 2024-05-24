Quercus Fund 2024 Second Letter To Shareholders

Maximusnd/iStock via Getty Images

Dear partners,

Happily, the underperformance period we were facing, as mentioned in the last letter, seems to be gone - although a new one can begin at any time. It faded just as unexpectedly as it began - albeit much more quickly.

Annual ACWI SPY 2020(December) 3.7% 3.4% 3.3% 2021 23.2% 16.6% 27.0% 2022 -17.1% -19.8% -19.5% 2024(Jan-Apr) 28.8% 4.4% 5.6% Accumulated 48.2% 21.6% 38.6% Annualized 12.2% 5.9% 10.0% ACWI and SPY are ETFs that track the performance of the MSCI All-Country World and the S&P 500 indexes, respectively. Click to enlarge

Patience

It would be one of the first job interviews of my life, a (not so) long time ago. While preparing for it, a great friend of mine who was already working in the financial markets and has been having an amazing career to this day - warned me that I might get asked which were my main weak points.

“Whatever your answer is, explain how you are working to improve on them.” ”Great, thank you, it makes sense. Anything else?” ”You should answer that one of your main weaknesses is impatience. They love to hear it, because it gives a semblance of ambition.” At the interview, the expected question came up. “Uhm… I sometimes can be too… impatient?”, an inexperienced and insecure me answered. Lo and behold, the interviewer’s reply was: ”That is no weakness. Give me one that counts.”

Almost a couple of decades later, I can say with as much conviction as possible: patience is one of the strongest qualities of an investor.

When we invest, we buy a stake in a business. Corporate developments happen in multi-year periods. People don’t buy a farm in February because they hope for a rainy season in March and April, to sell it again in May. While market gyrations happen on a day-to-day, and even millisecond to millisecond basis, to an investor most of it is noise, and worse than useless.

How long will it take for multi-year corporate developments to get correctly, or at least approximately, priced by the market? It may happen fast. It may take years. How to detect the signal (i.e. the pricing of the development) among the noise? If the magnitude of the signal is similar to the noise’s, then the effort to identify it is not far from pointless.

That is why we look for (anyone missing the broken record?) wildly mispriced opportunities.

Brief update on some of the main positions

Tianjin Development Holdings (OTCPK:TJSCF)

As you may recall, its most significant asset is a 16.5% stake in Otis China. Last February, Otis Worldwide presented its Investor Day, which has been happening every two years since it came back to the markets as a stand-alone company (it was part of a conglomerate, United Technologies, for decades).

According to its CEO Judy Marks: “… I always repeat the most important metric to look at for Otis is how is the portfolio growing?”.

Portfolio consists of the amount of elevator units under maintenance service contracts. These are sticky, recurring, long-term, high-margin contracts: the soul of the business. The first time we invested in TianjinDev, Otis China’s portfolio contained 210k units. At the end of 1Q24, it had grown to 400k units; more than 50% of Otis’ global portfolio growth in this period came from China. With the upcoming decades-long modernization needs of elevators installed more than 15 years ago, that number is bound to keep growing as far as the eye can see. It is hard, and useless, to imagine how large it could grow to; after all, there are currently 9mm units installed in China, which means that Otis has a nimble 4% market share, in terms of units maintained. In the rest of the world, it holds a portfolio of 1.9mm out of an installed base of 11mm, or a 17% market share.

Globally, almost 60% of Otis’ revenue comes from services which, given its higher margins, makes its importance to profits overwhelming - close to 85%. In China, since the growth in urbanization is still in place, the new equipment segment is still relevant, even though growth lies in the higher margin service business. It is a much healthier growth path, with very little capex needs and much higher visibility.

According to the CEO, “(...) in China, explicitly, we see it moving to becoming more of a mature market and reflecting that, especially in Service.”

Otis targets a global service portfolio of 2.8mm units in 2028, an increase of 500k units in 5 years. A significant portion of that is expected to come from China, whose portfolio should continue to grow at double-digit rates. While the outlook for construction is bleak, the most important part of the business should keep getting stronger.

All that within a company whose net cash represents more than 2x (not a typo) its market cap, and other unrelated listed stakes, at market prices, are worth more than its market cap. The consolidated P/E multiple? Around 3x, with Otis China representing almost half of total profits.

It requires leaps of imagination to lose money in this situation, on a permanent basis.

But it is still possible, let us not be mistaken.

It is easy to remain patient while holding a growing high-quality business.

China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals (OTCPK:CNSJF)

I encourage you to re-read the 2023 First Letter to Shareholders, where the rationale for investing in a bad business at a bad moment of the cycle was outlined. I did, to make sure that thesis creep did not take over: when the original thesis is adapted to new information, instead of being challenged by it. With the possible exception of the definition of “verge” - it was more than a year ago when I wrote that the company was “on the verge of a huge increase in earnings” -, things have been evolving reasonably in line with expectations.

After more than 3 years of construction, to a total cost of multiple times its market cap, the new plant is finally up and running: 2H23 volumes were 60% higher than 1H23’s, at much better margins - higher in fact than peers’ like Braskem, Chandra Asri, Lotte Chemical, LyondellBasell EAI and SCGC, even in China’s fiercer competitive environment.

The sector is still in the doldrums, with plenty of players breaking even at best. However, there are signs that the supply and demand balance is improving. More and more, companies are being vocal about the confidence in the normalization of the cycle, and that after a transition of 12 to 18 months, industry margins should be far superior. Has the climbing out of the trough of the cycle started? Time will tell.

The stock price reacted well to these developments: it was up 61% year-to-date, until the end of April. After all, the market should in theory be forward-looking.

It is hardly a bull market, though: it is still 37% down from the end of 2021, at a time when the start up of the transformational new plant was more than a year away. Increased conviction might be taken not only from the upbeat tone in the Chairlady’s statement in 2023 results, but most importantly from the aggressiveness that the controlling family is buying shares in the open market: it bought more than 40% of the total volume traded in the month of April - after the stock price went up 70% in March. As the saying goes, there are many reasons for insiders to sell, but only one reason to buy.

Both stocks prices have increased substantially so far this year. I continue to believe they are extremely undervalued.

In March alone the Fund was up more than 20%. When the monthly statement was released, a few pleasantly surprised shareholders asked me what happened, and I was only able to stutter something along the lines of: a few good results, some rerating of specific stocks, etc.

Nothing out of the ordinary really happened.

None of our positions was bought out at a huge premium. No spectacular, unexpected 2023 results were disclosed, even if they were good on average. No new position was even added in the last months.

Well, time happened.

There will be times of distress (i.e. markets are so stupid) and times of euphoria (i.e. I am such a genius). It is only because of this manic depressive behavior that extremely undervalued opportunities are available - and our portfolio, whose value is inaccurately estimated by your investment manager to be around 4.5x its market price, can be built. Despite the more than welcomed performance of the last few months, the size of this gap remains outrageous.

If such movements distress you - imagine it being to the downside; after all, who is distressed because of a 20%+ gain in a month? -, I insist, the Fund is not a suitable investment vehicle for you. Up and down bumps such as these will happen from time to time. Ataraxia continues to be required.

Your patience has been just as important as mine’s. I thank you, and congratulate you for that.

Let us not expect upwards movements of this magnitude to be repeated so soon.

Best regards,

Diego B. Milano

