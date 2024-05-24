Federal Reserve Watch: Supply-Side Is Driving Economy

May 24, 2024 1:09 PM ET
John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
17.36K Followers

Summary

  • The U.S. economy continues to grow, and it appears as if the growth is being propelled by the growth in labor productivity and the supply side of the economy.
  • Lots and lots of technological innovations are taking place in the U.S. and these changes are not driven by demand because the changes are being driven by far-sighted innovators.
  • Innovation has been able to happen because the Federal Reserve has not regularly disrupted the economy through changes in monetary policy.
  • The Federal Reserve seems to be backing away from changing its policy rate of interest due to the strength being felt in the economy and because of the timing.
  • Otherwise, the Federal Reserve continues to reduce the size of its securities' portfolio.

Exterior of the US Federal Reserve Building in Washington DC

uschools

I have written more and more over the past two years that the supply side of the economy is what is driving economic growth.

Why?

Well, I tried to explain this phenomenon in a recent post.

The argument goes

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
17.36K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News