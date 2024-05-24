Stronger Growth And Lower Inflation: Our Key Takeaways From The Eurozone Flash PMI

Summary

  • Business activity in the euro area rose for a third successive month in May, the rate of growth accelerating to a one-year-high.
  • Price pressures cooled, with services sector inflation - the recent stickiness of which has been a major concern for policymakers worried about sustained elevated inflation.
  • Employment increased across the eurozone for a fifth month in a row in May, after two months of marginal declines at the end of 2023.

project management institute concept with symbols PMI on wooden blocks

Maks_Lab

By Chris Williamson

Business activity in the euro area rose for a third successive month in May, the rate of growth accelerating to a one-year high, according to the provisional 'flash' PMI® survey data. At the same time, price pressures cooled, with services sector inflation - the recent

