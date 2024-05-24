lillisphotography

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX:KTHN) is a small community bank primarily serving the far northern region of Maine. The company holds the largest deposit market share in its core market of northern Aroostook County, with about 37.5% of all insured market deposits. In addition, Katahdin has a significant presence in the northern section of adjacent Penobscot County, although the company's market share is much smaller in Penobscot as a whole due to the population center of Bangor, Maine, located at the far southern end of the county.

Katahdin has generated a compound average annual return (including dividends) of just under 10% over the nearly seven years since our initial article on the company. The results are in line with our baseline expectation at the time, slightly increased by a modest closing of the valuation gap between the market quotation and the company's tangible book value per share. The total return is only marginally behind the return on the far more expensive S&P 500 (SP500) over the same period of time.

Winter Harbor Capital, L.L.C.

Nonetheless, Katahdin continues to trade discounted to book and tangible book values as well as to the valuation multiples for peer Maine institutions Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) and Camden National Corporation (CAC). The discount is in part associated with Katahdin's smaller size - roughly one eighth (1/8) the market capitalization of either peer - but is still inconsistent with the intrinsic value of the company both as an independent bank and as a potential acquisition target.

In this updated review we assess Katahdin's performance, consider the changing banking landscape and forward expectations, and ultimately reaffirm our long-standing view that Katahdin will continue providing solid incremental annual returns to long-term shareholders in the range of 9% to 10% per annum. Katahdin won't be a stellar outperformer in any given investment portfolio. Instead, the company represents a solid and conservative anchor - with significant special event upside potential - poised to continue providing competitive long-term performance for more conservative and income oriented investors.

Strong Stable Attributes

Katahdin has a number of positive attributes which remain appealing several years after our initial article. The company's market area is not especially competitive (at least relative to more densely banked regions) with a limited number of financial institutions serving the smaller and sparser communities of the far northern region of Maine.

Katahdin maintains a comparatively low cost of funds (both in terms of debt and deposits) which results in above-average net interest margins and serves to offset higher costs partially inherent given the company's smaller size compared to peer institutions in Maine. Moreover, Katahdin has been - and remains - among the best capitalized financial institutions among publicly traded Maine banks - a state where banks in general tend to adhere to capital ratios, even on an adjusted basis, than many other regions.

The events surrounding the failure of Silicon Valley Bank last year brought heightened attention to uninsured deposits. Katahdin also shines on this metric with uninsured deposits representing only approximately 8% of the company's total deposits - and unusually low ratio even among community banks.

Katahdin's low cost of funds is supported not only by its relatively low-cost deposit base, but also its debt capital structure consisting of senior notes and trust preferred securities. Katahdin's senior notes, which carry a 5.375% fixed rate, come due in June 2026. However, the company's $7.2 million in trust preferred securities do not mature until 2030 and 2033, respectively, and while these are both floating rate liabilities, both are hedged with swap agreements through their maturity dates at low fixed interest rates. The 2033 trust preferred securities, for example, have an effective fixed rate of 4.0% through maturity while the 2036 trust preferred securities are fixed at 2.5%, both relatively advantageous, especially in the current interest rate environment.

Katahdin does have a significantly lower dividend payout ratio than its peers - something which we have discussed with the company's management - but recently has instead used excess funds for share repurchases. The discount in the market quotation compared to the company's book and tangible book values means most shares have been repurchased at a discount - and sometimes a significant discount - thus further boosting potential forward returns for shareholders. The repurchases have been relatively modest over the last few years, but under the circumstances represent a more compelling opportunity for the deployment of excess capital than the payment of dividends.

The lower payout ratio, however, does not mean that Katahdin has failed to increase its dividend recently. In fact, after holding the dividend steady for some time before our initial article, Katahdin has consistently increased its dividend over the last seven years. The most recent increase, to $0.70 per share on an annualized basis, was made with the most recent dividend announcement.

Seeking Alpha

Finally, until the most recent quarter, Katahdin's asset quality - and accumulated reserves for credit losses - have generally been superior to its peer institutions and, even with the recent uptick, is still comparable. This is a significant change from the last decade when Katahdin's credit metrics tended to trail those of both Bar Harbor and Camden National with higher nonperforming assets and a lower allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans and a marked operational improvement over the years. It's also noteworthy that in conversations with management, the increase in nonperforming assets was in large part attributable to a single credit which has become potentially impaired rather than - at least so far - a broad-based deterioration in credit across the loan portfolio.

The following chart provides a summary of key performance metrics for Katahdin compared to both Bar Harbor Bankshares and Camden National Corporation.

Winter Harbor Capital, L.L.C.

Clearly, while Katahdin outperforms its peers in many areas, there remains room for improvement. Katahdin always has a higher efficiency ratio than its Maine peers institutions, something we noted in our initial article in 2017.

The efficiency ratio, in essence, is the ratio of an institution's noninterest expense to the institution's revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income). The ratio is roughly analogous to the operating ratio for a traditional business, and measures the efficiency with which an enterprise generates income for a given amount of operating expense.

Efficiency ratios can range widely across institutions, but smaller institutions, on average, tend to have higher efficiency ratios as relatively fixed costs are leveraged over a small interest and noninterest income base. A higher efficiency ratio versus peers can be caused by a number of factors, several of which are within a bank's control, particularly when it comes to controlling noninterest expenses.

However, we have always viewed Katahdin's higher efficiency ratio as a potential opportunity for the company. Katahdin's ongoing growth should allow the company to drive down the efficiency ratio incrementally over time due solely to the efficiencies of scale. Moreover, management's ability to control operating expenses to a degree provides options to improve profitability by focusing on the efficiency ratio. In addition, the higher efficiency ratio represents an added potential incentive for prospective acquirers capable of driving additional efficiencies in a consolidated Katahdin to improve incremental returns and increase a potential acquisition valuation.

In general, though, Katahdin's performance has been consistently positive since our initial article, as reflected in the following table:

Winter Harbor Capital, L.L.C.

Earnings per share, tangible book value, and net interest margin have all moved positively over the last several years. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets have also decreased significantly, reaching a notably low at the end of last year. In this context, the increase to 0.19% as of the end of the most recent quarter, while notable, is less concerning as it is still below the level as of the end of 2022 and, more broadly, historical experience.

The improvement in net interest margin since 2017 was anticipated, especially with the potential of rising interest rates, due to Katahdin's greater proportion of variable rate interest earning assets as compared to either Bar Harbor or Camden National. However, the earnings per share measures are a bit deceiving since 2020 and, to a lesser extent, 2021 benefits significantly from robust one-time fees associated with Paycheck Protection Program guaranteed loan originations. In the absence of these fees, earnings per share would not have jumped in 2020 and levelled off in the subsequent years but shown a more consistent and measured uptrend over the entire time period.

Challenges Exist

Katahdin does face challenges going forward which will impact forward performance. In particular, Katahdin's net interest income will likely decline in the coming year as interest expense on deposits continues to rise without a corresponding increase in interest income. Ironically, the rising rates which benefited Katahdin (and many other asset rate sensitive banks) will start to erode those benefits as adjustments in deposit rates catch up to adjustments in lending rates which have already filtered through the company's income statement. In essence, the repricing of the company's loan book appears to have levelled off while deposit rates continue to reprice at higher rates and depositors continue to shift deposit mix - a phenomenon observed at many other community banks.

Specifically, in the most recent quarter, Katahdin reported earnings per share of $0.64 - down from $0.73 in the immediately prior quarter and $0.77 in the year earlier quarter. Interest income declined slightly while interest expense increased by more than 10%. The quarterly results were boosted slightly by a reversal of the allowance for credit losses during the quarter. Quarterly earnings per share would likely have been closer to $0.59 absent the reversal in allowance for loan losses, or about $2.40 on a straight line annualized basis.

Katahdin has also faced increasing pressure on noninterest expenses, primarily due to wage inflation, while noninterest income has declined recently. The ongoing pressure on operating expenses will be a concern going forward and warrants attention, as increases in noninterest expenses can have a significant impact on net income.

Projections

Still, while we anticipate Katahdin's earnings will decline for 2024 due to higher deposit interest expense in the face of stable interest income and rising noninterest expenses, we don't anticipate that the first quarter results alone are indicative of the company's annual results. Instead, our financial models suggest earnings per share will decline by about 15% to between $2.55 and $2.60. This estimate is based on our calculation that Katahdin's net interest margin for the first quarter declined to 3.51% - a decline from recent experience but, again, in the context of the company's historical net interest margins, quite consistent.

Valuation

Katahdin has long traded at a discount to traditional bank valuation multiples. The company's shares traded at a 21.2% discount to tangible book value at the time of our initial article on the company in 2017. The discount has narrowed slightly but otherwise has not significantly changed in the last seven years, with the most recent quotation representing a 15.5% discount to tangible book value and a 21.1% discount to total book value.

The discount is notable for its persistence, but also because it is indicative that the company's returns over the last seven years have been driven almost entirely by incremental growth in book value through earnings and dividends - exactly the base case we anticipated in our initial article.

Indeed, when assessing the long-term incremental return potential of community banks, a simple starting point is assessing what shareholders can expect from the simple accrual of retained earnings and dividend distributions. In the case of Katahdin, let's assume earnings per share of $2.50 - halfway between an annualized first quarter and our projection for the full year. Katahdin anticipates paying $0.70 in dividends in the year ahead, which means (all else being equal) the company will retain $1.80 per share as an addition to tangible book equity.

In this case, shareholders could expect to see a return for the year of about 10.2% at the current market quotation - $0.70 in dividends and $1.53 in share value (assuming the $1.80 addition to tangible book value is only valued by the market at 85%). In our view, this is the base case for forward returns over the long term. A 9% annual return would require earnings per share of about $2.18 which we expect Katahdin to exceed, so our base case going forward is for compound annual returns in the range of 9%-10% even if the current valuation discount persists.

Alternately, we can establish potential valuations based on a comparison with the valuation multiples associated with the company's two largest publicly traded Maine peers - Bar Harbor and Camden National. Bar Harbor and Camden National trade at slightly higher multiples compared to Katahdin - at approximately 1.0 times book value, between 1.2 - 1.4 times tangible book value, and around 10 times earnings per share. Katahdin shares, were they to trade at peer multiples, would range between $25.00 and $31.00 per share, or between 15% and 42% above the current market quotation.

The discount to peers, in our view, is largely associated with the company's relative size (and resulting limited liquidity) and dividend policy. Katahdin's market capitalization of approximately $70 million is much smaller than the $400 million to $500 million market capitalizations of its peer institutions.

The fact that Katahdin trades at this discount despite generally outperforming its larger peers on many operating metrics supports this theory. In addition, the peers' higher valuations may also be supported, in part, by their much higher dividend payout ratios, and thus higher dividend yields.

Separately, it's notable that Katahdin has about $13.5 million in unrealized losses on its securities portfolio net of taxes. In time, whether through declining interest rates or maturities, these unrealized losses will reverse and contribute further to book value. It's unclear how this would impact the share price, although we would expect to see a mix of recognition in the share price and increased discount to book value, moderating any benefit from these reversals. Finally, further increases in tangible book value driven by share repurchases below book value could boost forward returns further, although only at the margin.

In any event, we view the shares as at least fairly valued at the current market quotation with a reasonably attractive potential annual return based on current operations with the potential for a higher valuation should the valuation gap between Katahdin's shares and those of its larger peers even partially close.

Acquisition Potential

Furthermore, we continue to believe there is even greater potential value in the company's shares in the event of an acquisition. Katahdin's often stated focus on remaining an independent local community bank - as with all such statements - must be taken with a grain of salt. Indeed, all local community banks are focused on being the independent local community bank until they aren't with more than a few eventually become acquisitions for various reasons - whether restless shareholders, retiring management, or an undeniably compelling offer.

In assessing a potential acquisition valuation, we consider the applicable multiples of similar community bank acquisitions. In addition, we also develop a valuation projection based on applying peer valuation multiples to adjusted operating results in this case based on an adjustment of Katahdin's efficiency ratio to more closely align with those of an acquiring peer institutions. The efficiency ratio adjustment provides a reasonable proxy for the potential cost reduction benefits an acquirer may be able to achieve through the acquisition insofar as the operations of the target institution.

In an acquisition, we estimate based on the approved approaches an acquisition valuation per share for Katahdin in the range of $34.00 to $40.00 per share. In general, while we consider an acquisition unlikely in the foreseeable future to assign a low probability, it's not outside the realm of possibilities. We continue to view Camden National as the most likely potential acquirer (as opposed to Bar Harbor) from a market composition and overlap standpoint, although we would not be surprised by an acquisition by privately held Bangor Savings Bank.

Regardless, the potential for an acquisition of the company adds another support to the company's valuation and the potential, however remote, of additional valuation upside.

Conclusion

Katahdin is unlikely to provide shareholders with unusually spectacular returns in the foreseeable future, barring an acquisition of the company by a peer institution. However, we don't expect spectacular returns from Katahdin instead focusing on the potential for incremental and reliable long-term returns approaching and even perhaps exceeding 9% to 10% per annum including dividend distributions. We are, though, somewhat more cautious going forward as the challenges in the banking sector generally will become increasingly apparent as interest rates remain high relative to the last decade.

Nonetheless, we continue to build our positions by selectively acquiring shares when market prices provide attractive opportunities. Katahdin has met our expectations for compound long-term returns as laid out in our original article on the company. While the path may be volatile in the interim, as we have seen in the past, we expect this long-term trend to remain largely intact.

Author's Note Regarding Liquidity

Katahdin, as noted in the article, has a market capitalization of approximately $70 million. The shares are thinly traded and subject to wide price changes based on the bid/ask spread, and it is not unusual for days to pass when no shares are traded in the market. Katahdin is thus most suited for long-term investors. In addition, as with all thinly traded securities, we recommend using limit orders to manage purchase/sale prices.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.