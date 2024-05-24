Katahdin Bankshares: Long-Term Incremental Returns

Carlton Getz, CFA profile picture
Carlton Getz, CFA
3.07K Followers

Summary

  • Katahdin Bankshares Corp. continues to perform well in a challenging environment.
  • The company has met expectations by providing compound annual returns of ~9.5% per annum the last several years.
  • We expect forward performance to reflect past results and provide long-term shareholders with compelling long-term returns.

Bank in Small Town Kansas

lillisphotography

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX:KTHN) is a small community bank primarily serving the far northern region of Maine. The company holds the largest deposit market share in its core market of northern Aroostook County, with about 37.5% of all insured market

This article was written by

Carlton Getz, CFA profile picture
Carlton Getz, CFA
3.07K Followers
The author writes on behalf of Winter Harbor Capital, a private fund, and oversees private portfolios for individual and institutional clients. The author founded an investment company in 1995 with the view that a value oriented investment philosophy focused on intrinsic value and long term opportunities could generate superior absolute returns over time, leading to portfolios with unusual investment tenure sometimes exceeding 10 years. In addition to stints in micro and small capitalization research at Wasatch Advisors in Salt Lake City and in private banking with J.P. Morgan Private Bank in New York City, the author is a registered investment advisor, licensed professional engineer, and graduate of the Darden School at the University of Virginia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KTHN, BHB, CAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KTHN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KTHN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KTHN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News