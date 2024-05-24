Lightwave Logic, Inc. (LWLG) Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript)

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Call May 22, 2024 12:00 PM ET

This is the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I'm going to go through the formal part of the presentation. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, My name is Dr. Michael Lebby. I am Chair of the Board of Lightwave Logic. It is my pleasure to welcome you to the Company's 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

This meeting is also being webcast live, and the webcast will be posted on our website for a period of time after the meeting. Welcome to those shareholders participating by webcast.

The meeting will follow an agenda, copies of which have been placed on each chair. As it indicates, there will be a time for Shareholder questions at the end of the meeting.

Before we begin the meeting, I would like you to introduce the Company’s Directors who are with us today. I encourage you to take a moment to meet them after the meeting. As I call your name, please stand. Jim Marcelli, who is our President, COO and Secretary; Ron Bucchi, who is our Lead Director and the Chair of our Audit Committee; Dr. Frederick Leonberger, who is the Chair of our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee; Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi, who is the Chair of our Compensation Committee; Dr. Craig Cieslaj, and Ms. Laila Partridge.

This meeting will be in two phases. First, we will conduct the formal part of the business meeting to consider each of the proposals listed in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders dated April 11, 2023, and to conduct such other business as may properly come before the meeting. The second part of the meeting will be my Management presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Jim Marcelli, our Corporate Secretary, will be reporting the minutes of this meeting. David L. Sido (phon), the duly appointed representative of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., has been appointed to serve as the Inspector of Election for the Annual Meeting. Mr. Sido, would you please stand? Mr. Sido has signed the oath of office, which will be filed with the minutes of the meeting.

For the formal part of the meeting, I will now call on our Corporate Secretary, Jim Marcelli, to establish that we have met the necessary corporate requirements for this meeting. Jim?

Good morning.

We have proof that notice of this meeting has been duly given and that the notice of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Proxy Statement and proxy were mailed on or about April 11, 2024 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on March 25, 2024. The affidavit, together with copies of the notice, proxy statement and proxy will be filed with the minutes of the meeting.

As of March 25, 2024, the record date of the meeting, there were 119,599,565 shares outstanding. We have 60,952,004 shares present by person or proxy at this meeting, which is over 33.1/3% of the outstanding shares and constitutes a quorum permitting transaction of business. Each share entitles the holder to one vote on each matter that may come before the meeting. A list of the registered shareholders entitled to vote is available for examination by the shareholders.

Thank you, Jim.

Since a quorum is present I will now call the meeting to order. The meeting will proceed as provided for in the agenda. The items to be voted upon are, number one, to elect two Directors to the Board of Directors to serve until the 2027 Annual Meeting of the Shareholders or until their successors have been duly elected or appointed and qualified. Number two, to ratify the appointment of Morison Cogen LLP to serve as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

Number three, to hold an advisory vote on the compensation of our named Executive Officers. NUMBER four, to hold an advisory vote on how frequently we should seek an advisory vote on the compensation of our named Executive Officers. Number five, to consider and take action upon such other business as may properly come before the annual meeting or any adjournments thereof.

Jim, would you please describe the voting procedures?

We will be voting by proxy ballot on the agenda items described in the proxy statement previously sent to you. If you have already turned in a proxy card and you do not intend to change your vote, it’s not necessary for you to vote again. However, for those of you who did not turn in a proxy card, or if you wish to change your vote, please get a blank ballot card from Mr. Sido, our Inspector of Elections to use for voting today. If you take a ballot, please print your name and the number of shares you are voting on the ballot. If you have previously sent in a proxy card and you are changing your vote, please note this on the ballot.

The ballot must be signed by the Shareholder. After you complete the ballot card, please give it to Mr. Sido as soon as possible as the results of the voting will be announced at the end of the formal portion of this meeting.

The first item of business is the election of two Class I Directors to the Board of Directors to serve until the 2027 Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors have been duly elected or appointed and qualified. The Board of Directors is comprised of seven directors and is divided into three classes, currently comprised of two Class I Directors, whose terms expire at the 2024 Annual Meeting; two, three Class II Directors whose terms expire at the 2025 Annual Meeting; and three, two Class III Directors whose term expire at the 2026 Annual Meeting.

The Board of Directors has nominated two Class I incumbent Directors for re-election and recommends a vote for the election of the two Class I incumbent Directors. Our Corporate Secretary will now place the names of the nominees in the nomination. Jim?

The Board of Directors has nominated the following Class I Director to serve for a term of three years or until their successors are elected and qualified, Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi and Dr. Frederick J. Leonberger. Advanced notice must be given to the Secretary of a Shareholder’s intent to nominate other persons as Directors of the Company. No such notice has been received. Accordingly, nominations for the Directors are now closed. The nominee for Director receiving the highest number of votes will be elected to the Board of Directors. The proxies solicited by Management will be voted in favor of the Director Nominees.

I hereby move that Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi and Dr. Frederick J. Leonberger be elected as Class I Directors to serve for a term of three years or until their successors are elected and qualified.

The next item of business is the ratification of the appointment of Morison Cogen LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2024. The vote required to ratify the appointment of Morison Cogen LLP to serve as our independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2024 is the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the votes cast at the annual meeting entitled to vote on the matter. The Board of Directors recommends a vote for approval of this matter.

I hereby move that the appointment of Morison Cogen LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending 2024 be ratified.

The next item of business is to hold an advisory vote on the compensation of our named Executive Officers. This proposal, commonly known as a say on pay proposal, gives our shareholders the opportunity to express their views on the compensation of our named Executive Officers. This vote is not intended to address any specific item of compensation but rather the overall compensation of our named Executive Officers and the philosophy, policies and practices described in our proxy statement. Because this vote is advisory, it will not be binding on our Board of Directors or the Company. However, our Board of Directors values the opinions of our shareholders and will into account the outcome of the shareholder vote on this proposal when considering future Executive compensation arrangements. The vote required for approval of the compensation of our named Executive Officers is the affirmation vote of the holders of a majority of the votes cast at the annual meeting entitled to vote in person or by proxy and entitled to vote on the matter. The Board of Directors recommends a vote for the approval of the compensation of our named Executive Officers as disclosed in our proxy statement.

I hereby move that the compensation of the Company’s named Executive Officers as disclosed in the proxy statement pursuant to the compensator disclosure rules of the SEC, including the compensation discussion and analysis, the summary compensation tables and other related tables and disclosures be approved.

The next item of business is to hold an advisory vote and how frequently we should seek an advisory vote on the compensation of our named Executive Officers. The purpose of this proposal is to assess stockholder preferences on the frequency of future advisory votes on executive compensation, and as such, there will be approval or adoption of a resolution established in the frequency of future advisory votes on executive compensation. The option of one year, two years, or three years that receives the highest number of votes cast by shareholders will be considered the frequency for the advisory vote on executive compensation that is preferred by our shareholders.

I hereby move that shareholders vote in favor of one of the following options for holding a stockholders advisory vote on the Company’s executive compensation, either one year, every two years, or once every three years.

There being no other items to be brought before our shareholders for a vote at this meeting, voting is now complete. All ballots must be turned in to Mr. Sido at this time.

The inspector of elections has tabulated the votes and Mr. Sido will now give us the report of the inspector of election. David?

All of the votes have now been counted. The preliminary results are as follows. Mr. El-Ahmad and Dr. Leonberger have been elected as Class I Directors to serve for a term of three years or until their successors are elected and qualified.

Morison Cogen LLP has been duly appointed as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2024.

The compensation of the Company’s named Executive Officers is approved, and the frequency that the Company should hold an advisory vote on the compensation of the Company’s named Executive Officers is once every one year.

This concludes the formal part of the annual meeting, and the formal portion of the annual meeting of shareholders is adjourned.

At this stage, I’m going to give the Management presentation. Can I just have a show of hands of how many folks are interested in doing the tour afterwards? Oh, I see. This is popular request. One of the things that we’re going to be—it’s good news and bad news here. The good news is that when you visit high tech companies in Silicon Valley or around the world you have to sign when you go in an MD&A. We’re not going to require that. We thought about that but we’re not going to require it. We don’t want anybody to bring electronics in. If you do have your phone on you, then Amy is going to seal it in a sealed bag and sign that off and keep that while you do the tour, because at this point we really don’t want our competition seeing a lot of what we’re doing. Please respect that, because we’re trying to be really competitive here.

At this point, I’m going to start the business presentation. I’m really excited to give this year’s business presentation. I’ll give a little bit more details on the logistics of how to get to—we have a band set up after my talk.

It gives me great pleasure to have the Annual Shareholders Meeting here in Colorado again, and to give a Management update. I know or I recognize a lot of you from previous years. I recognize a lot of you from investor meetings, especially ones over in Belgium recently. Some of you have seen the slides, but there are some new slides here and I’m really excited to share them. Why don’t we just get started.

We’re a public company, of course, and we have to show a Safe Harbour slide. Why Lightwave and why now? Before I get into the contents of the talk, there’s just one question that I think everybody should realize – why are we all in this room? Why are we trying to do what we’re trying to do? Why am I as a leader of the Company really excited about what we’re doing?

This is a simple slide. Silicon Photonics. Now you’ve heard me talk about that if you’ve seen my presentations before. It’s hit a wall in performance, and that has given a great opportunity for new technology platforms. Over the last few years, we’ve developed electro-optic polymer material to world-class and, as an example, on the top right-hand corner, that’s what it looks like [indiscernible]. You put it with solvents and you can make it into a solution and you can spin it on to wafers. But that’s really what we’re looking at.

What we can do with it is we can turbo boost the silicon photonics that’s struggling in performance. We can give it an extended runway. That, when you put it on to silicon wafers, you get pictures like this. This is a big 200 millimeter silicon wafer. With that wafer you can cut it into small chips and you can use it as an optical modulator, and we showed these results earlier this year and that really generated tons of excitement in a data center environment. In just three simple photographs or images, we’ve gone from our polymer material, put it onto silicon wafers and generated world-class performance. That is really one slide why we’re here. This is really exciting. It’s a brand new technology platform.

Let’s go to the outline. I’m going to cover today the usual sections in the presentation – corporate overview, a little bit about market dynamics, what the polymer road map would look like so we can see what’s happening in the industry and how it’s progressing forward, and commercial activity, which I’m sure everybody wants to hear about, business model, typical questions and summary.

I dotted this with a few image photographs, but the most exciting one is this one here. I don’t usually show a photograph of myself, especially with my bald head, but that was the instant when I showed the results at the big conference at OSC, and with an audience of 300 to 400 people. Normally, the speaker can see the reaction on the faces of the audience. I saw the reaction of faces of the audience when we presented those results and probably within two or three seconds of that photo being taken, I think, Jack who took that photograph. That was one of those times when you’re standing on a podium, you’ve got world-class results and everybody in the audience realizes it. It just makes you feel so great. It’s one of those feelings that doesn’t come that often.

Anyway, so let’s move on. The corporate overview of the Company, we have a large and growing market, which you can see. I’ve got some symbols here. We have proprietary electro-optic polymer material. We’re underway with commercialization. We’ve really brought up our patent portfolio and we keep adding to that. We’ve got a very experienced leadership, not only our Board of Directors, who a lot of them are extremely technical, well versed in business practices, but also technical advisory board. We’ve also built together over the last few years a world-class team. I really give thanks to the Lightwave team that now are really working well together to produce world-class results.

We have a robust balance sheet. Our last public report says we have enough cash to last us the next 18 months. As you can see from the right-hand side, we do feel that the Company’s undervalued by the market. There’s no question about that. We have cash equivalents of $31 million. We don’t have any debt, and our headquarters are here. We feel we’re in a good, solid financial position and we are progressing very well with our new technology platform.

A little bit about the market. This is a slide I simplified for this meeting because before it had too many words and when you’re in an audience you don’t want to read too many words. But what this is really saying, this has got three demand drivers by the industry. The industry is tight for space. If you’re going to a data center type of building, they’re a quarter of a mile long and they’ve got racks and racks of equipment. Real estate efficiency is a really big problem for these guys. We have a technology that is really small, really tiny, it’s micro and we fit into that very well. [Indiscernible]

The need for speed. I’m not talking about Formula One or anything like that here. People have to be able to send information much faster in the internet. It’s really been driven—well, it was driven with COVID because we all worked from home and we always used our computer to send information backwards and forth on the internet. That was a little bit of a bubble, but post COVID, it’s artificial intelligence that’s really driving a lot of the traffic on the internet. That driving has caused data center folks to upgrade their equipment much, much faster than they expected.

There is now a big demand to go faster, high performance, [indiscernible] transceivers, which is what we’re aiming at in the data center environment, and cloud services. That need for speed doesn’t look like it’s going away. The reason I say that is because if you look at the capital spend of these data center type companies, they’re not just saying AI is here, here to stay and it’s really exciting. They’re spending capital to upgrade their data centers. If you start looking at those numbers, those are huge numbers.

I actually asked the really tough question to the CEOs at OSC when I was doing the panel. Is this a bubble or is this here to stay? These are companies, these are guys who run multibillion dollar companies in our space and every one of them said this is here to stay, this is not a bubble as we see it.

That sign is good. Then the need for green. I think everybody’s aware; we’ve got to reduce power consumption and we have a technology that helps do that. A lot of these data center type environments consuming tons of power, and it’s actually a big concern. People are concerned it’s going to take a significant percentage of their national grid. These guys are looking for ways to reduce energy, reduce power consumption.

Moving on to the market. I showed this slide last year, and I believe I had the blue line and the red line. I actually didn’t put the green line on. In the space of one year, the demand is now—everybody in the conference is not talking about 800G, which I think I mentioned last year, and they’re not talking about 3,200. This is because of the drivers of artificial intelligence to upgrade the equipment in the data centers. We’re just looking at one segment here. This is one segment of the fiber optic market. I haven’t tried to confuse everybody with the whole market or different applications within the communications market. This is just one segment for datacom. You can look out the next few years and you can see this is a huge opportunity. Our technology will actually benefit other fiber optic communications market, but just in this one segment, this is a huge opportunity.

This is really, really exciting. The interesting thing is that these guys, they want the next level of performance and they’re open for new technologies. Usually when you’ve got a technology that works, you don’t really—so you’ve got incumbent technology, you don’t really want to displace it unless it doesn’t really perform where you want it to be. Well, we have that situation right now. People are really wanting to upgrade their performance and they’re looking at new technologies.

This is a new set of slides that I put together for this meeting. I don’t think anybody’s seen these before. Now, this is—we’ve taken an industry road map and this is one from InfiniBand. It’s similar to Ethernet. InfiniBand is a market that is really mostly owned by NVIDIA and they not only make the big GPU chip that powers the AI, but they also do a lot of transceivers and optical interconnect. A lot of those products work under the InfiniBand standard which is very similar to the Ethernet standard, but I’m using this as an example.

Now, what does this [indiscernible] really tell us? Well, you’ve got bandwidth on the vertical up here, to a very high number, 4.8 terabytes per second, and you’ve got years on the bottom going out to 2026. Now, you’ve heard me talk about 800G before. This is an applicable transceiver [indiscernible] 800G. What these guys have done is they’ve plotted how to get to 800G. Well, you can have one lane and one channel going to 800 gigabits per second. But nobody can do that. That’s impossible. You could do that back here. This is 1X, 2X, 4X, and 8X. This is eight lanes, this is four lanes, this is two lanes, this is one lane. This is one lane, this is two lanes, this is four lanes. Today, we’re seeing 800G. We’ve seen some prototypes go up there, eight lanes at 100G, because that’s all people can do.

What’s actually happened is that the artificial intelligence guys have put the pressure on the data center guys to say we need to upgrade to 800. They can’t do it. What they’re doing is they’re doing whatever they can. What the industry really wants is a four channel solution, but right now all they get is 8X100, and actually, people are really working hard for that grey spot there.

But that gives you an idea. This is the how things are looking. We’ve progressed pretty significantly since 2014. You can see these curves are going up. The next big area is 800G. Let’s just think about that for a second. This is what the industry really needs. You need to do 800G and you need to do four channels at 200 or 200 per lane. But the industry’s not going to be happy here. This is just the start. They want to go in this direction. They want to go 1,600 or we actually say 1.6T or 3.2T, or that’s the same as 1,600G.

The industry’s looking for solutions not only to support 800G today, but they want some head room. They want the head room to say, okay if we invest in your technology, we want it to last the next generation, and then the next generation and the generation after that. They don’t want to just invest in new technology for one generation and say, well, what are we going to do now? They’re really looking at this road map very carefully.

This result here, this is where we’re aiming at. This is where the industry is right today. Four lanes at 200 is this spot here. I’ve written a four in that dot. I made it a little bit bigger. Our foundry results that we presented back in March are 200G per lane, but what really got the industry excited is we did it at [indiscernible] so we did it at world-class performance. Clearly, we’re going to be challenged to do this very, very quickly.

Then what we also did with collaboration with Polariton and ETH Zurich in a paper that we presented at the OAC conference, we actually showed with some research work we can do a single channel, 400G. We’re actually showing that our technology, polymer-based technology can go to 400. Okay, so it’s not ready and it’s still in an R&D state. What you need to do is you need to show the customers that you don’t just have a technology for one generation. You have a technology for many generations.

The two things to take away from this slide is we’ve got this, and we’re showing this, and this is really exciting. This puts us on the road map. This is a result that put us on the road map. This is that talk I gave at OAC where I showed the eye diagram, and it’s very difficult to explain what an eye diagram is, but the takeaway from this slide is if you don’t have open spaces, then you’re not working right. If you’ve got open spaces, the eye is open. The digital signal between the ones and zeroes is open and you can convey information pretty much [indiscernible]. This is what everybody looks for. I’m going to give you a technical lecture about eye diagrams, but we all call them eye diagrams, but I think the message is that if the eyes are closed, just beware. If the eyes are open then you can get information sent with good integrity.

If you look at the top there, 1 volt, 200 gigabits per second, that’s another way to say it in a technical language [indiscernible] times four. But that’s what the industry is looking for right now.

This was the result we did with Polariton and ETH Zurich to show we have the technology to go the next level of 400G. It’s very difficult to see the open eye, it’s much, much smaller, but you can see here, we actually got eye diagrams. These were our material put into a device by Polariton and was tested by ETH. It was a collaboration, but this is world-class results. This tells the industry we’re not only good for 800, but we’re good for 1.6 and 3.2. That puts us in a very nice position and vis-à-vis the customer base, the data center environment.

What’s next? If you start thinking about this, this is today’s results. This is where we got the ETH/Polariton direct results. Clearly, next is four channel 200 and four channel 400 and these two actually will put us in front of us everybody in the industry. We’re absolutely focused on making sure we fill this road map. But the interesting thing is, doing these two, it’s just the start for us. We have the technology to fill these spaces as well, and this is way more advanced than everybody else’s.

When you start looking at the road map, and if you look very carefully I’ve added dotted lines because the original NVDIA road map doesn’t go out that far, but you can see if you just extrapolate, we’re on a really exciting road map with our technology platform. As I said here, polymers fuel (phon) the road map.

The one thing I would add is that when you do talk to customers, they really want to hear do you have a technology platform not just for today. They want to see this road map and they want to see the other technology to fill it because they’re investing in a new technology platform. They want to make sure it lasts.

Commercial activity. You are going to see—it looks like everybody in this room is going to see our facility after the talk, so we’re going to see the expansion and we’re scaling for growth. But if you look at what’s written in orange, we have the team and the facilities to make our polymer [indiscernible] and polymer spot modulators ubiquitous. That’s a word I’ve used many times. But you’re going to see a chemistry facility that is world class. You’re going to see an expanded facility that’s got state-of-the-art equipment, and I hope we’ll impress you today. It’s an extra 10,000 square feet of adjoining facilities, so it’s all linked together. It’s about a 70% increase in the space that some of the folks saw before about, I think, four or five years ago. I can’t remember exactly. It’s fully utilized for manufacturing tests [indiscernible].

Okay. We’re leveraging the silicon ecosystem. One of the things that we realized and we see vis-à-vis competition today, and you’re going to see it in some of the Q&A at the end, is our technology can easily fit into silicon foundries compared to legacy and new exotic materials that are being talked about today. We looked at some of those materials and their performance at these conferences and this is one of our main advantages. It’s a polymer. You spin it onto a wafer and you cure in ovens, you can take it through [indiscernible], you connect it, you can pattern it. It is quite easy to use. It’s much, much easier than some of the other technologies that are being talked about and trialed in foundries today. Foundries are giving us that feedback. That is really exciting for us.

Polymers, as I said at the start of the talk, they extend the silicon photonics’ performance and they certainly meet the performance for data center applications. Some of you with good eyesight may have seen this. This is what a wafer looks like. I’m going to pass this around, so please don’t touch it, but certainly you’re free to look at it. But this is a 200 millimetre silicon commercial wafer [indiscernible] in the foundry now. Most people are aware we had a press release yesterday, so think I have a slide on that in a minute. But this is what they look like. You really need to have this size wafers to get to volumes of scale. Yes, we mentioned we were working with foundries two or three years ago and this has been an exciting step forward for us. Maybe I should just leave it here and you can come and look at it at the end. That’s probably a better idea. All right.

One of the foundries we’re working with we went public with yesterday. You’re probably thinking, well, you’re so conservative, you’re so secret, you never say anything to anybody. But why do you go public? Because a lot of you here have been asking me the same questions for the last two or three years. Well, they came to us. We actually run our wafer through their fabs, and yes, we produce world-class results, and they said, our business would really improve if we went public with this. We are comfortable going public to say we’re using devices for polymer based technology. They came to us and they really demanded a press release. We thought about it because we’re very conservative folks. In the end, we decided, yes, it makes a lot of sense.

Now this is a foundry—it’s not the biggest silicon foundry out there. There are bigger ones. But this is a foundry that specializes on this type of silicon work, the 200 millimeter wafer. These are photographs from their website. This just gives you an idea of their capabilities. I’m not here to sell the foundries. I’m here to say you’ve got to be able to be in a position to do commercial partnering and to get this size of wafer, get your technology on to these type of platforms. This is what we’ve been doing. I think you saw the PR yesterday morning and we’re pretty excite. But this is not the only foundry we’re working with, but this is one that we’re going public with where we feel comfortable, they feel comfortable.

I’ve been asked this question before. Why are you so secret? Well, when it makes good business sense to do a press release in terms of collaboration, then we’re going to do it. In this situation, the foundry was really excited and the foundry saw that there’s going to be good business opportunities for them, and for us that made a lot of sense, a lot of business sense. Yes, that’s why we did that, and I think it’s good.

This slide I’ve shown before, but this really gives you a good overview of what the business model is. You could see all the technologies on the left. There’s fabrication process [indiscernible] devices, and we’re doing a lot of very high speed design now because we’re working at really high speeds and that requires a lot of RF design. But three polymer strategy still exists. We have one foundry here that is really excited about polymers. That is a nice potential for technology transfer. We’re patent licensing. We did one deal last year. Everybody’s probably saying, well, where’s the next deal? I have a slide to address that. We’re advancing our modulators towards product sale. We’re advancing our prototyping on the top of it.

But the goals, the goals are the important part. We certainly want to make polymers ubiquitous, just like organic LEDs. That’s our goal. We want to have companies that have device and [indiscernible] use our polymers in their designs. We want lots of people to use our materials. We want to supply polymer modulator [indiscernible] subassemblies for transceivers. Lastly, in the tech transfer, we want foundries to use our polymers to make their business more competitive and then if they go off into different market verticals, then that will be great for us because that increases the volume.

Here’s a case study. I said this before in a number of presentations. The company we look at, and I didn’t wanted to write it down on the slide, is Universal Display Corp. That’s a company we look up to. That’s a company developing polymers in New Jersey, and those polymers go into all our displays. Now these images are from Samsung off their website, but these are all LED displays. Polymers are everywhere. They have a business model where it’s part licensing and part material sales. That’s really the business models we align to very well using our polymer technologies. That’s a very successful company. They have very good margins. They’re well recognized by the Street. I think it’s a really interesting blueprint for us to commercialize our innovative polymers in the data center industry, and that model has never really been done in a data center type fiber communications industry. But when I see companies like that being super successful, that makes me even more excited. Their business model is really good.

Patents drive licensing opportunities. We still continue to develop and license polymer-based technologies. We have a very strong moat and a very strong know-how and we are continually filing patents. I think most of you have seen some patents issued earlier this year. You may have seen some patent application publications too. This is growing. The focus is on data communications in these segments. But this is not the only segment. We are looking at other market verticals to use our electro-optic polymers as well.

Licensing strategy. This is a new slide, I think, since I was in Brussels because I had a lot of questions in Brussels. The goal of the licensing strategy is to create volume for chromophore materials to become ubiquitous. Obviously it won’t increase the number of licensing deals to supply the material. That goes without saying. We want to utilize our first licensed product for market effect. Our polymers are being sold today in packaged parts. That’s electro-optic material verification. That’s electro-optic material stability because it’s going in another company’s parts, and that’s electro-optic material performance. That is what we want to use in terms of getting products out on the market using somebody else’s devices.

We’re also, as I indicated in Brussels, we’re focusing on the big customers. But to get the volume scale, you want to get the big customers bought in. But these guys are big companies and there’s many levels and it’s complex. But what we’re really focusing on is in volume scale material supply, volume scale licensing device design, and volume scale licensing manufacturing. That’s what we want. To some degree, it’s similar to the OLED model, but you have to get the volume scale. This is what UDC did and this is what we’re doing.

I haven’t updated this slide for about four years, or maybe even five years, but I decided to update it because I thought it was important. Now I’ve greyed out some of the early—I know some of you invested in the Company way back in this grey section and predate me. But it really just highlights 2020 onwards and I wanted to give everybody a feel of the direction where we’re going. We’re definitely going towards commercial partnering. You can see we’ve progressed over the years. You can see different things I’ve called out – 2024, the 200 gigabits per second, 1 volt slot demonstrations, and foundries, so you’re seeing a lot more information. But as we move forward we’re going to increase the intensity there.

The whole focus here is commercial focus. We have a great technology platform, but this is where we have to be. We want to be doing reference design for pluggable transceivers. I had a couple of folks tell me this morning, where’s the transceiver? I’m waiting for the transceiver. Well, we’re working on it.

This is what it looks like. Now, I haven’t shown this slide before, but I’m not going to give you any scale of the size of the bottles, but this is what the polymer chromophore looks like. These materials are ready for volume scale today. You’ll see the facility, and we can scale this material in volume. Obviously, we can’t scale wafers, and that’s why we have to go to our foundry. We’re not going to raise tons of money to go put a silicon foundry in place when there’s plenty of them to go to.

This gives you some idea. This is a new slide. I just wanted to put this up. There’s not a lot of technical data in here. Let me explain this slide. This is a number of lots on the bottom. You can see a whole bunch of lots here, and there’s three different technical metrics. When you have lots of lots, what you really want is consistency and uniformity. Really, if you’re not technical, if those lines are straight, that’s a good sign. What we’re showing here is when we make our materials, our chromophore materials, we’re getting excellent lot uniformity and we’re getting excellent consistency.

The metrics here, I don’t know if you can read it, the top one is R33. The next one is purity. You can see our purity is high 99%. Then the last one is glass transition temperature, and we design this for the lifetime of the materials and we always design around about 118 for the average. You can see we came just above 180 now, which is an excellent number for the material. This slide just gives you the indication of how far we’ve come over the last five to ten years. I’m really proud of this work and proud of the materials team that put this together.

I updated this slide. I think the last time we saw this slide was three or four years ago, and what I’ve done here is I’ve put in three sections. There’s materials, there’s new materials, there’s [indiscernible] silicon [indiscernible] and there’s packing (phon). These are the key things that we’re looking at. To the top, we all know that the [indiscernible] series platform is already there. We’re very happy with that. But we’ve also got the 6 (phon) series, and we’re really focusing on the next generation, which is the 400G. It’s higher in performance, it’s higher R33 (phon) and higher stability. That one is on qualification. We know we’ve demonstrated a single channel of 200 gigabits per second. The 4 channel’s coming, because we know that’s what the industry wants. The last one here is we’ve got to be able to put this in some type of package so the customers can put it into transceivers. This one is being worked on as well.

This gives you a really simple overview of the product road map and where we’re going. We’re all going towards 4 channel 200 gigabits per second, or four lane 200 gigabits per second.

Near term commercial activities. Now, the really astute folks in the audience will realize the words have changed and the numbers have changed. Those folks that have seen this chart before, I’ve changed it a little. The reason I’ve changed it is because we’ve had a lot of really good interest since our demonstrations of our technology which you’re going to see today. The industry dynamics and clearly artificial intelligence, turbo boosting silicon photonics, going towards [indiscernible] performance, a lot more prospects now than we had before, a lot more leads, a lot more interest now that we’ve achieved these metrics, and we’re working through the selection.

If you look at the takeaway of this slide, we’ve engaged with companies for both materials, supply license, as well as polymer modulator prototypes. Now, remember, we’re not a big company so we can’t work with everyone. We have to pick and choose. This box here is a really important one. We have to make sure that people we really engage with are the people we want to engage with and people that we trust. We’re going through that process.

Commercial interest is growing. If you look really carefully, I don’t know if you can see at the back of the room, this is something we’re really proud. This is igniting and exciting the environment. If you read through some of the [indiscernible], yes, we have world-class results, but the type of visitors that want to come visit, we’re getting the hyper scaler data center companies, we’re getting telecom system companies, optical system corporations, optical component transceiver companies, OSATs. What is an OSAT? It’s an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, so it’s a back end contract manufacturer. Then you’ve got the contract manufacturers that do the assembly and build, as well as silicon foundries. We’ve had analysts. Even some of the most negative analysts that have talked negatively about polymers are actually not so negative anymore. I’m waiting for them to be positive but it’s coming. Universities, defense industry.

There is a lot of interest that’s been generated over the last three or four months, and that’s really exciting. Here’s a couple of photographs. You’ll see something like some of these setups and everything works well, and you’re going to see the eyes. This is one is not wide open eyes or black eyes but they’ve got to be open. I don’t know what you’re going to see today. I haven’t talked to the guys, but I think it’ll be white or black.

Typical questions. I’ve got a lot of questions here and I’ll try and work through them one by one because even today I had questions that came through on the internet. In fact, I was a little surprised when the press release went out yesterday morning at 6:30 a.m., about the silicon foundry AMS, and I looked at my email and my phone at 7:30 and there wasn’t one investor that commented. I thought, come on, guys. You’re usually pretty good. Something comes out, you usually are making a comment within a few minutes.

Let’s go to the first question.

When is our second license deal coming? That’s a question that came up a lot and we are focusing on license deals, but we’re definitely focusing on license deals with tier ones. That is happening and that takes time. That’s not going to be done overnight. But we are really focusing on making sure we can get the volume and scale there.

The next one, when will our foundry partners be named? Well, I actually had to adjust this slide yesterday, and one of our foundry partners has been named. It’s AMS, and they are really, really excited. From our standpoint, that’s really great.

How much reliability data is needed to secure more license deals? We built a world-class team and we’re generating reliability and lifetime data and material. The customers have requested it. Our reliability data, as we’ve shown—I haven’t shown any data today—is reliable and stable. We’re very happy with it. I think what has never happened with electro-optic polymers, as far as I can tell in the 30 years or so since people have been using it, is that nobody has really understood the failure mechanism.

Whenever you do reliability like in semiconductors, yes, you have to show the data, but you also have to show an understanding to what are the failure mechanisms and how are you going to mitigate them? That’s really the questions that get asked. We are, our understanding of failure mechanisms of electro-optic polymers and chromophores in the past six or nine months has really, really increased. These are the types of questions.

When you look at the data, you say, okay, you’re showing 4,000 hours. Well, what about 6,000 hours or what about 10,000 hours? Yes, you can put stuff and keep it cooking for longer, but what people really want to know is, do you understand the failure mechanisms and do you have ways to mitigate that so that we don’t have a problem if we put your technology into service? We are really focusing on that. Our understanding, I believe, is truly world-class right now. I haven’t seen many papers — there’s many papers on electro-optic polymers. Very few, if any, on failure mechanisms. We have a team to do that and we’re doing really well.

What’s the next one? Are you going to raise capital? Well, as you can probably tell from Jim and I, we’re in constant contact with the banks and the financial community, and we regularly have meetings. Visits and talks, we have a lot of bankers that come visit our facility. They actually want to see them for real. They hear the story and if they’re in town we have a few visits from folks who want to go skiing in the wintertime. But hey, if they want to come see and see that we’re real and we’ve got great technology, that’s fine too. We will raise money when we feel it’s appropriate. I think Jim’s doing a great job right now making sure we don’t have any debt; we have a runway of 18 months. We feel very comfortable.

What are you going to do to enhance your IR and PR reference? That question comes up a lot, and we’re continually looking at this, and we have to look at this. If you look at the way the market is undervaluing us, that’s something that we’re going to have to take a careful look at and this is a continuous thing that we’re monitoring. Your comments are not being ignored and we feel that we could do better there, and so we’re taking a closer look at that.

In the meantime, we’ve had some nice Op Eds. We’ve had some great interviews. The message is certainly getting out there. From that standpoint, from a PR standpoint, I think we’re doing pretty well. But is there room for improvement? Maybe. That, as a team, is what we’re looking at.

Are you building Lightwave to be acquired or operated as a standalone company? We are building a standalone company. There’s no question about that. We have a unique technology platform and we really want to increase commercial value for the shareholders. We have a case study that’s been super successful. Universal Display, they have great margins, they have great revenues, they have a great IP license moat, they have a great business model. There’s no reason why we can’t do the same. Clearly, we’ll do whatever’s best for our shareholders, but as of right now, we’re building a standalone company.

When will Lightwave give revenue guidance? We will publicize that when we’re ready. I think I’ve given the same answer many times for that question, but that’s not changed as of today.

What is Lightwave’s potential market share and adoption rate? Well, our first market, as you can see, is the hyper scale and datacom data center market as optical engines for pluggable transceivers, and as I read this, both by material for chromophore polymers, as well as a modulator product. We expect this adoption rate to quickly replace the incumbent technologies. We know silicon’s really struggling. We know some of these other technologies are hitting a wall. We expect our technology to replace the incumbent technology. We also see our material being utilized in other markets – instruments, scientific, as well as consumer.

Is the current state of the technology, of the Company’s technology enough for commercialization of product polymer modulators? Well, our current performance is suitable for live trials with the data centers. Another way of saying data centers is what people use today as hyper scaling. I don’t know where that word came from, but yes, our performance is suitable for those companies. We engage with these companies today. That includes the tier ones. For these companies, we are providing reliability data as well because that’s what they want to see.

Will Lightwave supply modulators for transceivers? We’re making polymer modulators that are specified to go in as an engine to a pluggable transceiver. This is what we’re looking as 800G using the material we have today. The material production will be here, as well as the polymer material for licensing. The materials we’re going to keep in Colorado. This is where we generate the materials. Nobody else is going to do that. Not unless there’s going to be a situation where we’ll need a second source, but we haven’t come across that yet.

Will all the modulators be under a volt and over 70 gigahertz? Device performance is working well. A lot of people are just really interested in under 2 volts today. One volt has really got everybody excited. If you provide something in the under 2 volts range, the 200 gigabits per second, there’s a lot of excitement. Bandwidth of 70 gigahertz means we have very clean, open eyes at 200 gigabits per second. Those are the key metrics.

If you’re under 1 volt, clearly you make it easier for these companies to drive the modulators because you can drive it directly from CMOS chips. You don’t need dedicated driver chips.

Do you expect competition to take significant market share? Which is your biggest competitive strength? We do see other technologies for the position. Now, you’ve got a new opportunity that is (audio interference) competition—are they listening in? We do see other technologies. Now, you’ve got a situation where you’ve got a big market opportunity. You’ve got customers wanting to look at new technologies. Of course, you’re not going to be the only player in town. Everybody else is going to look at this and all jump in as well and try and get a piece of the action.

Yes, we’ve seen things like thin film lithium niobate. We’ve seen things like barium titanate, which are exotic materials. It’s actually very difficult to utilize in silicon foundries. But yes, we’ve seen silicon rings. But we believe that none of these have the performance headroom that electro-optic polymers have, and over the next decade to go beyond 200 gigabits per second per lane and go up to the 400 per lane, and even 800 per lane.

We feel, competitively, yes, there’s other people there. In fact, I just got told recently, you’ve heard of the CHIPS Act in the U.S. and the CHIPS Act in Europe. Apparently, there’s a CHIPS Act in Korea and close to $10 million has been set aside for electro-optic polymer. The Koreans are taking it very seriously. The CHIPS Act in Europe and the CHIPS Act in the States is really just silicon ICs. There’s not a lot of photonics there at all. The Koreans are certainly taking this seriously. We expect more competition. That’s why we have to be very careful about protecting our technology.

How is testing completed at Lightwave or at the foundries? Will polymer be wafer scale and automated? Testing is undertaken at Lightwave. At a certain lot volume, we’re going to transfer that to the foundry, which makes more logical sense. We want to have good control of the testing, automate the testing and then at a certain point we will let the foundries take over because that’s what they do. That’s the same in the silicon model.

What falls in the silicon model there? In terms of [indiscernible], as I indicated last year, we do not see [indiscernible] as an issue. I know there’s been a lot of conjecture out there. A lot of talk about [indiscernible] by research scientists and universities and such but we do not see this as an issue at all.

What’s the next one? Will there be standards for modulators or allow for different materials, thin film lithium nitrate, barium titanate polymer, et cetera? Well, the fact of the matter is standards take two to four years. Multi source agreements, MSAs, took two to three years. There hasn’t been any yet, and I don’t think you’re going to see a lot because the demands by the data center folks to say we just need the technology tomorrow and we’re not going to wait for standards. This is what typically happens. Standards will probably come after the technology gets implemented. I think you will see standards, and you’ll see MSAs, but that’s not going to be [indiscernible]. If it’s a slow moving technology, then you’re going to try to put standards together. This is fast moving technology. Our expectation is that standards will follow and not lead.

What is the difference between Perkinamine 2, 3, 5 and 6, and how is Perkinamine 6 better? Well, each polymer material has different characteristics. This is not a technical talk so I’m not going to go into that. But it’s alignment, so they align with different customer specifications, and so R33 optical [indiscernible] transition temperature, these are key metrics, and PK6 is the highest performing one that we’re aiming for the 400G lane.

What performance is needed for 400G? Before I answer this question, I just want to introduce everybody to Claudia. Claudia, will you just stand up and raise your hand? Claudia is the CEO of Polariton, and in fact, collaboration with Claudia that got us to 400G results and that turned a lot of heads. It certainly turned a lot of heads with our 1 volt 200G, but we also showed at the same conference we can go to the next level. This is an important collaboration. Claudia’s got a team designing modulators using our material and they did some really nice work with ETH Zurich. From that standpoint, thank you, Claudia.

But on to this question. We need to have a bandwidth somewhere in the range of 100 to 140 gigahertz, and I think in the last technical presentation the foundry modulators that I showed have, I think was 86 gigahertz. They weren’t even optimized; we know we can go a lot faster. We’re not worried. We feel that we’re going to be in a very strong situation of meeting 400G lanes, both with the collaboration with Polariton as well as our own device work here. We don’t see that as an issue at all. The question in our minds internally is, what do we say, what do we do to go beyond that? We know we’ve got ideas to do that but we’re not becoming public with that right now.

Three other questions here. What will come first, licensing our product revenue and [indiscernible] to expect to drive Company revenue? Clearly, we expect licensed materials initially, then followed by product revenue. We expect both to drive the revenues, and I haven’t given any public guidance for which is going to be higher or which is going to be the lower, but if we use our OLED company as a case study, about 50% of their revenues is licensing and 50% of their revenue is product material. I don’t think it would be too much different.

How long does it take to design in for our data center customer tier one? Well, these metrics have changed. The GAI, the Generative Artificial Intelligence, the design cycles have shortened, and between what [indiscernible] and I have found out talking to data center folks, this is in the range of 20% to 50% shortened cycle time. The normal cycle time to get qualified to go into fiber optics depends on the customer and it could be two years, it could be three years, sometimes it’s four years. These are all going to be probably halved because people want to upgrade their equipment now. That’s short circuiting that design in cycle. That’s really exciting for us. We have a flexible business model and allows us to work with the OEMs and the CEMs, and so we feel that we’re uniquely positioned to take good advantage of that.

One question here is, can you scale volume efficiently? Well, we can scale the materials and you can see that when you come through the lab tour. We can scale the devices using the foundries, and the foundries are the right model to do that. The press release, what did the press release yesterday really say? Here’s one foundry that’s running wafers, is really, really excited about increasing their business model, not only our business model, but their business model, and that is something I think is worth the PR. I don’t know how everybody took the PR, but from our standpoint, that was an exciting announcement yesterday.

Summary. A lot of stuff on this chart. I’m just going to hit the highlights. We’re turbo charging silicon design for polymers for commercial traction. We’ve got the markets, our technology, we’ve got commercialization underway. I will expect that you maybe wanted to see more quantification of that, but I think I’ve tried to put that in perspective. Sound patents, good balance sheet, we’re in a really strong foundation. Here’s some photographs. Some of these you’ll see as you go through the lab today. The visit logistics. Let’s see. Jim, do you want to help me on this because you have a [indiscernible], and that’s going to be at the lobby?

James Marcelli

Right out front [indiscernible].

For folks that didn’t hear, we’ll have a 14-seater van at the front in the lobby. We’ll just keep cycling it. It’s literally less than a mile away so it won’t take long. You could walk if you want. It’s a one-mile walk. You’ve walked before.

We may make the groups a little bigger. I didn’t realize we’ll have this sort of level of interest, but we’ll break it up into groups and we’ll do the tour. I think that’s about it. Yes, if you want to leave your electronics here, that’s fine. If you don’t, we can sort that out [indiscernible]. At this point…

The Q&A’s already started. I’ve already got some input here. The question was is can you explain a little bit more of the dynamics of working with a foundry? When you work with a foundry making these types of wafers, [indiscernible] typically takes a month to two months to make the mocks (phon) and generate the mocks and the layout, but for the wafers to go through the foundry can range between five to seven months, on average. Sometimes you can pay more again to run the wafers even faster. That cycle time is not days.

You come up with the design. You literally have to wait for the wafers to come back. This is no different to the IC business. This is normal practice. From smaller foundries that do smaller wafers you can get faster turnaround time, but when you’re working with the big silicon foundries, it’s typically about six months on average. When you put in a design, you have to wait six months to get that back.

Can I ask?

Michael Lebby

Yes.

If it takes six months to get a wafer, [indiscernible].

Michael Lebby

At this point, let’s go to the Q&A session. I think somebody’s got to have a microphone. I’m sure I haven’t answered all your questions. I know every time I go I get heaps of questions being sent to me, and I’m sure there’s others. There’s a question over here.

A couple questions if you will. You mentioned cellular mechanisms today that’s really an obstacle for adoption. [Indiscernible] that you mentioned in the 10K, there was four mentioned, and one was hermeticity, and then it was followed by three slides that all went along the way of the first three which were on the slides today. There was no mention of hermeticity. Is that still a problem?

Michael Lebby

It’s not problem. The failure mechanism that we watch more closely than anything else is oxygen. We have to figure out a way to stop the oxygen coming in. If you want to put it in a hermetic gold [indiscernible], then you’d stop it coming in, but a gold box is expensive. You’ve got to look for ways where you don’t have to have an expensive package but you can protect the material to stop the oxygen coming in. I think I’ve given a couple of talks that mention atomic [indiscernible] deposition, and that is a technique that the OLED industry’s use to stop moisture going into the TV screens and things. We have expertise with Franky So on our advisory board is an OLED person, plus we have expertise on ALD. That’s something we’re working on internally and we’re optimistic and very confident that it’s going to work for us too to the level we want.

Yes, we explain that to customers. Yes, that’s the question on hermeticity. I don’t believe you have to be 100% hermetic. What you have to do is make sure you don’t get—let the oxygen come in.

Second further question is [indiscernible] question. We’ve had one year with the first licensing. Has the revenue production met your expectations, and if not, what do you think is going on?

Michael Lebby

I think it has met our expectations. There is now product there on the market. It’s not in high volume, I will admit to that. But we’re looking for that feedback of our material working in a product that’s out in the market. Yes, it’s a step in the right direction. It hasn’t been as fast as everybody would have liked, but it’s met our expectation internally.

Thank you.

Michael Lebby

This is amazing. Usually I’ve got 10 hands come up.

Michael Lebby

Okay, Q- Kevin. All right, Q- Kevin. I know Q- Kevin’s got a list of questions.

Oh, yes. Where do I start?

Michael Lebby

Everybody wants to go on tour so don’t be too long.

Kevin

Michael Lebby

All I can say is it’s in progress.

Okay. Recent presentations showed Vpi (phon) uniformity across four different devices. A general question is, when you receive a wafer with thousands of devices, what do you do with those thousands besides the smaller sample sizes for reliability and for performance testing?

Michael Lebby

We have a lot of statistics analysis. We do a lot of measurements. It takes a lot of time. A lot of tests. A lot of measurements. They have a lot of statistics. We used those statistics internally to make sure everything is working as we expect; in addition, to look at where you can fine-tune performance. For example, we did statistics on Vpi and we did statistics on bandwidth, and that gives us a lot of good information to hone the next set of devices that are coming through the fab. I think what we saw was that we did that measuring and we did the statistics, the performance is really good. We also saw opportunities to improve it even more. I’m not going into any detail about how much we can improve it but we’re not at the limit and we can certainly improve the bandwidth and we can certainly improve the Vpi. There’s no question about that.

Sure. The four devices, the Vpi seemed to range from about 1 to maybe upwards of 3. Do you know why the variations exist? Are these just different device designs? For example, if someone’s willing to pay you whatever it costs to order 25 wafers of the 200G 1 volt modulators, is your foundry partner able to produce an entire wafer of those 1 volt modulators at high yield, and basically is that design locked in?

Michael Lebby

The [indiscernible] results you’re talking about are package modulators. I just wanted to put out to show we have four (phon) packaged modulators. I didn’t put all the statistics out. I just wanted to have a quick sample to show people. We don’t just have chips and we don’t have just chromophores. You’ll probably see a lot more statistics as we go forward in the next six to nine months. There’s no question about that. Because that’s what people want to see, they want to see a lot more statistics.

In terms of foundry and foundry capability, we’ve gone public with one foundry and they’re really excited. There’s a reason why they’re really excited. They have the confidence just like we have, but rather than answering your question in a quantifiable fashion, I will say we’re both very comfortable on what’s going on.

For wafer scale polling, I’m going to bug you about this, is it at the point where it’s consistent, high yielding and an economical process? I know my email to you referenced if it takes a week or two to poll an entire wafer and your yields are 20%, that’s obviously not satisfactory. Besides saying you’re comfortable with that, can you give any insight into the extra time and cost and polling yields, please?

Michael Lebby

Oh really? Okay. I’d just reiterate, the question keeps coming up because people have talked negatively about polling in the past. We’ve worked really hard at that, and I think I gave the same answer last year. It is not an issue for us. It is a uniform process. There’s other things we’re more concerned about. It’s not something we’re concerned about like the outside (phon) loading (phon), and I know because of negative discussions or negative talk about it, people talk about it all the time. Internally, it’s not the issues we worry about. We’re worried about other issues. We’re comfortable with that.

A couple more if you don’t mind. For your direct PIC sales prong, are you going to be creating an entire transmit PIC with lasers and other components or are you going to be supplying the multichannel modulator array to a company who would then put together the transmit side and with the lasers and couplers, and et cetera?

Michael Lebby

That is definitely dependant on customer requirements. When you look at PICs in general, each customer has their own way of mounting lasers. As you probably are aware, every company has a different technique to do that. We want to have a platform that is generic so that if a customer wants to use their particular laser of choice, then we can accommodate it. We could take the position of going to develop lasers and work with a laser supplier and come up with our design, but what happens if a particular customer says I don’t like that supplier, I don’t like that laser type or I don’t feel the way you’ve put it down on paper is reliable enough. Lasers are one of the problems when it comes to reliability. As you probably are aware, it is an issue that gets a lot of attention. I think, for us, we don’t see it as being a critical part, but if a customer turns around and says we need you to go work with a supplier, buy (phon) lasers, make sure it’s done in a way we like, we’d certainly take a look at that.

Okay. Last one. Slide 13, there was a quote.

Michael Lebby

I don’t remember Slide 13.

I forget what the quote was. Slide 13, I’m just curious who said that quote.

Michael Lebby

I’m going to have to ask Tikum. Remember, Tikum?

There we go. We can’t answer it but it was an industry leader.

Okay. Now I think it’s my last question. Is there a possible scenario where you can name a tier one transceiver maker collaboration partner, whatever, some time in 2024 before the 4x200 PIC chip is complete? At what stage, basically, can you reveal a serious player who was considering committing to this technology?

Michael Lebby

Our methodology is really simple. It’s got to make good business sense from both sides. I think you’ve asked this question to me last year or the year before, who’s your foundry, who’s your foundry, who’s your foundry, right? We didn’t name any foundries. We just named a foundry because it made good business sense for that particular foundry and it made good business sense for us. We will do the same, apply the same methodology for any partner, whether it’s a package partner, a transceiver partner, or even another foundry.

I think that’s the way we want to look at that, and if we see good business and they see good business, good opportunity for both, then yes, we’ll put out a press release, but I’m not going to give any guidance because I think it’s premature right now.

Okay, that’s it. Thanks.

Michael Lebby

Wow. That wasn’t too bad, was it?

Actually, I’m glad you brought this slide back up. My question’s related to this. You mentioned, of course, and we all saw that graphic about the face—responses that you got when you announced the performance and how excited everybody was. Then mentioning this, the [indiscernible] of where the industry wants to go or needs to go. Does this represent a level of confidence now at 800G but understanding that 1.6 and 3.2 is possible, or do they have to see these in demonstration before we get adoption?

Michael Lebby

The answer is we’re seeing an inflection point in the industry for this technology. This technology, as everybody is aware—there’s a lot of investors here been here a long time. It’s had a negative rap and we all know this. We’re changing that and we’re changing a lot of naysayers, and that is happening day by day. It’s not been easy, but we are doing that. When people see a demo, hopefully, just like everybody here, when you go see the demo, you’ll get excited. You’ve seen slides before but now you’re going to see something that is real, is tangible, is physical, it works. This is what the industry wants to see. They also want to see the lifetime reliability data. But I see that changing quickly now. Yes, I think this is a good time for us.

Doctor, one question. When we go back to the slides, the last few shareholder meetings, we’ve talked about the years and we’ve talked about, hey, this is our year, ‘23 and ‘24, mass commercialization, ‘24 to ‘25. We saw them today. It looked like now we’ve pushed that out a little bit. It looks like ‘25 to ‘26, if I’m an investor, is when I should expect that excitement from a commercial perspective. Revenues and becoming profitable. I know you’re not giving guidance but every year it does feel like it’s moving the goal post. I understand that’s industry related and technology, but as an investor what would be your guidance or…?

Michael Lebby

Well, there was a slide, I don’t know where it is.

Why should we be excited?

Michael Lebby

Why should you be excited? We have something that’s happening in the industry that doesn’t happen that often. The last time something like this happened is the bubble in 1999/2000 when everybody thought the internet was going to take off and we called it a bubble because two years later all the sales dried up and companies like Nortel and Lucent basically vanished. That was a bubble.

This is not a bubble. This is sustained growth. This is a driving demand that doesn’t look like it’s going to go away. Some people say it may mitigate a little bit but it’s not going to go away. Artificial intelligence, whether you look at it on the good side or you look at it on the bad side, this has been up at the policy level of national countries. It’s not just a tech thing that’s taking off. This is a technology that was, five years ago 2,000 engineers could do neural networks and machine learning. Now we’ve got a hundred million users using Chat GPT and [indiscernible] and whatever else. This is a big snowball that’s just growing, and it’s growing so fast the national governments are concerned about it. They’re concerned about people misusing it as opposed to using it for positive reasons.

What it’s doing in our space is it’s upgrading the technology a lot faster. I will agree with you, this technology has taken some time. But then when I think back to other technologies that I worked on where there is incumbent technology, there is a laser ray (phon) in this phone called [indiscernible]. I’ve worked on this in 1990/1991 with Motorola, never before face ID applications. We worked on it then, or optical interconnects for data centres or central office switches, as we called them at the time. But it took about a decade or more for that technology to take off. Now there’s a hundred billion of these lasers. If you look at OLEDs and the first OLEDs were being worked on in the early 90s. It took a long time. But it gets to a point where it just becomes ubiquitous.

I’ve worked on some technologies and I’ve seen the timelines. If you’re asking the question, would I like this to go faster? Yes, I would. Are we achieving an industry average with this brand new technology to displace incumbents? I think we are. We’re not behind. As investors you may look at this and go, well, it’s taking a long time to get to revenue. But are we really behind the curve? I don’t think we are. That’s why I’m excited. I don’t feel that we’re behind. I feel we’re on a threshold of something huge.

I can see it from your perspective and it’s a tough look because you’ve been in the Company, your father’s been in the Company a long time. But I think we’re doing pretty much the average for a new technology platform that’s going to have an incredible impact. That’s why I’m here and that’s why I’m really excited and that’s why I’m showing these types of slides. But I may not have answered your question to your satisfaction. But that’s probably the best answer I can give.

Tier ones have an incumbent technology. If you’re an [indiscernible] lithium niobate modulator company and you’ve got your own little fab and you’re doing your own designs, you’re going to tell your team, guys, if you don’t make it any better, we’re going to have to go outside and get a new technology. What we’re seeing is we’re seeing these companies trying to exert the last little bit of that technology. I think you would the same. I would do the same. Why would you go to a new technology if you can get a little bit more out of your existing one? But it’s hitting a wall. Silicon won’t go any faster and they know this and it’s being talked about.

Tier ones are looking at our technology. I can’t answer the question about their decision process because they’re big companies, but we’re engaged from the engineers all the way up to the executive office. We’re engaged at the right levels. We’re working that issue as hard as we can.

[Indiscernible]

Michael Lebby

They are working really hard to achieve the 200 gigabits per second spec. I don’t think they’ll achieve 1 volt, but they’re really pushing hard on that.

[Indiscernible]

Michael Lebby

We may see some of them achieve—we’ve already seen 800G prototypes using 100G with eight channels or eight lanes. Four lanes is exceedingly difficult. We suspect that with some prototypes at the last major conference—we didn’t get access because we’re—they only had limited viewing in private rooms. But they’re struggling, and that’s why we got a lot of attention. In terms of a metric, we’re right up there now.

[Indiscernible]

Michael Lebby

It’s very hard to predict. That’s very hard to predict. If you’ve got incumbent technology, you’re going to do everything you possibly can. We’ve seen budgets increase to focus on trying to get the last little bit out. Maybe some will and maybe some won’t. I don’t know the answer to that.

[Indiscernible]. Sorry. In your recent presentation you described being dragged along. Now by definition, that means that the draggers are dragging you along, so we’re the hold-up. By definition that means that—can you explain that? What do we need to do to catch up to them?

Michael Lebby

Well, I’m not being physically dragged along.

I understand.

Michael Lebby

But what the—the term was meant that three or four years ago we were pushing everybody to use polymers. We’d go out and we would talk to customers and we’d talk to different folks and say we’ve got great technology, it’s on the road map, its got this performance. You’re doing all the pushing and you’re doing all the selling. We’re not doing the selling now. They’re coming to us. Tier ones are coming to us. That’s what I meant by dragging.

The decision making process, they are still the ones that are too slow. Are we ready to go? If they gave us an order tomorrow, could we fill it? We’ve got a foundry.

Michael Lebby

That’s true. We have people turning up on our doorstep. Obviously, I can’t really answer that question for you. But I think the message I’m trying to give is that when I said folks are dragging us along, folks are pulling us. We aren’t pushing. They’re asking us to go faster. What we are doing as a company, we’re going faster. We’ve got the Board of Directors here; we’ve got folks in the back. As a team, we’re working much more intensely and we’re more engaged and we’re going faster than before because of this pull.

This’ll be an easy one. Going back to the comparisons to OLED, what is the marketing strategy in the future? Are we going to make a dent in the universe and transform the space? Are they going to say powered by Lightwave? Or are we always going to be behind the scenes?

Michael Lebby

That’s an interesting question because companies like Arista [indiscernible] did a couple of presentations. We looked at [indiscernible] is a systems company, they have their own system design. They said the impact of high speed low power modulators could affect their system [indiscernible] function 20%. Now, I haven’t had any exposure in the details of how they made that calculation, but if that calculation is anywhere close to being correct, that’s a huge impact. If low power high speed modulators can have that type of effect in one company’s system design, that’s pretty exciting. You try and [indiscernible] Arista’s equipment going into their data centers. I think, yes, it could have a big impact.

Would we be behind the scenes? Yes, I think so, because we’re an engine in the transceiver that goes in part of the servers and the routers. I don’t think we’re at the forefront but we’re certainly a critical part of the pluggable transceiver to help that power consumption go down and help that speed go up. I don’t know if that relates to your OLED question, but if you think about OLEDs, 10 years ago I had LCD—well, I don’t have a television but I know people who had LCD televisions, but LCD displays in mobile phones and PDAs and things. It wasn’t really expected in that field to flip overnight to OLEDs, and it did because the performance of OLEDs is incredible.

There’s a question back there.

[Indiscernible] Sorry, I have a question that came up before my prepared. Going back very elementary, looking at that wafer, how much does that wafer cost, and then how much of that is Lightwave?

Michael Lebby

It’s our wafer, it’s all our devices on it.

But if somebody was buying the wafer, a company buying that wafer, so that’s 100%. That is a—just trying to get a scale of how much of that…

Michael Lebby

When you work with foundries, you can work in two ways. You can work a low cost route called MPW, which is multi-purpose wafer, where a bunch of companies will all buy some real estate on the wafer, and then when the wafer’s fabricated you cut it up and you get your chunk. This is 100% ours. Yes, this is all our designs. This is our wafer and its got modulators on it. Now, I’m not going to answer your question about how much it’s going to cost, but yes, there’s a lot of value there. These devices are teeny weeny, so there’s lots of them.

Okay.

Michael Lebby

Embedded in that wafer is a lot of value.

My prior question is this. I was very happy to hear that your goal is a standalone and not be acquired. From a long-term shareholder, again, I like that personally. But you’ve also done the road map. What types of companies would even be interested in acquiring Lightwave? I’m not asking you to say that there are companies doing that because—it’s just, who would want to own us?

Michael Lebby

I’ll give you an answer in two words.

Yes.

Michael Lebby

Wealthy ones. I hope that answers your question.

Yes, it did. Thank you.

Michael Lebby

Allan? We have to wrap this up soon otherwise I’m going to lose my voice here.

Thank you again for hosting us. Maybe from a very high end perspective because I’m not very technical oriented, but on the critical path to launching a transceiver, the way I see things, the laser on the transceiver, there’s the transceiver side, there’s the receive side, they have different parties, part of it. Could you give us a little bit of color as to the work that still needs to be done for the transceivers to be ready? Is everybody on the transceiver progressing at the same speed? Is Lightwave pretty much ahead of the game and other participants have to catch up to have the transceiver ready or do you feel that you’re behind and you have to work with other people?

Michael Lebby

The industry is preparing for 200 gigabits per second lanes. The electronics is now at 200, the 30 (phon) chips. Lasers are already there. The printed (phon) circuit board technology is a metal box. This technology has all been worked on by a number of different companies. That technology is progressing right now. We’re not behind and we’re in line with what’s going on. Where we fit in is an optical engine inside the transceiver. We’re just one part of it that’s on the transmit side. There’s the receive side of it. There’s folks doing photo (phon) detectors and receive electronics, and then there’s fiber optics on one end and the electronics on the other end and the connectors. But everybody’s prepping for 200G range.

That’s the reason why the result we gave three months ago got so much reaction because it’s world-class and it fits in exactly to what the transceiver companies are looking for. The way we describe this internally in the industry is a transceiver reference design. The first transceivers will be called reference designs because then product will be referenced off that.

There’s a question at the back.

Hello. I’ve been here for 16 years. I have a question about the CHIPS Act. You mentioned that there’s a lot of money in the U.S. and other countries. You mentioned that most of the money is not going to electro-optic polymers but just to silicon. Can you share how that might incentivize the incumbents to stick longer with the old technology? The second part is can you share about what Tikum or the team is doing to address that?

Michael Lebby

Yes, sure. The CHIPS Act, both in Europe and in the U.S., is really a feeding frenzy of the big silicon players. But if you look at who’s got the money that’s been divvied up so far, it’s the big companies. It’s Micron, it’s Intel, it’s a few others. There’s a lot of small companies vying for it, but whether they’ll be successful or not, we’ll have to wait and see. That money is mostly going to IC work, and it’s not really going to effect modular. If you look at the incumbent modulator technology, it’s silicon photonics for silicon. It’s really not going towards—it’s indium phosphide and lithium niobate and the CHIPS Act is not really affecting those technologies. I would have liked, personally, to see more of that money go towards the photonics industry, but it hasn’t worked out that way.

The photonics companies are not as big as the Intels and the AMDs of this world. It makes it real difficult. But that’s the reality of the government scenario on one hand. On the other hand, internally, yes, we are reviewing the CIHPS Act and the opportunities there and we certainly looked at a couple of things that came out. I’m not going to give a lot of guidance here, but certainly, internally, we’re monitoring this and if something makes a lot of sense for us, yes, we probably will do something.

Gee, we generated a lot of questions now.

The one slide where you were talking about competition, and then you had a competitor but you didn’t expand on it. Was it TLFN?

Michael Lebby

Yes.

Could you expand on that competitor?

Michael Lebby

That one? No. Well, anyway, I can do that anyway. Thin film lithium niobate, well, the father of lithium niobate is sitting right in front of you. Dr. Fred Leonberger was 35 or 40 years ago, was the driver of that material that’s being used with modulators in the optical network, or the internet as we call it today. It has some speed and size issues. Folks have thinned out the material, made it very, very thin to improve the performance. Some of the performance of thin film lithium niobate has actually looked fairly good in terms of R&D type work, and a lot of companies are looking at that technology as a possible replacement for the incumbent modulator technology.

We view this certainly as a competitive technology. I was on a panel at OSC, and I think it was televised. I think some folks may have seen it. On the panel was the CEO of HyperLight. HyperLight is a Boston based company that’s developing thin film lithium niobate, and the CEO indicated they have another three years of development because they’re having issues with integrating that into silicon foundries. Whether they will short circuit that or not, I don’t know. Whether they can upgrade the performance of thin film lithium niobate to fulfill the road map that we showed today, 400G and 800G, I don’t know. Certainly, some of the performance today looks like it may be good enough for 200, but it’s ten times the size. It’s big. It does have its impediments, but it is a competitor and it’s something that we have to watch carefully. But we feel we have the head room in performance to go further.

[Indiscernible]

Michael Lebby

Cost. Sorry, I’m being corrected here. We have a cost competitive technology.

[Indiscernible]

Michael Lebby

That was from Siraj, one of our Board Directors who’s been in the business all his life and he really understands that comment.

Okay, one more and then I’m going to close it because we’ve got to do the tour. Let’s go here.

One of the things from all the discussions I hear among retail investors, they have a hard time getting a handle on timing of innovation through the system, and I think it was good that you mentioned what it takes to get a wafer through a foundry. It would be nice to get a tangible answer. You had up there hyperscalers would want to do a live trial. If one came to Lightwave, and said, okay, we want to do this ASAP, what timeframe does it take for you to mobilize to get that done? Is there a tangible answer to that?

Then just a second question. With being pulled or pushed along, has it changed your pricing models?

Michael Lebby

The right answer to your first question is once you see a package modulator yourself, you’ll have a much better idea to answer that question, because the ask is we want to take a package and we want to test it in our own lab and play with it. When you see it for yourself, you can answer that question yourself. You don’t need me to answer that question. Because you’re seeing something that’s physical and it can be tested anywhere.

[Indiscernible]

Michael Lebby

Making it operational.

Right. [Indiscernible]

Michael Lebby

We’re going to show you at least one part working operational today.

I see.

Michael Lebby

It’s not even going to be in a lab. It’s actually going to be in the conference. That is one step even more removed from—I think the last time we did a lab tour we had to — we took you into the lab. This is not even in the lab. This is in the conference room showing you its operations. That’s the difference. It doesn’t matter where it is. You can test it anywhere.

I’m giving you the best answer I can give without getting too much in terms of guidance. But I think at this point, I’m going to thank everybody for listening. I really appreciate it.