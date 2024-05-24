Lighthouse Films

Topline Summary and Update

When I first covered Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS), a cancer-focused biotech based in the Netherlands, I was rather sanguine about their prospects heading into 2024. They are on the fast track to get a drug approval, and their EGFR-targeted bispecific just got a huge publication of data coming out of this year's ASCO Annual Meeting.

With rocket-like growth following all of these events, MRUS is now entering a price territory where the risk to reward starts to become much less clear to me. I maintain a tentative "Buy" recommendation, particularly in light of their multiple advanced clinical candidates that may pay off within the next few years.

Pipeline Updates

Petosemtamab

One of the lead compounds under development at MRUS is a bispecific antibody targeting 2 separate cell surface targets: EGFR and LGR5. EGFR is of course a critical target that we attack in various forms of cancer, including lung, colon, and head/neck tumors. LGR5 is a marker of cancer stem cells that is not currently exploited in cancer medicine.

In my last article, I detailed some of the early findings demonstrated with this agent in different solid tumors, as well as the company's plans to initiate a phase 3 trial in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer.

More recently, petosemtamab received Breakthrough Therapy designation in head and neck cancer. And the big news coming out of the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting related to findings from a phase 2 study combining petosemtamab and pembrolizumab as first-line therapy for recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Among the first 10 evaluable patients, 6 (60%) achieved an objective response to this chemotherapy-free regimen. Among 26 patients enrolled at the time of the data cutoff, the safety and tolerability were deemed favorable.

These findings acted as the principal catalyst for a greater-than-30% gain in the valuation of the company. The potential for this to be a "best-in-class" treatment option fuels an already-primed market ripe for speculation. In addition, MRUS is intending to start multiple phase 3 studies evaluating the efficacy and safety of petosemtamab in patients with head and neck cancer, both in the frontline setting and in patients with prior treatment for metastatic disease. They also guided that they would begin testing petosemtamab in combination with chemotherapy for patients with previously treated, metastatic colorectal cancer.

Zenocutuzumab

MRUS is working on a separate bispecific antibody that has had, to date, a higher profile than petosemtamab. That is zenocutuzumab, which targets both HER2 and HER3 in patients with NRG1 fusions. As a reminder, these rare gene fusions lead to excessive activation of neuregulin-1, a ligand of the EGFR family. Zenocutuzumab has Breakthrough Therapy designation in the settings of NRG1-positive NSCLC and pancreatic cancer. I covered the evidence supporting this designation in my previous MRUS article.

Since then, the biggest news for zenocutuzumab was the acceptance of a BLA by the FDA back in early May. No action date was communicated as part of the news release, but it would be reasonable to expect a decision later in 2024, and the chances for approval seem quite likely for these disease areas of significant unmet need.

Merus Financial Overview

As of their latest quarterly filing, MRUS held $410 million in current assets, including $178.2 million in cash and equivalents and $159.3 million in marketable securities. They recognized $7.9 million in collaboration revenue while incurring $54.7 million in operating expenses.

After interest and foreign exchange gains, MRUS had a net loss of $33.4 million for the quarter. At this cash burn rate, the company has approximately 10 quarters of cash runway and assets on hand to fund operations.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - Fundamentally strong pipeline with numerous potential catalysts

MRUS is quickly establishing proof of concept for their entire platform of bispecific antibodies, and this is interesting to me. To date, bispecifics have almost all focused on engaging a tumor target of interest, and then binding CD3 on T cells to enhance an immunogenic response. Both of MRUS's lead compounds target 2 distinct tumor antigens of interest, and this appears to be paying off.

I like that this is a highly orthogonal approach to multi-targeted therapy, with no meaningful competitors in the space. The fact that they are on track to get an approval is basically everything, and if they get that approval, on its own, that would justify the valuation in the billions. Add on top of that a highly promising candidate also coming up the ranks, and MRUS is set up to be a key contender in evolving targeted therapy for cancer. You can't be excited about it.

Risk - Early data should be viewed with caution always

I am skeptical about a company gaining hundreds of millions in valuation mainly on the back of a single readout of a small study. The petosemtamab trial includes 10 patients, and there's only so much you can conclude about that. There is no guarantee at all that these will be confirmed to be accurate, and you risk a lot by putting too much weight into early-stage trials.

Risk - Approval (and the timeline for approval) is no guarantee

Similarly, while I think zenocutuzumab has a strong chance to eventually get approved (favorable activity in a biomarker-selected population all but ensure it, from the clinical side), it's challenging to know exactly when the approval could come. Meanwhile, MRUS continues to hemorrhage funds supporting their operations. At these price points, MRUS has to continue to prove itself to support this valuation, and any negative surprise could lead to a sharp decline in share price, presenting a risk to those who are nervous about their investments.

Is MRUS Stock A Buy/Sell/Hold After The Rally?

MRUS is surging primarily on the back of the publication of their ASCO abstract on petosemtamab. If this was the only news driving the rally, I would be very skeptical about their near-term prospects, similar to how I feel about Janux Therapeutics, ALX Oncology, and other highly speculative ventures being fueled by early trial data.

But MRUS has even bigger catalysts than these, what with the potential for a 2024 drug approval on the table. This makes me sanguine about the possibility that we have not reached a ceiling here. There are no guarantees, of course, but this company seems about as primed as any I've seen for an acquisition, or at least to reach commercial stage within the next 2 years.

For those reasons, I am tentatively optimistic for MRUS in 2024, even after this rally, and I maintain a "Buy" rating. I would insist that you maintain a longer-term outlook, though, because the ride is probably going to be bumpy through the rest of the year.